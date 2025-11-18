Hey Pandas, How Do You Deal With Insomnia?

Hi! I want to start out by saying that I acknowledge insomnia can be very serious for some people, but for purposes of this question, I think I may have a slightly less serious version.
I used to be able to fall asleep in less than half an hour, but ever since I started high school, I noticed myself waking up more in the middle of the night and taking over an hour or two to fall asleep, even if I take sleep aids. I don’t want to take it regularly and I don’t want to depend on them forever, so I would like to know how people also dealing with this solves the issue? Or is this just my life now?
I already try not to look at a screen and read a little before I go to bed, but my workload increased so much and I don’t always have the time. I don’t know if theres any tricks to this? Please send help I was a privileged sleeper and I want to go back to that life :(
Thanks for reading this longer post and have a lovely day!
#1
I dont force it. Get up and go to the couch. Watch a little tv or read. I try to remind myself that just because i cant sleep i shouldnt lose any sleep over it lol
#2
I sing songs in my head usually The 12 days of Christmas because it’s long I very rarely get to the end These are my favourite things from the Sound of Music. I do this if my thoughts are going round and round in my head.
If that doesn’t work I play my favourite film in my head I know it so well I know most of the dialogue.
These things might only work for me.
#3
Believe it or not, The Minecraft Soundtrack really helps. I have been suffering from insomnia for years now, but I realized that when I put on the Minecraft soundtrack, I fall asleep within 10-15 minutes, (Much faster than the usual 3 hours it takes)
