You’re Not Alone: 22 Relatable Body Problems (And How To Fix Them)

Let’s face it, our bodies can be weird, wonderful, and sometimes downright embarrassing. From mysterious smells to unexpected bumps and everything in between, there are plenty of awkward bodily situations that can leave us feeling a little self-conscious. But fear not, fellow humans! You’re not alone in your bodily quirks, and there are solutions out there to help you feel more confident and comfortable in your own skin.
We’ve rounded up 22 common (and often embarrassing) body problems, along with practical and effective solutions to tackle them head-on. So, whether you’re dealing with a persistent pimple, a case of the frizzies, or something a little more personal, we’ve got you covered. Get ready to say goodbye to those awkward moments and hello to a more confident you!
#1 Calluses Got You Feeling Like You’ve Been Walking On Hot Coals? Cool Down And Smooth Out Those Rough Patches With This Foot File And Callus Remover
Review: “My husband has the most disgusting feet that I have ever seen. Lol. I bought two of these, one for him and one for myself. The pictures of his feet speak for itself!! Amazed!! He said “Wow! I can actually feel the floor on my feet now”.” – Brittany
Image source: amazon.com, Brittany
#2 Peach Fuzz? We Don’t Know Her. This Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Dermaplaning Tool Will Have Your Skin Smoother Than The Rockefeller Ice Rink
Review: “This product works great, I’ve always been a hairy little monster and this made me feel more baby faced than I EVER have. While I wouldn’t say it exfoliates and shaves off those dead layers of skin like a real dermatologist could, it does it’s job as a cheap lil razor. My skin is soft and I’m finally not self conscious when natural light shines on my face.” – Tracey T.
Image source: amazon.com, Tracey T.
#3 Nail Fungus Got Your Toes Looking Like A Science Experiment Gone Wrong? This Kerasal Nail Renewal Will Have Them Looking Healthy And Sandal-Ready In No Time!
Review: “I had yellow discolored toe nails and all misshapen, they would crumble too. It was so gross I was so emabarassed. I used this on and off for almost a year and it did cure my nails. So thankful.” – liz S
Image source: amazon.com, h4z31nu7m3g
#4 Wine Lover But Hate The Stains? Say “Cheers” To A Brighter Smile With This Teeth Whitening Pen – It’s Like A Magic Eraser For Your Teeth
Review: “I’m a coffee drinker so am no stranger to whitening products – I’ve used them all and while they do work, these pens, I find are exceptional because you can take them and apply them literally anywhere. I find I use these more than the others because of the ease of use. The result is amazing! I’ll be repurchasing.” – Pixie Girl
Image source: amazon.com, Jenny P
#5 Kiss Morning Breath Goodbye!” This Tongue Scraper Will Have Your Tongue Feeling (And Smelling) Fresh, Even After That Garlic-Heavy Dinner Last Night
Review: “You’re going to be so grossly satisfied with all of the crap that comes off your tongue. instantly makes your breath fresher and food taste better. I also noticed a decrease in dry mouth and an increase in saliva production. love this thing.” – M Robey
Image source: amazon.com, M Robey
#6 “Free The Nipple” – But Maybe Not That Free. These Nippies Nipple Covers Offer Discreet Coverage For A Smooth, Confident Look
Review: “I wish I had these decades ago! These open up a whole new world of clothing options for those of us whose nipples are always at the ready. These stay on until you take them off, and there is no irritation whatsoever. As a person with super sensitive skin, THANK YOU!!! These are a total game changer! If you’re on the fence about spending the money, do it! You won’t regret it!!!” – Miriah Ellis
Image source: amazon.com, Valerie R.
#7 Our Scalp Is About To Feel So Refreshed And Invigorated, It’ll Be Doing The Happy Dance! This Thinning Hair Shampoo Is The TLC Your Hair Deserves
Review: “I purchased this Rosemary inspired shampoo for my young son to maintain his hair growth. I am using it now too.. our hair is thicker and shinier.” – Dawn DaSilva
Image source: amazon.com, KD
#8 Nose Hair Removal Just Got A Whole Lot Less Awkward. This Nose Wax Kit Is The Easy, At-Home Solution For A Fuzz-Free Nose
Review: “I highly recommend this product…. the instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the 2 minutes were up, however, it didn’t even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! Wanna get rid of them pesty nose hairs… snag this product!!!” – Julie J.
Image source: amazon.com, Julie J.
#9 Dandruff Got You Feeling Like A Walking Snow Globe? Shake It Off With This Nizoral Shampoo And Say Hello To A Flake-Free Scalp!
Review: “This is by far the best product I have found for dry scalp/dandruff. I have tried many products over the years and always had flaky and dry scalp. It was always irritating having white flakes on my shirt. I have been using this product for almost a year now and cannot think of the last time I had the issues. This simply DOES work. I would highly recommend this for anyone who is experiencing the same thing I did.” – Jon
Image source: amazon.com, ReyRey
#10 Oily Skin Got You Feeling Like A Glazed Donut? Green Tea Oil Absorbing Tissues Will Have You Matte And Shine-Free In Seconds!
Review: “These oil strips have helped so much! They’re bigger than other strips so I only need to use one for my whole face. They also don’t take off my makeup, so I don’t get patchy or streaky.” – Ashley M
Image source: amazon.com, Noopur D.
#11 Filter? Nope, Just This Magical Primer!” This Stila One Step Primer Will Have Your Skin Looking So Flawless, You’ll Ditch The Instagram Filters For Good
Review: “Feels hydrating, tones down the redness enough for me to feel okay not wearing foundation if I don’t want to put on a face of makeup. I’d repurchase.” – Veronika Katayama
Image source: amazon.com, Veronika Katayama
#12 Feeling A Little Funky After A Long Day? This Antibacterial Body Wash Will Have You Squeaky Clean And Smelling Fresh In No Time
Review: “I’ve been using this product for quite a few months now, helps with my chronic hives.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, MamaBird
#13 Flaky Scalp Got Your Little One Looking Like A Tiny Snow Monster? Cradle Cap Brush And Comb Will Gently Banish Those Flakes And Bring Back The Smoothness
Review: “My 3-month old had horrible cradle cap. I tried the Mustela foam shampoo (which worked for my older son’s very minor cradle cap as an infant), coconut oil, head and shoulders shampoo (recommended by the pedi), Vaseline/aquaphor, baby brushes and combs, etc. and nothing worked. I read the reviews for this product and decided to give it a try. It is INCREDIBLE! My son’s head now looks great… and it looked HORRIBLE before with scales all along the top.” – Nicole11
Image source: amazon.com, Nicole11
#14 Pit Stains Got You Feeling Like A Nervous Wreck? These Sweatblock Wipes Will Have You Feeling Cool As A Cucumber
Review: “O my goodness! Seriously life changing! I couldn’t go around wearing a tank top without sweating excessively, even sometimes a t-shirt! This product has given me my confidence back! No more sweat!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Jeanene Gorske
#15 Don’t Let Blemishes Rain On Your Parade! These Mighty Patch Surface Patches Are The Ultimate Defense Against Unwanted Visitors On Your Skin
Review: “I can’t believe the gunk that these pull out of my face overnight! Very easy to apply and remove, they don’t dry out my skin, you can barely see them on the skin, and they work wonders! Worth every penny!” – Monica Edwards
Image source: amazon.com, JB
#16 Stretch Marks And Scars Got You Feeling Less Than Fabulous? Bio-Oil Is Here To The Rescue!
Review: “One of my friend’s dogs was very excited to see me and got me with its claw. Except it cut weird against the grain and it stung really bad. I was sure was going to leave a really nasty scar. So I decided to try the bio oil because it was only $10 and had thousands of amazing reviews. 2nd pic is only two weeks later. I just slather the oil on whenever I think about it. Usually twice a day, but sometimes only once. I’m putting the stuff on my heels and on my face and whatever now. This stuff is really smooth and just glides right in. It is literally the only thing I have on subscription now.” – Keren Althouse
Image source: amazon.com, Keren Althouse
#17 Hands So Dry They Could Start A Dust Storm?” O’keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream Is The Moisture Miracle You’ve Been Praying For
Review: “I wasn’t sure if this would work, since I’ve tried a lot of hand cream. I work in a warehouse and deal with forklifts and boxes, and I wash my hands constantly. I just purchased this a few days ago and I tried it as soon as I got it. On my first use, I saw a difference on how soft my hands and the dry cuticles are actually softer. I love this product. Can’t wait to see how my hands will look in a couple of weeks.” – C. P.
Image source: amazon.com, C. P.
#18 Bikini Season Got You Feeling A Little Cheeky? This Butt Acne Clearing Lotion Will Have Your Backside Beach-Ready In No Time!
Review: “Love this product, I have been using it since last year and it works amazing.” – Opill
Image source: amazon.com, Muy bueno lo recomiendo totalmente
#19 Say Goodbye To ‘Raccoon Eyes’ And Hello To A Well-Rested Look!” This CeraVe Eye Cream Tackles Dark Circles And Puffiness Like A Boss, Leaving You Looking Bright-Eyed And Bushy-Tailed
Review: “Texture is not greasy. Doesn’t smell anything, ingredients wise good, color is white and use regularly for the best results. Consistency is good.” – UshaRani
Image source: amazon.com, Honest Opinion
#20 Stress Eating? Nah, We’re Stress-Hugging! This Avacado Heating Pad Is The Perfect Remedy For A Rough Day
Review: “This little guy is amazing. Bought it for cramping and it’s so warm and comfy. It really helps relieve pain and has a nice light lavender scent (definitely not overpowering). Perfect little heating pad, and it’s cute too!!” – Kelsey
Image source: amazon.com, Kelsey
#21 Garlic Breath Got You Feeling Like A Vampire? This Mouthwash Will Banish Those Bad Vibes And Leave You Feeling Minty Fresh!
Review: “I love love love this stuff. I used to not use mouthwash but once I found this, I’ve used it every single day. I feel out of place if I don’t use it. It leaves my breath smelling clean for a long time. The mint is a perfect amount of mintiness. I will 100% buy again and buy again after I finish that one. Really recommend this to anyone.” – Sam
Image source: amazon.com, Ingrid
#22 Edges Looking A Little Raggedy? This Mielle Organics Edge Gel Will Have Them Laid And Slayed In No Time!
Review: “I like the texture it gives and the shine. It is very light and the result is good so far. Waiting to see the long term result. It is not sticky but holds the edges in place and the smell is very mild and unique.” – Alexandra
Image source: amazon.com, DollFace.Carrie
