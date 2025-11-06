50 People Who Scored Once-In-A-Lifetime Finds While Thrifting

What’s not to love about thrifting? It’s good for the planet, tons of fun, and full of surprises—you never really know what you might stumble upon. The only catch is that finding something truly special can take time and a bit of luck.
When it finally happens, though, it’s one of the most satisfying feelings in the world. So you really can’t blame the shoppers who hit the thrift store jackpot and couldn’t resist sharing their finds online. Sure, we might feel a little jealous, but mostly, we’re just impressed. Check out some of their best discoveries below!
#1 An Early 1960s, Based On The Label, Wilson Folmar. And It Has Pockets
12.99 at SA! No wear or tear. The photo doesn’t do the embroidery justice.
Image source: mtwentyfive
#2 I Found This Fantastic Antique Salesman’s Sample Chair Off Of Facebook Marketplace A Few Months Back. I Knew What I Needed To Do
August, my Himalayan, also knew what he needed to do.
Image source: Michael James
#3 My Dream Thrift Haul Came True Today
I was SHAKING finding these three Le Creuset for $24 each! Owning a Le Creuset of my own has been a dream for me since I was able to cook! I am absolutely over the moon!
Image source: fourdoorsmorewh0res
#4 My Thrift Store Find. Emerald And Diamond 18k Gold Ring. $16
Thank you! I just picked it up from the jewelers, so it’s extra shiny. I had to get it sized. It was very tiny.
Image source: urmomspotaytoes
#5 When The Checker Asked Me What This Was, I Muttered That It’s For Making Coffee And Ran Away. $1200 La Pavoni Europiccola Espresso Maker For $6.50 At Goodwill
Oh yeah, it’s the professional model too! I’m feeling very fancy with this on my counter!
Image source: randomlybev
#6 They’re Vintage Giovanni Travasa Eva Chairs From 1965, And I Can’t Find Another 3-Piece Set In The World. I Paid $500
I literally screamed when I found them. My friend thought something was wrong.
Image source: Lourdez01
#7 1899 B.W. Raymond Elgin R.R. Pocket Watch At Thrift $3.49
Hidden in a little grandfather clock display.
Image source: kenkreie
#8 Stumbled Upon An Antique Salesman Sample Of A Four-Post Bed & Suddenly I’m Designing A Teeny Vintage Bedroom For My Cat
I love salesman samples. I found a chaise lounge/fainting couch sample at an antique store last year. It was kinda pricy so I talked myself out of it. I later changed my mind but it was gone by the time I went back. Luckily this one was only $35.
Image source: anneanamouse
#9 Found This Today At Goodwill. I Love It
I put it above my desk. I’m sure it’s not worth a lot, however I love it! So unusual and lovely!
Image source: Tasselplants
#10 An Epic Marketplace Find – Like A 90s Nickelodeon Show Fever Dream
Underneath the seat in Sharpie, it says, “1999 Mitch Levin Zoomin Bench”. Quick google shows Mitch Levin is still an active sculptor, so no idea what it could be worth. Certainly more than the $150 I paid!
Edit: So I contacted Mitch Levin and we had a great conversation about this piece! He said he thinks he sold it originally for $2500-3000 when he was based out of Chicago, and that this one was one of his earliest and also one of his favorite pieces. He was really happy that it’s in such great condition and that it has found a very grateful new home. He told me, “I jokingly say I make garage sale finds of the future!”
Image source: Awdra
#11 Just Found This Beautiful Baldwin Organ. Works Perfectly, And Got It For Only $170
Image source: -georgie
#12 Brought Home My White Whale Today: A 1960’s Scandinavian-Style “Magic Box” Desk
I saw this desk listed months ago on Facebook Marketplace, and was devastated when it disappeared. When I saw it listed again, I knew I had to bring it home! My bank account is screaming, but this beauty is going to be with me for life. Can’t wait to see how it looks after a full restoration!
Image source: Yggdrasil-
#13 I Work In Junk Removal. We Often Find Treasures. My Co-Worker Scored This, And When I Offered To Arm Wrestle Him For It, He Was So Kind As To Give It To Me
Image source: Sunny Rae
#14 $2.99 For This Whiting & Davis Art Deco Mesh Bag From The 1920s. I’m Still In Shock
Image source: reddit.com
#15 15$ For This Awesome Copper Table
Image source: Appropriate-Row4804
#16 Found This Sitting By My Neighbors’ Trash Can, She Thought I Had Lost My Mind Over How Excited I Was, And Was More Than Happy To Let Me Dig It Out Of Her Trash
I don’t normally dig through my neighbor’s trash, but maybe I need to start if she is throwing stuff like this away. I thought maybe it didn’t work, but she works. Wiring isn’t frayed or cut. Seems in perfect shape.
Image source: Cynthia Craig
#17 Found This Unmarked 18k Gold And Sapphire Pin For $2
All the stones were individually tested and confirmed to be sapphires. The jeweller also said that because they all have inclusions and color zoning they are almost certainly natural stones.
Image source: minarima
#18 Cat Clock
She’s amazing. I love it. Tail is wooden, unoriginal, but she works perfectly either way. The eyes are beautiful.
Image source: McdonaldsBiggestFan
#19 I Don’t Really Host Parties But I Couldn’t Resist These Guys For $4
Image source: Carrie Maxam
#20 I Lost My Mind
I had never heard of Christopher Guy before! No idea where they came from originally… my guess is they were lobby chairs for a wacky boutique hotel? Anyway, this is the best value-to-cost ratio I’ve ever scored thrifting.
Image source: jkrowlingdisappoints
#21 In Love With These Gold Earrings
The only thing I know about them is that they’re 14k gold.
Image source: my-crooked-heart
#22 Stained Glass Pineapple Lamp
I also couldn’t imagine a better companion to my funky monkey tree lamp! Thrifting really is such an interesting style journey.
Image source: stylefaux
#23 Found This A While Back In A Charity Shop For £10
Image source: Nano-Byte2
#24 I Found This All-Leather, Hand-Crafted Owl Purse At A Garage Sale This Morning For $1. I’m Obsessed With It
Image source: Davina Greenstein-Anderson
#25 Bentwood Rocking Chair. Posting To Remind Myself That Great Thrift Finds Do Happen
May I present my thrifted bentwood rocking chair? My family had one when I was young, and I have been looking for one I could afford for the whole time I’ve been on my own. No, it’s not a genuine Thonet as far as I can tell, but it is still the rocking chair of my dreams.
Image source: GreenNerdieBirdie
#26 Husband Just Walked In The Door With This Beautiful Needlepoint From Goodwill
Image source: Rebeccca1020
#27 Brand New Dr. Martens In The Box With Tags. $25. Got Them Off Of Facebook Marketplace From A Girl Who Just Didn’t Want Them
A few weeks ago, a girl was selling Doc Martens on a Facebook group for $45. I messaged her, but someone got to them first. I was super sad. But then this morning, these popped up on my newsfeed. $25, brand new. I drove 40 minutes to get them, and it was so worth it! Truly my white whale, and I’ll be chasing this high for the rest of my life.
Image source: ilikegreencows
#28 Found This Tiny, East German, Travel-Size Alarm Clock For 7 Euros
Some additional info: this tiny alarm clock was originally released in 1968 and has won awards for its design. It’s incredibly cute, but sadly, the clock doesn’t work anymore. I’ve managed to get the buzzer working again, but the clock mechanism itself needs to be checked out by a professional.
Image source: 23FO
#29 My Best Thrift Find Ever, 18k Gold Necklace With 82 Diamonds
Jeweler said at least $2000 in gold but it’s hard to get a accurate weight cause of the stones. He thought the diamonds are polki diamonds or just really old because they are not in great condition or cut well. I am leaning towards older cut diamonds. I have a gold ring from 1800’s and the diamonds are very poorly cut, but that is actually a good sign when dealing in antique jewelry authentication. They didn’t have the technology we do now. I am taking it back on Monday for further testing.
Image source: TOMORROWS-FORECAST
#30 My Boyfriend Thinks My New Chair Is Meh
I thrifted this chair yesterday. I love wooden furniture and vintage items. I’ve been passively looking for a beautiful chair for 3 years now, but nothing stands out. UNTIL I FOUND THIS GEM!!
It’s hand-carved everywhere, no nails or screws. For 70 bucks, it’s a steal considering that a modern, industrially made, plain and boring chair is the same price.
Image source: Any_Field_8184
#31 My Husband Has A Pretty Good Eye. He Found This Reformation Dress For Me When We Were Thrifting Today. Only $20
Pure luck, honestly. He found it on a mannequin, and I was going to get it regardless of the sizing. I lost it when I saw the tag while taking it off the mannequin.
Image source: riss89
#32 You Know That Feeling Where You See Something On The Shelf And Time Seems To Stand Still? And You’re Not Quite Sure If You’re Actually Seeing What’s In Front Of You?
De’Longhi Eletta Explore Automatic Espresso Machine in excellent condition for $26.99!
Image source: BloodyRightNostril
#33 8 Years Ago I Posted These 1930s Salvatore Ferragamo Shoes That I Found For $8 At Savers. Today, They Are Being Shipped To The Museum In Italy
I have kept these for 8 years after I found them for $8 from Savers here in Melbourne, Australia. I have been in touch with Salvatore Ferragamo in Italy, who will be taking these shortly as a donation for their museum. I didn’t recognise what I had when I first picked these up, but I’m so glad I could rescue it and do something good with them.
Image source: 2_star
#34 Thrifted This 1960s Honeymoon Set Back In February For $10. Nightgown And Dressing Robe
I thrifted this in Florida while I was visiting my grandma this past winter and when I brought it back and showed her, she remarked that this set had to have been bought for someone’s honeymoon. So while not confirmed, calling it that reminds me of my Grammy.
Image source: fashion105
#35 I Think I Have Found Real Pearls (A Bracelet) For $1.99. They’re Cool To The Touch And Heavy, And The Clasp Is Marked 14k
I don’t know what the other marking means or what pearls are even worth, but I feel fancy.
Image source: stlmoon
#36 Snagged This Groovy Pineapple Lamp For $4
Image source: DavyCrockPot19
#37 Real Jimmy Choo Heels $5 – Retail Starts At $925
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Found This Lotus Lamp At My Local Thrift Store For $20
Oddly enough this is actually the second one I’ve found there. The first was one of the oversized table lamps and I got that one for $12.
Image source: Boring-Emotion-3381
#39 Still In Disbelief Over This. 1947 Yankees Signed Baseball! Find Of My Life Time
At the end of last year, my girlfriend and I went to an antique store to pass some time. We were there about 2 hours and getting ready to leave, when I noticed a case with baseball stuff. In the corner of the case was a ball that was signed by the 1947 Yankees. The whole team. For $200. I couldn’t believe it. My girlfriend said I was crazy for buying it and that it was 100% a fake… fast forward 4 months (and $300 more) later, I just got the PSA results and it’s genuine! And it came in at 6.5 overall! Rough comps for that kind of ball are $8-$12000. I’m still in disbelief. Just needed to post this to make it seem real.
Image source: frang117
#40 Gorgeous Singer! If My Research Is Correct, It’s A 1902 Model 27
The store does half off on saturdays so I only wound up paying 125 for it, I don’t know if that was the best price in general but it was a great price for me! I think the clamp is for a light attachment, I found one in one of the drawers. Totally unusable, but a very cool additional find. And yeah! All the drawers are intact minus some hardware on the front, and the wood is in good shape for the most part. Some of the veneer is peeling up, but not as badly as it could be for how old it is.
Image source: areluctantpassenger
#41 35 Bucks At Goodwill. I’ve Peaked
There’s some minor damage to it but nothing too crazy. This is going to be the centerpiece to my new place I’m moving to.
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Literally Just Found This Solid 14K Seiko Watch At Goodwill In A Bag Of Jewelry For $44. I Haven’t Even Left The Store Yet Because My Friend Isn’t Done Shopping
Image source: Radiantlyred
#43 Found A Van Gogh Classics 4-PC Fine Bone China Mug Set For $7
Image source: Cxtherines
#44 Nostalgia Find! This Is Why I Thrift Right Here And It Works! I’m Not Gonna Lie I Cried A Little
It’s called a “Hit Clip” it was popular in the early 2000’s you collected the little square clips they play a small portion of which ever song is labeled. Definitely a cool little trinket.
Image source: Mara_Bell30
#45 Goodwill Haul. Lamp And Chair. $7.98 For The Lamp And $15 For The Chair
Image source: reddit.com
#46 I Went In Today To Look For Perler Beads And Came Out With A $600 Gucci Handbag. Oh, And Some Perler Beads
I live near a rust belt city in NY – the town I’m in is pretty rural, but a few of the surrounding areas are insanely wealthy, and this Saver’s is close to a popular supermarket and has a drive thru drop off. That’s my guess, at least. I’ve gotten some bonkers stuff here.
Image source: AmbergrisAndEggs
#47 Obsessed With My New Kitchen Clock! It’s Signed And Made By Tasha Stairs And Victor Langer ‘97 And I Can’t Find Any Info On Them At All
Image source: khinny18
#48 Watermelon Picnic Basket – Literally, My Heart Melted When My Eye Caught This One At Goodwill
Image source: Lasagnavintage
#49 They Had Me At “Hello”
While walking to the register, a lady literally told me she “hated” me because of these lamps. My grandmother said if she had somewhere to put the lamps, she would buy them from me… Mind you, I never gave her that option. All I know is, my week has been made!
Image source: Wailobviously
#50 Notorious American Outlaw “Billy The Kid” (Second From Left). The 1880 Tintype, Purchased In 2011 At A Flea Market For $10, Is One Of Only Three Verifiable Images Of The Outlaw
Image source: Chemical-Elk-1299
