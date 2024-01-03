Dana Delany: Dive Into Her Exciting Career, Awards, and Personal Life

Film and television actress Dana Delany is one of Hollywood’s busiest stars. Although she has had several starring roles in film, most of her iconic characters have been in TV series. The American actress is often recognized for her red hair and sarcastic humor.
It isn’t surprising that Dana Delany gets cast in independent, free-spirited women’s roles, as it’s something that comes naturally to her. As an all-round talent, Delany has worked in theater, film, and television. Here’s a closer look at Dana Delany’s career, personal life, and awards.
Dana Delany Was Born Into A Family of Toilet Device Makers
Dana Delany comes from a generation of toilet valve manufacturers. Her great-grandfather invented the famous flushing device, Delany valve, used in toilets. As a generational company, Coyne & Delany Co. has existed for over 130 years and is still 100% family-owned. The company was founded in 1879 by John J. Delany and Thomas Coyne. After the sudden death of Coyne, and with no male heir to take over the business, Coyne’s widow sold the stake to John J. Delany. Since then, the company has remained in the family.
She Can Speak Gaeilge Fluently
The American actress has Irish ancestry. She’s a fourth-generation Irish-American who still acknowledges her roots. Gaeilge is the traditional language of Ireland. Dana Delany’s great-grandfather and founder of Coyne & Delany Co. emigrated from Ireland during the nation’s historical ‘The Great Famine’ period. Despite their success in North America, the family continued passing Irish traditions down to generations.
Dana Delany Has Always Had A Passion For Acting
Actress Dana Delany knew from an early age she would have a career in acting. As a young girl, she often accompanied her parents to watch several plays on Broadway. She admitted she had a huge fascination with film during her growing years. Although born in New York City, Delany was raised in Stamford, Connecticut. However, she attended a co-ed school, Phillips Academy, in Andover, Massachusetts. While in school, she actively participated in plays, sometimes playing the lead role. When it was time for university, Delany Middletown, Connecticut’s Wesleyan University, where she majored in Theater. At Wesleyan University, Delany also actively participated in several of their plays, including the feminist play by María Irene Fornés, Fefu and Her Friends.
Dana Delany’s Early Acting Career
Dana Delany returned to New York City after graduating from Wesleyan University in 1978. She began her acting career in New York City, starring in minor roles on several soap operas like ABC’s Ryan’s Hope and CBS’s Love of Life. Delany was cast in a Broadway play, A Life, in 1980. In 1981, she landed her first regular role on television as Hayley Wilson Hollister. She joined the long-running CBS soap opera As the World Turns in January 1981 and exited the show by December of that year.
In the same 1981, Dana Delany debuted on the big screen in a small role as a Record Store Saleswoman in the psychological thriller The Fan (1981). Delany began starring in commercials to support herself between these minor acting gigs. Around the mid-80s, Delany chose to move to Hollywood. While there, she continued starring in guest/minor supporting roles in several TV shows and films. Besides starring in the TV movie A Winner Never Quits (1986), she appeared in two episodes of Magnum, P.I. as Cynthia Farrell from 1986 to 1987.
Her Breakout Role Was With China Beach
Playing Colleen McMurphy was a career-defining role for Dana Delany. Interestingly, she wasn’t first considered for the role after her first audition. Believing they didn’t think she was pretty enough, Delany showed up to the second audition more aesthetically appealing. Luckily for her, it was enough to impress the casting director and producers. Delany played the lead role in the ABC medical war drama China Beach. Her character, an embodiment of real-life Vietnam War nurses, was an army nurse with the 510th Evac Hospital in Vietnam. Delany’s character began the series as a First Lieutenant and was later promoted to Captain. Dana Delany appeared on the show throughout its run from April 27, 1988, to July 22, 1991.
Dana Delany’s Other Notable On-screen Roles
China Beach gave Dana Delany international recognition and put her in the spotlight. In 1994, she was cast as Betsy Corcoran in the HBO thriller TV movie The Enemy Within (1994). She starred alongside Forest Whitaker and Sam Waterston in the film. Delany voiced the characters of two superheroes’ (Batman and Superman) girlfriends, Andrea Beaumont and Lois Lane. She first voiced Andrea Beaumont in the 1993 animated superhero film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm before voicing Lois Lane in the 4 seasons of Superman: The Animated Series, from 1996 to 2000. She reprised the voicing role in several other film and television productions.
By the 2000s, Dana Delany was cast in a recurring role as Catherine McAllister in the short-lived Pasadena (2001–2002), Dr. Rae Brennan in Presidio Med (2002–2003), and Ellie Cain in Kidnapped (2006). Delany’s next major work in television was playing Katherine Mayfair on ABC’s Desperate Housewives. Delany was initially offered the Bree Van De Kamp role but turned it down because she felt it was similar to her character in Pasadena. Delany joined the cast of Desperate Housewives in the premiere episode (“Now You Know”) of season 4. Her last appearance was in the series finale (“Finishing the Hat”).
Since the 2010s, Dana Delany has made notable appearances in Body of Proof (2011–2013), Hand of God (2014–2017), The Comedians (2015), Mayans MC (2023), and plays Margaret Devereaux in Tulsa King. On the big screen, Delany starred in fewer projects than, with her last starring role being in the 2017 comedy Literally, Right Before Aaron. Although Dana Delany has admitted preferring on-screen acting to stage plays, she has continued to work in theater with several credits to her name. Her last stage play was in 2018 in the Off-Broadway production of Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties.
Nominations And Awards Dana Delany Has Received
Unsurprisingly, with her performance in China Beach, Dana Delany received her first Primetime Emmy Awards nomination and win in 1989. She was nominated yearly while the show aired, eventually winning her last nomination for China Beach in 1992. Delany also received two Golden Globe Award nominations for her China Beach performance. Although she didn’t receive an Emmy nomination for her performance in Desperate Housewives, Delany was nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Award in 2008 and 2009. Dana Delany’s last Primetime Emmy Awards nomination was for her guest-starring role in Family Law (2001), in which she was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.