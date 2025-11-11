Coloring Book Corruptions: See What Happens When Adults Do Coloring Books

Products designed for children often portray a happy-go-lucky world filled with sunlight, flowers, smiling animals, and friendship. But what happens to this world when jaded, miserable adults with a morbidly dark sense of humor get their hands on it? Well, you get something that looks a lot like Coloring Book Corruptions.
This twisted blog maintains a collection of drawing ideas from children’s coloring books that have been twisted and corrupted by darkly humorous adults. Two octopuses frolicking and playing under the sea become a pair of predators dragging a diver to his doom, and a playful Martian becomes a murderous heart-eating monstrosity. Most of the funny drawings seem to have been done with crayons and colored pencils, just like it should be in coloring pages. There’s definitely something funny yet unsettling about seeing cute and colorful pictures from childhood in situations like these.
Make sure to pay the blog’s Facebook page a visit – it features guest posts by enthusiasts also looking to destroy the innocence of their children’s coloring books with their creative ideas. If you’ve got a dark sense of humor and a knack for funny doodles with crayons or pencils, give it a try! The blog’s website recently crashed due to the massive surge of visitors it has received since these cool drawings went viral, but it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on!
