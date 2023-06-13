Tulsa King Portrays Gangs & The Mafia More Accurately Than You’d Expect

Tulsa King is an American crime drama that premiered on November 13, 2022 and was quickly renewed for a second season. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, the series marks the first leading role in a scripted television series for Sylvester Stallone. He’s renowned for his roles in iconic films like Rocky and Rambo. In Tulsa King, Stallone plays a Mafia capo named Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who, after serving a 25-year prison sentence, is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The newly released Manfredi is tasked with setting up criminal operations. Arriving in unfamiliar territory, he is compelled to form a new crew to establish his empire. What sets Tulsa King apart is its meticulous attention to detail, particularly in its portrayal of the Mafia. Drawing upon extensive research, the show manages to steer clear of the clichés and stereotypes.
Tulsa King’s Portrayal of Mafia Expansion Into New Territories Is Accurate
In the series Tulsa King, the portrayal of Mafia expansion into new territories is depicted with remarkable authenticity. Upon his release, Manfredi is tasked with establishing a new criminal enterprise. Real-life events inspire this intriguing plotline. The relocation of the Inzerillo family from Sicily to New York in the 1980s serves as a historical backdrop for Manfredi’s own journey.
Manfredi’s character, while fictional, is not based on a single person. Instead, his story mirrors the experiences of the banished Inzerillo family. It embodies the stark realities of life within the Mafia’s ranks. The Inzerillos, after falling out of favor with the ruthless mafia boss Salvatore Riina, were forced to reestablish their lives under the protection of the Gambino crime family in New York.
Similarly, Manfredi’s banishment to Tulsa signifies his own exile from his former life in New York. This intriguing narrative device encapsulates the historical events known all too well by those in the Mafia. Further, it reinforces the authenticity of the series’ portrayal of Mafia expansion into new territories.
Legal Marijuana Sales Confound Traditional Crime in Tulsa King
The series Tulsa King provides an interesting view of how legalized marijuana sales meld with traditional organized crime. After being sent away, Dwight Manfredi partners with a local businessman, Bodhi, who owns a legal marijuana dispensary. As part of his efforts to find his place in the local criminal underworld, Dwight takes a 20% cut of the dispensary’s weekly earnings.
However, while the series provides a fictional portrayal of this dynamic, it should be noted that it is somewhat speculative. There isn’t much historical precedent for the mafia getting involved in legal marijuana sales. Still, it offers an interesting scenario that shows the changing nature of organized crime in an era where previously illegal substances are legalized.
Mafia Tradition of Protection Continues in Tulsa
The tradition of mafia protection is a complex and compelling component of organized crime, dating back centuries. As seen in the popular TV series Tulsa King, this tradition continues to thrive in the strangest place. In Tulsa, Dwight Manfredi starts his new operation by offering “protection” to the owner of a local dispensary. As he continues making contacts in Tulsa, Dwight must navigate the Oklahoma legal landscape and the realities of gang-related crime.
Protection is one of the key elements distinguishing organized crime from street gangs. Organized criminal groups usually have a local and national hierarchy. Dwight’s situation in Tulsa King is interesting as he is seen trying to maintain the tradition of mafia protection in a new setting. He does this with the potential of his operation becoming an offshoot of his organized crime group or devolving into a street gang.
Federal Agencies Monitor Mafia Activity in Tulsa King
Tulsa King presents a fascinating story where federal agencies keep an eye on the activities of a notorious mafia figure in Tulsa. Dwight’s criminal record — illegal possession of a firearm and gambling — shouldn’t attract the attention of the ATF. Still, the agency keeps a close eye on him, creating a central mystery.
The series suggests that the ATF’s presence could be a clue as to why the mafia exiled Dwight to Tulsa. So, there might have been more to his banishment than initially meets the eye. As Dwight begins to establish his operations in Tulsa, the FBI also gets wind of his activities. At the ATF office, there are debates about whether to inform the FBI about Dwight’s activities. The FBI takes action by snooping around Dwight’s associates and conducting searches. Even though they do not find any drugs or illegal cash, their actions show their interest in Dwight’s activities. In the face of this federal scrutiny, an ATF officer asks for his help in taking down another gang. Dwight refuses to get involved, signifying his resistance to the federal agencies.