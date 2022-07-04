Meet The Cast Of “Tulsa King”

Everyone’s excited for the arrival of Tulsa King, a crime drama that’s set to premiere on the streaming service Paramount+. The show is created by actor and writer Taylor Sheridan, who appeared in Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars and wrote the screenplay for Sicario. The show will be run by Terence Winter, best known as the executive producer of the hit TV series Boardwalk Empire. Here’s an official description of the show’s plot, via the Paramount+ website: “Tulsa King follows mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who is released from prison and sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his boss, where he’ll have to try and build up a new crew to establish a new and powerful criminal empire.” The show promises an impressive list of cast members, one of whom is an action icon who’s gracing the humble screens of TV. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the show, read ahead. Here are the actors set to appear in the upcoming Paramount+ crime drama TV series Tulsa King.
Sylvester Stallone
Action icon Sylvester Stallone will be starring in the upcoming TV series Tulsa King. Stallone is an American actor, filmmaker, and screenwriter. He is best known for his role as the boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky film series (1976–2018), which earned him a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1977. He has also starred in a number of other successful films, including First Blood (1982), Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Cop Land (1997), and The Expendables (2010). In addition to his acting career, Stallone is also a director and producer, and has written or co-written most of the films he has starred in.
Max Casella
Max Casella will be playing the role of Armand Truisi in the upcoming series Tulsa King. Casella is an American actor best known for his roles on the television series The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, Doogie Howser, M.D., Vinyl, and Cro. He has also provided the voice of Daxter in the Jak and Daxter video game series. Casella was born in Washington, D.C. in 1967 and raised in New York City. He began his career performing Off-Broadway before making his Broadway appearances in the ’90s. He has since appeared in dozens of stage productions, including The Lion King. In addition to his work on television and Broadway, Casella has also appeared in several films, including Paper Siders, This Is the Night, and The Tender Bar.
Domenick Lombardozzi
Domenick Lombardozzi will be appearing in Tulsa King as Charles “Chikkie” Invernizzi. Domenick Lombardozzi is an American actor who has appeared in a number of film and television roles. He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Herc on the hit HBO series The Wire. Lombardozzi has also appeared in such films as A Bronx Tale (1993), Carlito’s Way (1993), and Sympathetic Details (2008). In recent years, he has guest-starred on such television shows as Entourage and Boardwalk Empire. Most recently, Lombardozzi had a role in the acclaimed film The Irishman (2019).
Vincent Piazza
Vincent Piazza is set to play the character of Vince Antonacci in the upcoming series Tulsa King. Piazza is an American actor who has appeared in a number of notable film and television roles. He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Lucky Luciano in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, for which he received critical acclaim. Other notable roles include Earl Hefner in Rocket Science and Tommy Devito in Jersey Boys. Piazza has also had a number of guest appearances on popular shows such as Law & Order and The Sopranos. A native of New Jersey, Piazza began his acting career in regional theatre before making the move to New York City. He has since established himself as a successful character actor, with an impressive range and skillset. Vincent Piazza is an actor that is sure to continue to wow audiences for years to come.
Jay Will
Up -and-coming actor Jay Will is set to portray Tyson in the upcoming series Tulsa King. According to IMDb, he has previously appeared in Evil, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Cineastes.
Andrea Savage
Andrea Savage will be playing the character of Stacy Beale in the upcoming series Tulsa King. Savage is an American actress, comedian, and writer who has appeared in a number of television shows and films. She is perhaps best known for her role as Laura Montez on the HBO series Veep. Savage has also had recurring roles on the FX series You’re the Worst. Other notable credits include the films Step Brothers, I’m Sorry, and Dog Bites Man. In addition to her acting work, Savage is also the creator, writer, and star of the comedy series I’m Sorry, which premiered on truTV in 2017.
Martin Starr
Martin Starr will be playing the character of Bohdi in Tulsa King. Starr is best known for his roles as Bertram Gilfoyle on the HBO series Silicon Valley and Roger Harrington in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Starr began his career as a child actor, appearing in television commercials and guest-starring on television shows. He made his film debut in the independent comedy-drama Hero (1992). He has since appeared in a number of films and television shows, including Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000), Knocked Up (2007), Party Down (2009-2010), This Is 40 (2012), Silicon Valley (2014-2019), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).
Garrett Hedlund
Garrett Hedlund will play Mitch Keller in the series Tulsa King. Hedlund is an American actor who has appeared in a number of films and television series. He made his film debut in the 2004 sports drama Friday Night Lights and has since gone on to appear in such films as Troy, Four Brothers, Eragon, and most recently Triple Frontier. On television, Hedlund has had main roles in Modern Love and Mosaic. Garrett Hedlund is a versatile actor who has demonstrated his range and talent across a variety of genres.
Dana Delaney
Dana Delaney will play Margaret in the upcoming series Tulsa King. Delany was born on March 13, 1956, in New York City. She is of Irish and English descent. She graduated from Wesleyan University in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater. Dana’s first acting role was in the 1978 show Ryan’s Hope, but her breakout role came a few years later when she was cast as Colleen McMurphy on the ABC television drama China Beach. The series ran for four seasons and earned Dana an Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She went on to star as Katherine Mayfair on the ABC television series Desperate Housewives. More recently, Dana has appeared in Hand of God and Body of Proof.
A.C. Peterson
Last on the list is A.C. Peterson, who will be playing Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi. He has previously worked on Narc, Shanghai Noon, and Shooter.