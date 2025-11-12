I Created Animal Skull Tattoo Designs Based On The 12 Chinese Zodiacs

I was inspired by the story of the chinese animal zodiac, a repeating cycle of 12 years and I had wonder what they would look like reinterpreted in an unauspicious style – in contrary with the usual auspicious lunar new year visuals.

Each skull design is paired up with a different flower. It took me 6 weeks to churn and complete the designs. The year of the dog design holds dearly to my heart as this year 2018 is the year of the dog and it’s the chinese zodiac that my father was born with. I hope that these designs delight you as much as they did while I was creating them.

#1 Rat (Born in the years: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)

#2 Ox (Born in the years: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009,)

#3 Tiger (Born in the years: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

#4 Rabbit (Born in the years: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

#5 Dragon (Born in the years: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

#6 Snake (Born in the years: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

#7 Horse (Born in the years: 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

#8 Goat (Born in the years: 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

#9 Monkey (Born in the years: 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

#10 Rooster (Born in the years: 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

#11 Dog (Born in the years: 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

#12 Boar (Born in the years: 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
