Hey Pandas, How Has Bored Panda Changed And Impacted Your Life? (Closed)

by

Post your stories here! IDK, this is my first post ever.

#1

well i made new friends, learned new things, and got less bored :)

#2

It’s made me feel less lonely, and it’s a good way to distract my brain from obsessing over pointless stuff. It’s also nice to have people who I can be my full self around :)

#3

i have made sooo many friends and learned so much about myself, i have been helped in so many ways. pluuuuus i met my wonderful and amazing girlfriend though here :)

#4

I Have been actually reading bored panda on an amazon kindle, which has a web browser (everything is in black and white and i can’t comment or anything like that and it’s super slow.(i was reading on a kindle because i don’t have a phone yet and my parents only let me have screentime on the weekends). Bored panda was a great boredom buster for when i had nothing to do and i’ve been able to learn about the problems of the world better and it’s made me laugh a lot.

#5

It has helped me to say the things I have been thinking, because I felt safer/braver about doing it knowing I was anonymous. This has led to me actually having the courage to comment on things on facebook and in person, because I feel like people actually do care about what I think and many agree with me.

#6

Being online is being able to express myself without being scared bc nobody knows me. Im different outside of BP, there’s things that I want to only stay on BP but something’s I cannot post online.

And the people here are fabulous, I find it astonishing on how many more friends I can have online here.

And the posts are rlly funny too sometimes, so gj BP staff.

#7

I’ve learned some cool things and created three 2,000 slide slideshows of memes and images from Bored Panda. My friends love it.

#8

I really enjoy how internationally diverse Bored Panda is. It has allowed me to re-educate my American taught ignorance of other places and broaden my horizons from afar (since I cannot foresee ever affording to travel these beautiful and interesting places) I love hearing the complete opposite perspective of lives lives abroad and so many interesting personalities. Many people hate what they call the “America-bashing” threads, but I think they are fascinating and think it’s important to be socially aware of your faults as others see them. I love seeing photos and differences about other countries. That is my favorite part and it has changed me and cultivated my boring life a bit.

