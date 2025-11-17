Hey Pandas, How Has Bored Panda Changed And Impacted Your Life? (Closed)

Post your stories here! IDK, this is my first post ever.
well i made new friends, learned new things, and got less bored :)
It’s made me feel less lonely, and it’s a good way to distract my brain from obsessing over pointless stuff. It’s also nice to have people who I can be my full self around :)
i have made sooo many friends and learned so much about myself, i have been helped in so many ways. pluuuuus i met my wonderful and amazing girlfriend though here :)
I Have been actually reading bored panda on an amazon kindle, which has a web browser (everything is in black and white and i can’t comment or anything like that and it’s super slow.(i was reading on a kindle because i don’t have a phone yet and my parents only let me have screentime on the weekends). Bored panda was a great boredom buster for when i had nothing to do and i’ve been able to learn about the problems of the world better and it’s made me laugh a lot.
It has helped me to say the things I have been thinking, because I felt safer/braver about doing it knowing I was anonymous. This has led to me actually having the courage to comment on things on facebook and in person, because I feel like people actually do care about what I think and many agree with me.
Being online is being able to express myself without being scared bc nobody knows me. Im different outside of BP, there’s things that I want to only stay on BP but something’s I cannot post online.
And the people here are fabulous, I find it astonishing on how many more friends I can have online here.
And the posts are rlly funny too sometimes, so gj BP staff.
I’ve learned some cool things and created three 2,000 slide slideshows of memes and images from Bored Panda. My friends love it.
I really enjoy how internationally diverse Bored Panda is. It has allowed me to re-educate my American taught ignorance of other places and broaden my horizons from afar (since I cannot foresee ever affording to travel these beautiful and interesting places) I love hearing the complete opposite perspective of lives lives abroad and so many interesting personalities. Many people hate what they call the “America-bashing” threads, but I think they are fascinating and think it’s important to be socially aware of your faults as others see them. I love seeing photos and differences about other countries. That is my favorite part and it has changed me and cultivated my boring life a bit.
