21 Times Celebrities Shamelessly Lied And People Did Not Go Easy On Them

Back in the day, celebrities could tell lies more easily: we weren’t so quick to fact-check and call them out on it. Initially, we thought Milli Vanilli could really sing and that Rednex was a group of American country musicians. Oh, how naïve we were.
Today, internet sleuths are working overtime on social media. If Kylie Jenner posts that she just had her first bowl of cereal, netizens will scour her post history to expose how she was seen eating cereal only a few years prior. If Soulja Boy posts a selfie flexing wads of cash, internet forensic experts will quickly humble him by pointing out that’s actually Monopoly currency.
Celebrities probably lie all the time – it’s part of their job. Sometimes, they get caught in the lies in such ridiculous ways that we just can’t help but laugh. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest times celebrities were exposed for lying on social media, and here are the best ones!
#1 Kylie Jenner
You have to wonder why Kylie Jenner felt the need to fabricate a backstory about her breakfast habits, but here we are. In 2018, the makeup mogul jumped on Twitter to announce a “life-changing” discovery: eating cereal with milk for the very first time.
The internet, possessing the memory of an elephant, immediately called her bluff. Sleuths dug up an old Instagram snap from 2013 that clearly showed a bowl of cereal swimming in dairy, proving that her sudden culinary revelation was just a weird bit of fiction.
Image source: KylieJenner
#2 Khloe Kardashian
The Kardashians are famous for their carefully curated image, but Khloé took it a step too far during Thanksgiving 2015. She hopped on Instagram to flaunt a trio of immaculate pies, heavily implying she had slaved away in the kitchen to bake them from scratch.
The sleuths at TMZ weren’t fooled for long. They traced the baked goods right back to the famous Sweet Lady Jane bakery in Los Angeles, revealing that the reality star had simply purchased the desserts and staged a photo op to pass them off as her own culinary handiwork.
Image source: khloekardashian
#3 Kris Jenner
When the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan released her cookbook In the Kitchen with Kris in 2014, she enlisted culinary heavyweight Gordon Ramsay to help hype the release. The two posed for what should have been a standard promotional snap on Instagram, but the resulting image was anything but natural.
Jenner applied such a heavy hand with the airbrush tool that both she and the typically rugged chef were smoothed into oblivion, leaving them looking more like polished wax figures than living, breathing humans.
Image source: krisjenner, gordongram
#4 Lindsay Lohan
In 2015, Lindsay Lohan jumped on the waist-training bandwagon with a sponsored post for @nowaistclique, gushing about her new gear with hashtags like “#majorsituation.”
However, the “situation” turned out to be a bit of digital magic rather than the product itself. Her followers immediately clocked the warped background in the image and roasted the actress for trying to pass off a digitally altered curve as the real deal.
Image source: lindsaylohan
#5 Lele Pons
“Doing it for the ‘gram” went a little too far for Lele Pons in 2017 when she tried to fake a charitable deed. The influencer posted a photo claiming she had chopped off her hair to donate to patients in need, complete with a friend holding up the severed ponytail.
However, her followers immediately zoomed in and recognized that the clump was actually just a bunch of extensions, not her real locks. To make the lie even more obvious, critics pointed out that organizations typically reject color-treated hair anyway, forcing Pons to scrub the post and her subsequent explanations from the internet entirely.
Image source: lelepons
#6 Paris Hilton
Confidence is certainly key, and Paris Hilton had plenty of it when she took to Twitter in 2017 to declare that she and Britney Spears had single-handedly invented the selfie. While the socialite and the pop star definitely popularized the aesthetic, the internet wasn’t about to let that historical revisionism slide.
Users were quick to point out that people had been snapping awkward self-portraits on disposable cameras for years before the 2000s, and credit for the concept is actually widely attributed to a Japanese woman named Sasaki Miho, who was pioneering the technique as early as 1994.
Image source: ParisHilton
#7 Bella Thorne
The internet detectives were out in full force against Bella Thorne back in 2016 after she posted a selfie looking cozy in a fur coat. When the backlash hit, the actress tried to diffuse the situation by claiming the jacket was synthetic, but her followers weren’t buying it.
They managed to track down the exact garment on the Harrods website, where the product description told a very different story. It turned out the piece wasn’t faux at all; it was listed as being made from genuine rabbit and arctic fox fur imported from China, instantly debunking her defense.
Image source: bellathorne
#8 Oprah Winfrey
Even media moguls aren’t immune to a classic tech blunder. Oprah Winfrey tried to give Microsoft a massive boost by raving about their new Surface tablet in 2012, claiming she had already snapped up a dozen of them as Christmas presents.
The endorsement rang a little hollow, though, because she wasn’t actually using the device she was praising. In a hilarious slip-up, the tweet included the tell-tale metadata tag “via Twitter for iPad,” proving she was still very much on Team Apple despite what her timeline said.
Image source: Oprah
#9 Shay Mitchell
Influencer marketing generally relies on at least a shred of believability, a lesson Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell learned the hard way during a partnership with Bioré. She took to Snapchat to demonstrate the effectiveness of their cleansing water, ostensibly wiping away her eye makeup for the camera.
The problem was that she barely made contact with her skin; while the cotton pad miraculously came away looking dirty, her mascara and eyeliner remained perfectly pristine. Viewers immediately clocked the “phantom wipe,” realizing the entire demo was just a pantomimed performance rather than an actual product test.
Image source: stoolieee
#10 Millie Bobby Brown
It turns out that convincing an audience you are washing your face requires more than just good acting chops. Millie Bobby Brown faced a wave of skepticism after uploading a YouTube tutorial for her skincare line that looked suspiciously dry.
Viewers immediately clocked that her hands had no actual product on them, and despite her enthusiastic scrubbing motions, her makeup didn’t smudge or fade in the slightest. It was a virtual pantomime of a beauty routine that echoed Shay Mitchell’s earlier blunder, reminding us all that high-definition cameras capture every little detail, or lack thereof.
Image source: Millie Bobby brown / ميلي بوبي براون
#11 Madonna
Promoting a new record usually involves an elaborate photoshoot, but the Queen of Pop opted for a much lazier and stranger visual strategy a few years ago. Internet sleuths caught the music legend red-handed in 2021 after she shared an eye-catching image to hype up a release.
Fans quickly realized the picture was a blatant digital forgery. Instead of actually posing for the camera, she had simply copy-pasted her own head onto a photograph belonging to TikTok creator Amelia Goldie. The awkward editing job quickly went viral as users dragged the superstar for hijacking a stranger’s body just to market her music.
Image source: madonna, amelia.goldie
#12 Justin Bieber
Back in 2014, Justin Bieber tried to stunt on Instagram with a Christmas selfie featuring a sleek private plane, heavily implying he had just gifted himself the ultimate toy. The caption gushed about the “new jet,” but the reality wasn’t quite as permanent as he made it sound.
TMZ did a little digging and burst the bubble, revealing that the pop star hadn’t actually dropped millions to own the aircraft. He had simply chartered it for travel, meaning that “gift” went back to the hangar as soon as the trip was over.
Image source: lilbieber
#13 Rita Ora
Social media marketing doesn’t always go to plan, as Rita Ora learned the hard way back in 2014. She took to Twitter with a bold ultimatum for her fanbase: if a specific post hit 100,000 retweets, she promised to drop her new single the following Monday.
When the numbers failed to materialize (falling embarrassingly short of the target) the tweet mysteriously vanished. Rather than admitting the stunt flopped, she quickly spun a narrative that her account had been compromised by a hacker who was threatening to leak the music she had worked so hard to create.
Image source: zachxmeme
#14 Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy learned the hard way that you can’t slide anything past the internet sleuths, especially when it comes to money. He hopped on Instagram in 2014 to show off some stacks of hundred-dollar bills, but his followers immediately noticed that the currency looked like it came straight from a Monopoly board.
Once the comments section lit him up for flashing obviously counterfeit cash, he quickly deleted the evidence. His explanation? He claimed the bills were strictly props for a music video and insisted he knew they were fake the whole time, a defense that felt a little too convenient for most fans.
Image source: wrestlelamia
#15 Britney Spears
Britney Spears accidentally told on herself with a caption when she posted a photo of grilled Mexican corn to Instagram, gushing that it was “honestly too good to be true.” As it happens, she was absolutely right.
The delicious spread wasn’t the result of a cooking session by the Princess of Pop, but rather a simple copy-paste job. A suspicious follower did a quick Google search for the dish and found the exact image hosted on recipe100.com, proving that the singer had lifted the picture instead of lifting a spatula.
Image source: britneyspears
#16 Roseanne Barr
When Roseanne Barr lost her high-profile gig at ABC in 2018 following a string of racist tweets targeting Valerie Jarrett, she tried to deflect the fallout by scapegoating her insomnia medication. She claimed the offensive posts were the result of taking said medication, but that excuse fell flat almost immediately.
Sanofi, the pharmaceutical giant behind the drug, wasn’t about to let their brand take the hit and they issued a legendary clapback, tweeting out a reminder to the world that racism is definitely not a listed side effect of any of their medications.
Image source: therealroseanne, x.com
#17 Bow Wow
The internet has zero chill when it comes to faking a lifestyle, as Bow Wow learned the hard way in May 2017. The rapper hopped on Instagram to post a photo of a private jet, strongly suggesting he was flying VIP to New York for a Growing Up Hip Hop press run.
Unfortunately for him, reality was sitting a few rows back. A fellow passenger on a standard commercial flight spotted the star in a regular seat, snapped a photo, and tweeted it out, instantly debunking the luxury travel claim and sparking a viral roasting session for the ages.
Image source: LegendsofCH
#18 Kate Middleton
The Princess of Wales inadvertently sparked a massive global controversy when she posted a Mother’s Day photo. Just hours after Kensington Palace distributed the image of Kate and her three children, major international news organizations like the Associated Press and Reuters issued unprecedented notifications to “stop the presses”.
They retracted the picture from their libraries entirely, citing obvious signs of digital manipulation, such as a severely misaligned sleeve on Princess Charlotte’s cardigan. Faced with a rapidly escalating PR crisis, the future queen took to social media to issue a rare personal apology. Signing her statement with a “C,” she took the blame for the botched Photoshop job, explaining that like many amateur photographers, she occasionally experiments with editing. Unfortunately for the royals, the admission ultimately only poured gasoline on the internet’s already wild conspiracy theories.
Image source: chrisshipitv
#19 Olivia Jade
Olivia Jade spent years building a massive online following by broadcasting a seemingly perfect, aspirational lifestyle to her fans. That glossy digital facade shattered completely when she became a central figure in the notorious Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. Investigators revealed that her parents paid a hefty bribe to secure her a spot at the University of Southern California under the guise of an athletic recruitment.
To pull the scam off, they actually staged ridiculous photos of the YouTube creator pretending to work out on an indoor rowing machine. The whole ordeal quickly exposed the stark contrast between the heavy fraud occurring in her real life and the carefully manicured persona she sold on the internet.
Image source: CBS LA
#20 Hilaria Baldwin
Growing up in New England under the birth name Hillary Hayward-Thomas is a far cry from a childhood in Europe. Alec Baldwin’s spouse somehow managed to convince the public she was a native of Spain for years by adopting an entirely new identity and a shifting accent.
That carefully constructed illusion came crashing down at the end of 2020 when internet detectives started doing some digging on Twitter. They quickly exposed her actual Massachusetts roots and completely dismantled the fake European backstory.
Image source: lenibriscoe
#21 Kylie Jenner
Trying to protect an impressionable young fanbase can lead to some highly questionable PR strategies. Kylie Jenner famously spent months insisting her suddenly plumped pout was just the result of clever lip liner rather than cosmetic injections. Her followers saw right through the illusion immediately and found the blatant denial much more ridiculous than the actual procedure.
The beauty mogul eventually confessed to the cover-up during an interview with Complex magazine. She explained that she hid the truth because she desperately wanted to avoid making her youthful audience feel like they needed physical enhancements to be confident.
Image source: kyliejenner, kyliejenner
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