I flipped to the last page and finished the book. Then I realized I didn’t have the second in the series. 😱
They looked behind their back and were relieved. “Above you,” the voice hissed.
donald trump runs for president in 2024. he wins
Having cereal.
Try and pour milk in a bowl,
Not one drop comes out.
I have to get out of the house. I walk down the hall towards the door but the door always stays the same distance away from me.
(I tried to stop at two and couldnt. Sorry. :) ) When the time came to run, we couldn’t. We looked down and our feet… they wouldn’t move because mine were stitched to hers and hers to mine- there was no feeling in them. In those few seconds I glanced around the room and I was horrified, and I could see on her face that I hadn’t even noticed the worst of it.
Once upon a time, there was a man who was not Harrison Ford. He played Han Solo.
(Sadly this is a non-fiction book)
John was a simple man with simple values, and the goat in his scope envisioned it all. It was when the human like goat hand grabbed him by the shoulder and said “No.”, that the regret came flooding in.
“Ashes to ashes, dust to dust….”
“Let me out !”
My friend was shocked to see me. I guess they didn’t expect to see me after they killed me.
I didn’t kill the neighbors dig because it was too loud. I killed it because it was too good at digging up the bodies.
I felt it again, that feeling that means it’s watching you. I slowly turn around…
The path was barely discernable in the light of a quarter moon. Rocky and broken unlike the stretch by the river, far below; it slowed her down. Cold late autumn winds blew through the forest, giving the night an urgent energy. A distant sound behind her, a cracking sound as if trees were being torn apart in giant hands. She slipped knee hitting across broken basalt. Blood ran down her shin, she didn’t notice the pain didn’t register, fear, adrenaline renewed her again from her exhaustion. The trail, steeper now she climbed on all fours scrambling. Anther sound, a low hiss, so deep and then a chuffing, rumbling up the trail at her like a locomotive. Her arms trembled, mouth agape but no scream just her labored breath. She could taste blood in the back of her throat, lungs burning from the exertion and cold air. On the trail ahead of her a light shown…
“Okay, you guys hide now and I seek!”
The two boys looked at their brother joyfully, as they stood in front of his grave.
And here is the news. A new virus seems to be spreading, with great speed, throughout (insert city name here)….
Comfy cat on lap, started purring as usual. When this sound turned into more of a growl, I remembered the call from vet last week with sad news about my cat.
The man woke up. Little did he know, the white room would be his home for quite a while…
I woke up thinking that I had fallen asleep without letting my very old dog in. I went out looking for her,every time I found her, she vaporized.
“Thank you, Mary, for coming to see me at this hour.” Mary smiled and whispered, “When you knocked and called my name so sweetly, I just had to come and say goodbye.”
Alright brain I got this ummm…
It was a stormy night ax34s77 was getting babysat by Sadie.
Sadie put ax34s77 to sleep. Then she left. Ax34s77 woke up and there was a guy standing there with a knife. AX34S77 RAN OUT THE DOOR BUT THEN POP!
biden (mr sniffer upper) runs for president again. he wins.
