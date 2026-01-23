120 Paranoia Questions To Get Your Friends Spilling The Secrets

Nothing kicks off a party quite like a classic game that stirs up laughs, secrets, and maybe a little drama. Paranoia is one of the oldest go-to games in the book, doubling as an icebreaker and a chaotic way to spice up the vibe.
The rules are simple: everyone sits in a circle and takes turns asking a question to the person on their right. That person then whispers the name of someone in the group as their answer.
A coin is flipped. If it lands on heads, the question is revealed. If it’s tails, the game moves on, which means only the person who asked and the one who answered know what was said.
Paranoia is a hilarious, slightly savage game that can push the boundaries of friendship.
Use these 120 paranoia questions to test it.
Icebreaker Questions
Image credits: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty Image
Friendship Testers
Image credits: Beth Macdonald / Unsplash
Risky and Awkward Questions
Image credits: Thomas Barwick / Getty Image
Spicy Questions for Bold Players
Image credits: Flashpop / Getty Image
Relationship Questions
Image credits: Eleganza / Getty Image
Party Questions to Keep the Night Going
Image credits: Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Image
Kid-Friendly Paranoia Questions
Image credits: Vadym Buinov / Getty Image
Paranoia Questions That Make You LOL
Image credits: Maskot / Getty Image
Questions That Hit a Little Too Deep
Image credits: Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty Image
Call-Out Paranoia Questions
Image credits: Maskot / Getty Image
