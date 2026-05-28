Cartoonist Mark Parisi Turns Music References Into Clever Comics (21 Pics)

For decades, Mark Parisi has built a reputation around finding unexpected punchlines hidden inside ordinary ideas. Best known as the creator of the long-running syndicated comic panel Off The Mark, the cartoonist has spent years turning animals, objects, pop culture, and everyday situations into quick visual jokes driven by wordplay, absurd logic, and perfectly timed observations. His newest comic series follows that same formula, this time built around one deceptively simple question: “What are you listening to?”
Much of the humor comes from Parisi’s ability to treat music not just as a soundtrack, but as a personality trait. Instead of simply making references for the sake of nostalgia, the cartoons play with the way people associate certain songs, bands, or genres with identity, emotion, and cultural stereotypes. A single music choice instantly becomes part of the joke, allowing Parisi to build an entire comic around one clever connection.
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Image source: mark_parisi_otm
The idea for the series emerged from Parisi’s own creative routine. In an interview with Bored Panda, the cartoonist explained that he often listens to music while writing comics, usually sitting in cafés with earbuds in while trying to come up with new jokes. According to Parisi, the entire concept likely began when he connected the Pretenders song “Precious” with Gollum from Lord of the Rings. From there, the idea quickly expanded into multi-panel comics pairing different characters with songs that unexpectedly fit their personalities, like Mr. Spock listening to Supertramp’s “The Logical Song.” As Parisi explained, “It became a fun mind exercise trying to make these music and character connections.”
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What makes the series work especially well is that the humor operates on several levels at once. Some jokes land instantly through visual absurdity, while others reward readers who recognize the music reference hiding behind the character choice. The four-panel structure also gives the comics a fast rhythm, allowing different generations, fandoms, and musical tastes to collide inside a single gag. Parisi’s cartoons still carry the clarity and accessibility of classic newspaper humor, but the references feel perfectly suited for modern internet audiences raised on memes, playlists, and pop culture overload. Scroll down to see some of his newest music-themed comics.
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