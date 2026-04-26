Daily Guess The Timeline Game #029 (Apr 21, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Boys Season 5 Early Reviews Hint At Big Character Snubs & Unexpected Cameos
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2026
“How Advanced Is Your General Knowledge?”: This 28-Question Test Will Show
3 min read
Apr, 21, 2026
143 Times Restaurants Tried To Impress Their Customers Too Hard (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Thinks That Her Dead Cat Visited Her Room Exactly One Year After She Died, Shows Footage
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Burger King Creates Whopper Toothpaste in New Commercial
3 min read
Mar, 29, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.