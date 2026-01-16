7 Best TV Shows About Vikings and Norse Mythology, Ranked

Over the years, Vikings have become cinema icons, with their stories as much about survival as about belief, loyalty, and the pursuit of glory. Few eras in history have inspired as much fascination as the Viking Age. Add in the intrigue of Norse mythology, and you have a formula for unforgettable TV.
Today’s Viking-themed TV shows range from historical dramas that stay true to Norse mythology to imaginative retellings filled with gods and monsters. While the big screen has had its fair share of Vikings and Norse mythology-based projects like Thor: Ragnarok, How To Train Your Dragon, Beowulf, and The Northman, the focus is on similar projects on television. Here’s a ranking of the best Vikings and Norse mythology-based TV shows
7. Ragnarok (2020–2023)
Netflix’s Norwegian fantasy drama series Ragnarok offered a modern twist on Norse mythology. The 3-season series is set in a small Norwegian town plagued by climate change. The show reimagined gods and giants as humans struggling with mortality and destiny. Magne (David Stakston), a teenager who discovers he’s Thor reborn. Ragnarok skillfully blended teenage drama with epic mythological battles. Beyond its plot, the series explored environmental destruction through the lens of ancient prophecy. Being Netflix’s third Norwegian series, Ragnarok enjoyed generally positive reviews from critics and audiences.
6. The Witcher (2019–Present)
Netflix’s The Witcher series is one of the most popular entries on the list. While not strictly historical, The Witcher draws heavily from Norse and Slavic mythological roots. The Netflix fantasy hit follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill/Liam Hemsworth), a monster hunter bound by destiny and moral choices. Its world is filled with gods, monsters, and prophecies reminiscent of ancient Viking legends.
For the show’s first three seasons, Henry Cavill’s performance brought weight and charisma to Geralt’s character, earning global praise. As such, it was no surprise that the show received significant backlash after Liam Hemsworth replaced Cavill. The Witcher is currently the only Vikings and Norse mythology-based show on the list that’s still airing.
5. Norsemen (2016–2020)
The Norwegian comedy series Norsemen is another Vikings and Norse mythology-based TV show that stood out in modern television. The series flips Viking storytelling on its head with hilarious satire and absurd humor. The Norwegian comedy follows the daily lives of Vikings as they deal with power struggles and cultural confusion in 790s Norway. Instead of epic battles that the subgenre is known for, Norsemen focuses on petty rivalries, fashion debates, and village bureaucracy. The show successfully manages to be ridiculous and brilliantly self-aware. Norsemen successfully aired for 3 seasons before it was canceled.
4. Tales Of the Vikings (1959 -1960)
Although largely unknown to today’s television audiences, Tales of the Vikings was among the earliest television series to bring Norse stories to the screen. Produced by Kirk Douglas’s company and the now-defunct United Artists Television, Tales of the Vikings focused on seafaring adventures and Viking heroism. The black-and-white drama followed Viking chieftain Firebeard (Stefan Schnabel) and his two sons, Finn (Walter Barnes) and Leif Erikson (Jerome Courtland). Although the show lasted for a single season, its production values were impressive for its time. Despite its short run, Tales of the Vikings helped popularize Viking lore in American television.
3. Vikings: Valhalla (2022–2024)
Vikings: Valhalla continued the saga started by the original Vikings series. The sequel, set a century later, follows legendary figures like Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). The show dives into the Christianization of Scandinavia and the fading age of the Norse gods. Valhalla balanced political drama with large-scale battles and spiritual tension. The show honored its roots while expanding the cinematic legacy of Norse mythology. Vikings: Valhalla aired for 3 seasons with 24 episodes.
2. The Last Kingdom (2015–2022)
The British historical drama The Last Kingdom blends historical fiction with Viking legend. Adapted from Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories novel series, it focuses on Uhtred of Bebbanburg’s (Alexander Dreymon) struggle between two worlds. Raised by Vikings but born Saxon, Uhtred embodies the clash of cultures shaping medieval Britain. Part of The Last Kingdom’s success lies in its realism, as it seeks to depict the brutal lives of warriors and kings. The show had 5 seasons, with each season building towards Uhtred’s quest for honor and home. To date, The Last Kingdom remains one of the most respected Viking-era dramas ever made.
1. Vikings (2013–2021)
The historical drama Vikings remains the most-well-rated Vikings and Norse mythology-based TV show ever made. The show redefined historical television with its sweeping portrayal of Norse exploration and conquest. At the heart of the show is fan-favorite Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), a farmer turned legendary warrior who defies kings and gods alike. Through its 6 seasons, Vikings explored themes of faith, ambition, and fate’s cruel hand. With its finale on March 3, 2021, exactly eight years from its debut, Vikings remains the definitive TV epic about Vikings, Norse heroes, and their enduring legacy.
