10 Popular TV Shows That Were Unexpectedly Canceled in 2025

The wave of TV shows canceled in 2025 has left fans reeling, as many beloved series met an abrupt and unexpected end. While some cancellations were tied to declining ratings or high production costs, others came as complete shocks, cutting short storylines that still had plenty of life left. Unarguably, while a few had been long-running, there had been no indication the last season would be their end.
Although television has always been unpredictable, 2025 proved to be particularly ruthless. As platforms and studios continue to restructure, along with the influx of several new shows, many popular shows have suffered low ratings and viewership as audiences remain spoiled for choice. Although several TV shows will meet their natural end in 2025, nothing prepared audiences for this shocking cancellation of these great shows. From reboots and one-seasoned shows to long-running series, here are 10 popular TV shows canceled in 2025.
Frasier
For a decade, the NBC sitcom Frasier dominated television from the early 1990s to the early 2000s. Almost two decades later, in 2023, Kelsey Grammer returned to portray Frasier Crane in the Paramount+ revival and sequel series of the same name. Besides the nostalgia from old television audiences, the new Frasier enjoyed above-average ratings, even from younger audiences.
Having released the 10-episode second season on September 19, 2024, audiences anticipated an announcement for a third season after the finale on November 14, 2024. However, on January 17, 2025, as the year began, Paramount+ announced that it had abruptly canceled the show. Although CBS Studios is open to selling the rights to the show to other platforms or networks, none have shown interest as of July 2025. Frasier’s cancellation came as a big blow across generations of television audiences.
Suits: LA
The anticipation that followed Suits: LA makes its cancellation more shocking. After Pearson, the show was the second spin-off of the legal drama Suits. Having premiered on February 23, 2025, Suits: LA followed Ted Black (Stephen Amell), who relocated to LA to launch Black Lane Law, a boutique entertainment law firm representing high-profile Hollywood clients.
However, unlike the original show, true fans would admit that Suits: LA didn’t resonate as it should have. However, after its 13-episode debut season, NBC announced in May 2025 that it would not continue with the show. Like the first spin-off, Suits: LA proved again that there can never be a replacement for the Harvey Reginald Specter-led (Gabriel Macht) series.
S.W.A.T.
Since it premiered on November 2, 2017, Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr. (Shemar Moore) and his Los Angeles Police Department Twenty Squad have thrilled audiences with one of television’s finest action drama series. Although the series is no stranger to cancellation, having been canceled in May 2023, fans were excited after S.W.A.T. was announced to have been greenlit for a seventh, and later, eighth season. While its eighth season was on air, CBS announced and confirmed in March 2025 that they had no intention of continuing the series. S.W.A.T. now joins a growing list of police procedural action drama series that have been canceled in recent times.
The Cleaning Lady
The Fox crime drama The Cleaning Lady, which premiered on January 3, 2022, earned praise for its storytelling and depth. Although its premise captivated audiences, it faced steep ratings decline over the years. Viewership dropped from almost three million in the first season to about one million by season three. However, dedicated audiences were surprised the show was renewed for a fourth season. Unlike the previous season, The Cleaning Lady season 4 more than doubled its viewers. While this was perceived as a sign of better days by fans, Fox announced that it was canceling the show after the season 4 finale.
The Equalizer
In a shocking turn of event, CBS canceled the Queen Latifah-led crime drama series The Equalizer. The announcement landed around the time of the season 5 finale and took audiences by surprise. The Equalizer was one of several CBS shows that were axed in 2025. The network’s decision hinged on a combination of factors. From slipping ratings to escalating production costs, it was a miracle the show was greenlit for a fifth season. The cancellation is even sadder for fans of Latifah, as the show was the actress’s only project on screen.
The Recruit
Another popular TV show canceled in 2025 is Netflix’s spy adventure series The Recruit. While it wasn’t ABC’s Quantico, the show had a devoted fan base, thanks in no small part to its lead, Noah Centineo. Surprisingly, although the first season had average ratings, the second was a critical success. As such, The Recruit’s abrupt cancellation came as a shock to everyone. The show joins a growing list of Netflix shows, which, despite having impressive ratings, are pulled off the air by the streaming platform. The Recruit aired for only 2 seasons, comprising 14 episodes.
The Residence
The Shondaland mystery comedy-drama series The Residence premiered on March 20, 2025. It quickly stood out to television audiences as it was following in the path of Shondaland’s other series, How to Get Away with Murder. Actress Uzo Aduba led the cast in another masterful performance, which, unsurprisingly, attracted rave reviews. However, despite an impressive, critically successful first season, Netflix abruptly canceled the show in July 2025. The Residence joins the list of high-quality shows that are unexpectedly removed from Netflix.
The Sandman
What’s most painful about The Sandman’s cancellation is the amount of time audiences had to wait for its second season to arrive. With expectations for a comeback season in 2025, Netflix began the year by announcing its cancellation. The announcement, made months before the season 2 debut, caused expectations for the new season to wane. Fans of Lord Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge) would have to say farewell and goodbye to their beloved show after its July 31, 2025 finale.
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Audiences would have to say goodbye to Mindy Kaling’s teen comedy-drama The Sex Lives of College Girls forever. The show’s third season aired its finale on January 23, 2025. However, while fans looked forward to another exciting season, Max pulled the plug on the show. Admittedly, The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 had the worst critical approval rating on the show. Although it joins the list of TV shows canceled in 2025, its cancellation was the least surprising as viewership numbers had dropped abysmally.
The Wheel of Time
Few TV show cancellations in 2025 have been as shocking as that of Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time. The fantasy series had all of its three seasons critically acclaimed. However, the show was pulled off the air due to a drop in viewership and high production costs, as described by the studio. Fans, frustrated by the abrupt end to unresolved story arcs, rallied with the #SaveWoT campaign. The campaign amassed petitions, social media support, and even had a banner flown over Amazon Studios. Although the studio is yet to rescind its decision, the campaign serves as a reminder that studios/platforms should consider audiences before abruptly canceling beloved shows.
