Hey Pandas, If You Could Speak With Any Historical Figure For One Hour, Who Would It Be?

History is filled with intriguing personalities, visionaries, revolutionaries, and thinkers. Which one would you like to converse with and what burning questions would you ask?
#1
Stephen Hawking
#2
Diana, Princess of Wales. Because she seemed so kind.
#3
As a musician, J. S. Bach.
#4
George Washington
#5
Depends on what rules I might have to follow or what constraints may be involved. Am I time traveling? Am I speaking to the dead? Can I speak and understand any language? Do I know everything I know now when I speak with them?
Just time traveling – the author or authors of Shakespeare’s plays. I need to know who or whom, and as much about the motivations and inspirations as I can in only one hour. Samuel Clemens in the gold rush period, certain I would laugh more than I ever have. Gerry Durrell, talk about the animal kingdom.
Time travel and history changing – more people than I could list or even remember right now. Oscar Wilde, Oppenheimer, MLK, mostly to warn them about their possible futures.
Time travel and converse in other tongues – Hieronymus Bosch, his work has always intrigued me, want to know if recreational drug use was really a major factor. Albrecht Durer, another of my favorite artists. St. Francis of Assisi, even though I don’t follow any religion, mostly just about animals.
Time travel, any language, and history changing – Young Nelson Mandela and Steven Biko, to keep them both out of prison in the first place so they could have been free to make and inspire all the changes they wanted to.
#6
Honestly, Freud. Mainly just to smack him, and then interrogate him about his theories so I can pass my pysch test.
#7
John Laurens. I recently read a book on him and I kind of want to see if he and Hamilton were in a relationship.
#8
Idk why but I’d love to talk to like Hitler. Look, I’m a History geek, I am def NOT supporting him and and his s**t but I feel like it would be interesting to see how he lived.
#9
Vincent Price or Jim Henson. Both of them had a profound impact on my childhood and I would love to spend an hour with them telling them how much I appreciate what they did for the world.
#10
Alice Guy-Blaché
She was a French pioneer in the film industry. One of the first female film directors and one of the first to do fictional narrative films. She also was one of the first to experiment with color film (hand coloring the negatives) and using sound. She has a huge list of credits and had a lot of her films credited to random men. She was brushed under the rug in the history of film directors and only recently has had documentaries talking about how absolutely incredible she was.
#11
Tutankhamen
