Hey Pandas, What’s Your Best Advice For 18-Year-Olds About Starting Life? (Closed)

Growing up we learn adulting every day but what is that one thing you wish you knew? Or perhaps one thing you shouldn’t have done? What are the logistics of adulthood? Tell me your secret mantras to hack this thing called life.
#1
Don’t be upset that you don’t have life figured out. No one does. We are all just faking it.
#2
Don’t be afraid of other adults. Most are somewhat clueless, too.
It took me way too long to realise, but adults are just kids with responsibilities.
#3
Learn about credit and finances. As an accountant I cannot stress how important this is for young people. They use to teach us in school about check books, and a VERY basic look into the real world. Learning to be responsible is part of being an adult and that means spending within you means and there is a a trick to it. Setting yourself up for financial future is hard enough in todays economy so be careful and try and prepare yourself the best you can.
#4
Safe as much money as you can! You don’t have to be stingy and you can treat yourself to something nice, but put something aside every month. You’ll thank yourself later
#5
Don’t compare yourself to anybody. Its your life and your own race, run it at your own pace!
#6
I often say I’m “18 with 39 years experience” instead of 57. Having said that, I spent the majority of my teens & 20’s (Hell…even my 30’s) partying, raising hell, etc. (Although it was actually spent as a professional, touring metal musician) but…same thing. My advice: have da funs, live one day at a time, but keep an eye on tomorrow; especially in the financial sense. (EX: pay yourself first. Take at least 10% out of your paycheck and bank it. Older you will appreciate it…)
#7
Take life at your pace and don’t buy things just to impress people. But have fun, be responsible with your money and time. Spend time with cherished family members especially the older ones. They will be gone before you know it. Lastly wrap it before you tap it, stds and kids are no joke.
#8
TRAVEL AS FAR AND AS OFTEN AS YOU CAN. My first trip was to Europe in the winter of 1977-1978 (coldest winter since WWII, since superseded) and when I ran out of money after six weeks, I took to busking in Montmartre (mostly singing Joni Mitchell song) and the artists would feed me and fight over who I stood near since I was drawing people in. In 1988 I went to China because a friend of mine had spent a year teaching English in Wuhan; when I’d had enough of smoggy hot China, I flew to Thailand and had the most fun of my entire life. In 2001/2002 I spent a year traveling around Southeast Asia on an inheritance from my grandfather and it completely changed my life. When I turned 50, I moved to Bangkok, sang in the chorus of the Bangkok Opera, and was there during the bloodless coup d’état that put Prayut Chan-o-cha in power. TRAVEL AS FAR AND OFTEN AS YOU CAN.
#9
My parents told us kids this, so I’m passing this along. Travel far & wide, taking a gap year between high school and college. Backpack in Europe (if it’s Covid-19 safe) and travel throughout the world as much as possible. DON’T wait until you’re retired!! Because you’ll be too tired or have health issues, etc. Also, we have taken fantastic family trips with our kids & grandkids. It’s not true you can’t travel with kids, either. You can travel safely with children & they have a ball, too! Our grandkids were 1 1/2-2 years old when we first started to travel. They’ve been to Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel, Tulum, all over the Caribbean and we will still be traveling with them in the future.
Get a good education, at least a bachelor’s degree in something you love, no matter how long it takes. Learn at least 2 other languages other than your own.
Save 10% of your net, EVERY single month in a money market account (Capital One) and DON’T order checks.
I could go on & on but these are are the basics! Oh, if you don’t ever want kids, stick to your guns!!! Don’t let your parents, grandparents or ANYONE pressure you into having a child/children if you are CERTAIN it’s not for you! Just a start but it’ll get you going! Be safe, make good decisions and you won’t regret it. ❤️🙌👍👏🏼🙏
