There Is No Beauty Emergency Too Big For These 21 Life Savers

We’ve all been there – a sudden blemish, a smudged eyeliner, a lipstick that decided to go rogue. Beauty emergencies can strike at the most inconvenient times, leaving you feeling less than fabulous. But fear not, because we’ve got your back (and your face) covered with this collection of 21 life-saving beauty essentials.
From quick fixes for on-the-go touch-ups to miracle workers that banish blemishes overnight, these products are your beauty 911, ready to rescue your look in a pinch. So, ditch the panic and embrace the power of preparation, because with this arsenal of beauty superheroes by your side, you’ll be ready to face any beauty challenge that comes your way.
#1 These Nail Clippers With A Catcher Are So Sharp And Precise, You’ll Feel Like You’re Getting A Professional Manicure
Review: “The product is nicely designed and sturdy. It holds clipping as advertised. I recommend it to anyone who wants to be well-groomed.” – jack1999
Image source: amazon.com, Chian
#2 Whether You’re Battling Bedhead Or Post-Gym Frizz, This Wet Brush Mini Detangler Is The Compact Hair-Taming Tool You Need In Your Beauty Arsenal
Review: “I love my wetbrushes, so it only made sense to get a travel one to put in my small bags. Now, I’m never without a hairbrush. It’s compact, quality and a good value.” – Brie Olsen
Image source: amazon.com, Brie Olsen
#3 Need A Confidence Boost Before That Big Presentation? This Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Will Have You Smelling Like A Million Bucks And Feeling Unstoppable
Review: “This perfume smelled amazingly sweet! Perfect for spring and summer. Last all day.” – Dana
Image source: amazon.com, Annette
#4 Don’t Get Caught In A Sticky Situation! Pack These On-The-Go Flushable Wipes In Your Emergency Kit For A Fresh Feeling, No Matter Where You Are
Review: “Got these for Thailand and so glad I did. When I got back I make sure to always carry 2. Moistened for wiping down surfaces or yourself.” – Alicia & Ben
Image source: amazon.com, Weslie Nieves
#5 Date Night Disaster? Keep Your Pearly Whites Sparkling With This Pre-Pasted Mini-Toothbrush – It’s The Tiny Hero Your Smile Deserves!
Review: “These are so perfect for travel or for stashing in your purse for a quick clean up.” – britt
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#6 Life Happens, And So Do Stains. Be Prepared For Anything With This Emergency Stain Remover Spray – It’s Like A Magic Eraser For Your Clothes
Review: “I’m using it as an instant trouble saver, I’m been cursed that I’d messed up my clothes every time while eating. This product really works good!” – Monica
Image source: amazon.com, allison
#7 Dry, Cracked Lips? Not On Our Watch! This Vaseline Rosy Lip Therapy 3-Pack Will Have Your Pout Feeling Soft And Kissable In No Time
Review: “This Vaseline is very hydrating and smell good, leave a soft finish on the lips. I like it a lot. 100 % recommend.” – Janvier Miyaca
Image source: amazon.com, Isabel
#8 Boo-Boos Happen, But Don’t Let Them Ruin Your Day! Stock Up On These Band-Aid Brand Adhesive Bandages And Be Prepared For Any Minor Mishap
Review: “These are great. They work just as wonderful as all the other Band-aid brand. The characters for the new movie are so fun to have on when you have an booboo.” – Sarah
Image source: amazon.com, Customer Review
#9 When A Hair Emergency Strikes, Don’t Panic! These Small Silk Scrunchies Are Your First Responders, Ready To Tame Any Mane Event
Review: “These scrunchies are gorgeous and they don’t seem to damage your hair when you put them on. They look super fancy in your hair as well!” – Shaina
Image source: amazon.com, Shaina
#10 Mascara Meltdown? Winged Eyeliner Gone Rogue? These Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes Are Your Beauty 911
Review: “These little individual packs of Neutrogena make up remover wipes are perfect for traveling. I throw them in my toiletries case for every trip. They are also perfect to add to a gift bag or stocking at Christmas time. They get all of the makeup off my face and don’t give me a rash like the store brand. Highly recommend.” – Allison Donaldson
Image source: amazon.com, Allison Donaldson
#11 Public Restroom Horrors Got You Cringing? Keep This Lysol Disinfectant Spray To Go In Your Purse And Conquer Those Germ-Ridden Surfaces Like A Boss
Review: “I use Lysol Disinfectant Spray for all purposes, such as kills viruses, germs, etc. I carry this in my backpack all the time. This is useful.” – A. Carr
Image source: amazon.com, Me
#12 Stay One Step Ahead Of The Germ Game With This Touchland Hand Sanitizer
Review: “Love these so much, have been looking for a solid spray ale hand sanitizer that doesn’t give off the awful lingering alcohol smell. These are 70% alcohol based and still smell like candy, so sweet!” – Bookish Brea
Image source: amazon.com, Bookish Brea
#13 Your Nose Will Thank You For Packing This Poo-Pourri In Your Emergency Kit – It’s The Ultimate Odor Eliminator
Review: “This stuff works, and is easy to use. We brought it when we were sharing space with others, and it gave peace of mind when using the restroom. It smells great and is convenient to take on the go!” – Sierra
Image source: amazon.com, Trent
#14 This Monochromatic Multi Stick Is The Beauty Equivalent Of A Swiss Army Knife – It’s Got You Covered, No Matter The Situation
Review: “Oh my goodness I love this blush stick. I use it on my cheeks, and my lips when I want a pop of color. It looks very natural and stays on nicely.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, DCali
#15 This Real Techniques Miracle 2-In-1 Powder Puff + Travel Case Will Have You Looking Flawless Even During The Apocalypse
Review: “This puff is great! I was initially dubious that this would work as well as my make up sponge but I would actually say that it works just as well if not better. It has a firmer texture than most sponges so it won’t absorb a ton of product. You also use this dry instead of wet. My favorite part is the fact that this is flat so you can cover a lot of area in a shorter amount of time.” – Vie
Image source: amazon.com, Vie
#16 Unexpected Stubble Situation? This Gillette Venus Extra Smooth On The Go Razor Is Your Smooth-Skin Savior
Review: “Perfect for traveling or to throw in your gym bag! Its smaller than my hand. Its 5 blades and comes in a compact case that has holes on the back so the water will dry out and no rusting happens!” – Jessica Mize
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica Mize
#17 Ran Out Of Perfume Mid-Date? Never Fear, This Refillable Perfume Atomizer Bottle Is Here! Spritz, Spritz, And Keep The Romance Alive
Review: “Just what I was looking for! Works just as expected and so easy to throw in your purse opposed to buying an expensive travel size perfume.” – Rebecca Kutuzov
Image source: amazon.com, Andrew D. Brown
#18 Woke Up With A Breakout The Size Of Mount Vesuvius? These Exfoliating Sponges Will Gently Scrub Away Those Imperfections, Leaving You With A Fresh, Glowing Complexion
Review: “My daughter and I love these. They hold up well and are the perfect amount of exfoliation and soft scrub for face cleaning. Great for travel.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Dawn superak
#19 This Travel Case With Integrated Makeup Sponge Keeps Your Blending Buddy Clean And Ready For Action, No Matter Where Your Adventures Take You
Review: “Great for travelling, prevents makeup sponge from messing up stuff.” – Lilmsniki
Image source: amazon.com, elisa121
#20 On’t Let A Makeup Mishap Ruin Your Day. This Travel Makeup Brush Set Is Your Compact Beauty Arsenal, Ready To Tackle Any Situation
Review: “Love this mini make-up brushe set with mirror. Easy to carry all in one organizer. So compact & cute! Color is perfect for me & Easy to clean!” – Amazon customer
Image source: amazon.com, Mimi
#21 Your Skin Is About To Have A “Glow Up” Moment With This Gentle Yet Effective First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser
Review: “I love this cleanser. It is fragrance free and gentle on my skin. Lathers well and removes makeup just fine as long as it’s not waterproof. Leaves skin feeling completely fresh and clean without dryness.” – Lexy
Image source: amazon.com, Renee
