Meet the Cast of Walker Season 2

1 min ago

When the CW came out with the premise for “Walker,” fans weren’t sure what to think. “Walker, Texas Ranger,” was such a big show in the past and a spinoff could have gone either way. Thankfully, with careful casting, good writing, and the biggest premier the network saw for five years, this show has been a massive hit. It’s back for a second season, and fans of the show want to know who will be back in the lineup of main characters, who might be new, and what might happen this season. The main cast is back, and you may be happy to know that a recurring character from season one has been promoted to a main character, too. Here’s everyone worth knowing, and a little bit of information about each.

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker

The main character of this show is back for season two, and he’s better than ever in the role. You all remember Jared Padalecki from his days on the hit show “Gilmore Girls,” when he played Rory Gilmore’s first love. Dean Forester himself is the young man who made such an impact on this show, and he is here to make an even bigger one as the leading man.

Lindsey Morgan as Micki

Morgan is already famous, and she is famous for a good reason. She’s been in the business for well over a decade, and she’s known for her role in the CW’s “The 100”. She was on the show for more than six years, and fans love her.

Molly Hagan as Abeline

Hagan might be 60 this year, but she shows us no signs of slowing down. She’s been working since the mid-80s, and she always impresses. She’s best known for her impressive roles in films such as “The Dentist,” and for television roles in shows like “Herman’s Head,” where she spent three years in the 90s.

Keegan Allen as Liam

Walker’s brother is an important character, and Allen plays it to a tee. The “Pretty Little Liars,” star has been in the acting business since he was only a child. He was born in 1989, but he began his acting career in 2002 as a young teen. He has worked regularly over the years, and he brings so much to this role. Fans are glad he is back.

Violet Brinson as Stella

Walker’s daughter is a gem, though she sometimes causes a little drama. She might be young and only getting started, but she’s doing well in her career. Her first role was in 2017. Though it was a small role, it was one that allowed her to become noticed by the people who matter. She was in a movie called “The Veil,” and the cast she shared the screen with included some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Kale Culley as August

He’s the young son of Walker, and he’s not new to the business. He was in “Black-ish,” back in 2014. He also had a part in “Me, Myself, and I” in 2017. Now he is playing the young son of Walker. He’s been in shows such as “Henry Danger,” and “NCIS,” as well as many others.

Coby Bell as Captain Larry

“The Game,” star is perfect for this role. He is a natural at playing a leader and a man with a powerful role, and he’s making sure he brings it to this show. He’s known for many roles in the past, but some of the world’s favorite roles include his time on “Burn Notice,” as well as “Third Watch”. Everyone is glad he is back.

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham

The former “Sons of Anarchy,” star plays the patriarch of the Walker family, and he is back this year to do his thing. He’s been acting since the early 1980s, and he’s managed to land roles in just about every single successful show on television – as well as some seriously impressive movies. Something we love about him and this role is that he was on the original “Walker, Texas Ranger,” the show from which this show was derived.

Odette Annable as Geri

She’s lovely, and she’s landed herself a main role for season two. Her role in season one was a recurring role, but now she’s a main character according to the show’s credits. You recognize this young actress from her many famous roles. She was one of the main characters in a show called “October Road,” which had a major cast list. She also played a doctor in “House,” and those are just a few of her big roles throughout the course of her long career.

