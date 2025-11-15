Hey Pandas, What’s The Rudest Thing You’ve Seen A Stranger Do? (Closed)

No fighting, keep it polite, please.
#1
I was with my cousin and we were at a water park and this teen probably like 15 ish took my cousins tube to go down the slide which we waited for for like 10 minutes pushed us out of the way and make my cousin fall backwards and she got some bad road rash..
#2
Mine was probably when I was standing in the line of a grocery store, waiting for my mother to come back with the milk and this random lady just pushed in front of me like I was invisible.
#3
A couple of weeks ago at my school, me and my friend had just finished Netball and we were walking to the changing rooms to get changed. So we were just chatting, when I saw this boy called Raphael. I didn’t really know him but I had heard of him and had seen him around school, so I waved at him. He started walking over to us and we stopped walking coz it looked like he wanted to talk to us. Anyway he came over and said hi to us. Then he went all leery and said to my friend ‘do u have a boyfriend’, to which she said ‘yeah ratetoullie’ which made me laugh but I was really freaked out. Then Raphael says ‘Can I kiss u?’ to her, and she says ‘ no thanks’ and me and her ran off, terrified. But the thing is, after we got changed, he was waiting for us and when we speedwalked past this creep, he ran towards us and slapped my a**e. Me and my friend ran off, and he full on CHASED US, but stopped when we got to the gates. This was terrifying coz there were no people around; this was after school, and there were no teachers near us. I guess this guy wasn’t really a stranger but the only words we had ever said to each other were ‘hi’. And can I also say, we are all TWELVE YEARS OLD. Im not to scared of what this 12 year old boy is capable of further than being leery and slapping my a**e but it’s creepy. ( Yes we did tell a teacher and he got suspended. He does this stuff all the time)
#4
I saw this nice cashier lady at Taylor’s market, and there was this home-less looking woman who seemed pretty nice. Me and my friend were right behind her, so we heard her conversation with the cashier. The homeless woman was short of 2 cents, but the cashier let her pass. Me and my friend were about to go and check out our items when suddenly a middle-aged lady just cut in front of us. She said to the cashier, “Can you give me a free discount as well?” The cashier told her that WE were line before her, and the lady was like, “They’re just children! They don’t even realize I cut them.” (By the way, me and my friend are in MIDDLE SCHOOL.)
#5
Once we were at a mall in California and we saw this man had his toddler attached to some sort of string and the little kids stoped to pet a dog and his dad push him and said “ hurry up b*ch” and shoved him so hard the kid fell down. My grandma was upset at seeing this she told security who was standing near by
#6
I was waiting waiting for my mom to get more groceries in the car with my little brother and sister and a rude lady knocked on my window and did the finger at us, I rolled down my window and said “can I help u” and then she had the audacity to put the finger in front of my face and shove it in my face mom saw this and thing went down
#7
I was riding my bike to my friends house with my friend, I was wearing a really flowy dress with spaghetti straps, we rode past a group of boys messing around in the rode, when we were in front of them one of them asked “Can I get your number!” I was like 10 or 11
#8
I dont remember this but my cousin told me, so me and my cousin went to the same school and we were in the same grade and at recess this girl pushed me off the swings onto the hard pavement so my cousin pushed her onto the soft grass and my cousin got in trouble with the teacher (rudeness goes to student and teacher) also my cousin told me that she was in the same class as her last year and she hisses like a cat and licks her hand O-o and i thought I was weird
