50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

by

For humans, sleep is essential for overall health. It allows us to recharge, consolidate memories, and repair the body. Scientists think that animals need sleep for similar purposes.

After all, they are particularly vulnerable while enjoying it, so there must be considerable advantages that outweigh the risks, right?

While there are many mysteries surrounding sleep that we still can’t solve, there’s one certainty that nobody dares to doubt. Animals look absolutely adorable when they close their eyes to get some well-deserved rest.

To drive this point home, we decided to expand on one of our earlier publications and put together a new collection of pictures showing the quirky and sweet side of sleep. From dogs and cats to geckos and owls, continue scrolling to meet the gang.

#1 Hugging In Their Sleep

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: stuartjohns

#2 The Street Is Very Hot, So The Salesperson Allows Kittens To Go Into The Store And Sleep On The Freezer

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Patiscope

#3 Where My Cat Sleeps When I’m Working From Home

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: saveitforparts

#4 Fox Sleeping On A Skylight

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: 1in7billion_

#5 A Boy And His Cow Napping At The Goshen Fair

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: tiameghan

#6 Snow Owls Sleep Like They Have Necked 10 Double Whiskeys And Just Reached Their Bed

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: jamesglynn

#7 Time For A Nap

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: emcasi

#8 Can We All Just Take A Moment To Appreciate The Sweetest Little Fox Sleeping On A Tree Stump In My Parents’ Backyard

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: ImGoingBackToBed

#9 Just Like A Human Relationship

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Lara_the_dog

#10 Cats Sleeping On A Bench In Whidbey Island, WA. I Had To Stop And Take A Picture On My Walk

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: mattsitsback

#11 The Shelter Made A Rule That These Siblings Had To Be Adopted Together Because They Were Inseparable. They Sleep Like This Every Night

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: TieDyeSky

#12 I Caught Him Sleeping Like This In His Cat Tree

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: BikerHackerman2

#13 This Is Chata, The Munchkin. This Is How He Sleeps

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: TheSoulOfTheRose

#14 Moose Taking An Afternoon Nap In My Dad’s Garden

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: DudeHeadAwesome

#15 Sleeping Squirrels In Their Nest On A Window Ledge

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: astacea

#16 My 19-Year-Old Cat Sleeping With Her Childhood Toy

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: subornion

#17 One Of Our Ducks Rejected This Duckling And It Imprinted On Me Instead. It Hasn’t Let Me Out Of It’s Sight For The Two And A Half Days It’s Been Alive

It tired itself out playing in the grass earlier and stretched out in my hand for a little nap

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: pickledrabbit

#18 This Is My Yoda

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Mysummertime

#19 In Case You Need Something To Brighten Your Day, Here’s A Picture Of My Dog Sleeping

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: cadencecleo

#20 Two Months After I Got Him And Darwin Still Holds His Own Paws When He Sleeps

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: compscilady

#21 Everybody’s Got These Great Pictures Of Their People Sleeping With Their Pets And I’m Over Here Stuck With This Mess

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: aderaptor

#22 This Is How They Sleep! Nugget (The Sausage Dog) Makes Sure Of It

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: donald1708

#23 Funny Hedgehog Sleeping

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: JhenyVers

#24 All Tucked In

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Ryno3639

#25 The Way My Cat Sleeps

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Interkrmn

#26 My Little Guy Likes Sleeping In His Succulent

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: samehdw

#27 My Boy Eddie Sleeping

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: rosso2099

#28 This Hood Is Good

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: aliensdontdrinkcola

#29 Smol Criminal Taking A Nap

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Lelouch132

#30 These Cats Napping Aligned On Stairs

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: _vedantt1_

#31 How My New Kitten Likes To Sleep When I Am Using My Laptop

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: yaron02

#32 He Has The Weirdest Sleeping Positions

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: bgandy2020

#33 Blep In Her Sleep

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: crypt0sam

#34 In Under A Month She Went From Being Scared Of Everyone, To Sleeping With A Smile On Her Face Cuddling. Please Rescue

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: its420honeybun

#35 Excuse Me, Miss, May I Nap In Your Nest For A Bit? A Little Bird Followed Me From My Car

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: nikk_nack

#36 This Is My Black Cat Kaia. She Started To Sleep Like This After Her Belly Got Badly Injured In A Car Accident. So Proud That She Recovered

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Yuzolein11

#37 Little Puppers Doing A Synchronized Sleep

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: JaderBug12

#38 Circle Of Meow

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: reddit.com

#39 So I Caught My Cat Sleeping In This Position

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Limbric

#40 This Is My Dog’s Favorite Toy. He Refuses To Chew On It And He Sleeps With It Every Night

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Snarkzilla

#41 This Baby Duck Is Sleeping, So People Who Are Also Going To Sleep Good Night And Dream About Ducks

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Sokkenwaap

#42 The Way She Sleeps

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: ProtoNC_

#43 He Sleeps

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: RHEmarketing

#44 My Mother Just Sent Me This Picture. She Just Woke Up And Had This Fella Sleeping Over Her Bed

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Netblast

#45 Foster Kitten Likes To Sleep In My Hand. I Have No Objections

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: owlsome7

#46 My Girlfriend Is Dog-Sitting With A Friend’s Dog. This Is How He Naps Apparently

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: Tittihawk

#47 Found This Little Guy At The Bottom Of Our Garden. He Was In Bad Shape But He’s Improving. The Hard Work Of Forming A Bond With Him Is Paying Off

This is him coming up to me today and sleeping next to me

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: TheGreen_Giant_

#48 My Girlfriend’s Cat Sleeping On Top Of The Brooms In Her Family’s Shop

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: slimpedroca

#49 Didn’t See Him At Lunchtime, So Looked Around And Found Him Sleeping In The Front Yard

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: meme_stealing_bandit

#50 My Friend’s Sleeping Cat

50 Times People Caught Animals Enjoying A Nap And Just Had To Take A Pic

Image source: gayqwertykeyboard

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My 7 Illustrations Of Canadian Ninjas
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Space Jewelry That Lets You Carry A Piece Of The Cosmos With You
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
New Jersey Passes New Law That Requires Pet Stores To Sell Only Rescue Animals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
BMF Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: Strictly Business
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2021
She-Hulk Is A Great Character That Was Mishandled In Her Live-Action Series
3 min read
Jul, 10, 2023
Pandas, Post Your Favorite Meme (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.