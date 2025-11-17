50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would’ve Been Thrown Away

by

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure! And when it comes to unique furniture pieces, clothing items that don’t fit quite right and literal trash that would otherwise be in the recycling bin, some creative individuals out there are great at seeing the potential these items hold.

If you’re not already familiar, allow us to introduce you to the Upcycling subreddit. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite photos from the group featuring incredible transformations that items have undergone, thanks to the innovative minds of the world’s best recyclers, as well as a conversations with Kristen Hubert of Upcycle My Stuff and Judy Rom of Upcycle That. Enjoy getting some inspiration for what that dusty, old chair in your attic could be turned into, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find most impressive!

#1 Upcycled An Old Suit Jacket And Curtains For My Daughter. I Love Everything About It

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: KittenSludge

#2 I Take Plastic Shipping /Bale Straps From Hardware Store Waste, And Make Sturdy, Functional & Fashionable Baskets! (My Cats Also Love Them At Every Stage)

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: lycorisette

#3 Found An Old Piano With Severe Waterdamage. Would‘Ve Been A Pity To Throw It Away

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: Confident_Order_899

#4 My Continued Exploration Of Quilting Methods Through The Use Old Denim Jeans And Corduroy Pants. Which Colours Your Favourite??

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: noah10293

#5 Earrings Who Lost Their Mates Turned Into A Charm Bracelet

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: MartoufCarter

#6 Pulled Out Of A Trash Heap. It Was One Part Of A Military File Cabinet. Thorough Cleaning, Paint And A Little Shining Up Followed By Wrapping It In Wood From My Scrap Pile. Added Some Legs And Bingo Bango!

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: PigwidgeonWeasley

#7 Not Eating With My Fingers, Luckily I Had A Supply Of Charity Shop Cutlery, I Planned To Experiment With Stainless Steel Before Lockdown

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: ioanese

#8 Coffee Bag Jacket By Me

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: noah10293

#9 If It Works, It Ain’t Stupid. Made From Glued Together Delivery Boxes

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: Psychosispersonified

#10 Boring White Cups, Not So Boring Anymore After They Met Me

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: Julianatalia

#11 Picked Up A Free Cardigan That Looked Much Better In Photo Than In Person, So I Turned It Back Into Yarn And Crocheted A Cat Bed Out Of It

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: couchpotatolady

#12 Broken Umbrellas Into A Parkas

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: hero_to_0

#13 I Turned An Old Microwave Cart Into A Rolling LEGO Stand For My Daughters For Christmas

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: SweetHeidiJo

#14 I Made A 3pc Denim Dress Out Of 8 Pairs Of Jeans

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: ktkn0423

#15 Hello! I Turned Bifold Doors Being Given Away On My Local Free Site Into Holiday Decor For My Front Porch (Hand Painted)

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: swanli4

#16 Made These Two Tone Pants Out Of A Pair Of Pants With A Busted Crotch And The Other Pair From The Thrift Store That Didn’t Quite Fit Right. I’m Very Please And Proud Of The Outcome! $6 For The Whole Project! All Of The Pockets Are Functional Too

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: safety_pin_era

#17 Turned A Thrifted Blanket Into These Ridiculous Sweats

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: dopamiineonline

#18 I Made A Carpet From Old Clothes And Bedsheets

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: annabellinchen

#19 My Mom Was Throwing Out These Curtains So I Made A Dress Out Of Them

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: RezraRoze

#20 I Upcycled Scraps From Wool Blankets Into A Hoodie

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: kozak3

#21 I Do Custom Wooden Furniture Re-Finishes

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: OhOkThatsDope

#22 My Daughter Has A New Dress. I Made It From An Old One I Found For 50 Cents In A Yard Sale. Not Perfect, But We Really Liked It!

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: RaqlEa

#23 Upcycled Antique Boiler Door Turned Electric Fireplace/Liquor Cabinet

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: OldStuff1909

#24 Scored Some Gold Curtains (With Some Slight Wine Damage) And Turned Them Into The Belle Gown!!

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: stephmiche

#25 My Grandpa’s Refrigerator Died. My Grandma Got New Shelves For Her Sewing Threads

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: Hauser747

#26 I Upcycle Bulbs, Vacuum Tubes And Watch Parts To Make Steampunk Inspired Insect Brooches And Sculptures

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: Spankyspanglerdesign

#27 Before And After: These Were Being Tossed. Knew They Had Potential

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: dieselpuma

#28 I Upcycled A Thrifted Men’s Polo Into A Two-Piece Set. I Drafted The Pattern Myself, The Mini Skirt Has A Yoke, Box Pleats, And An Elastic Waistband. I Kept The Collar On The Top And Made It Into A Halter With A Lettuce Hem! Everything Is Sewn With An Overlock & Finished With A Double Needle

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: transformedbytracy

#29 What Do You Think About This Upcycled/Reworked Patagonia Jacket? It Was Completely Destroyed And Falling Apart So We Did Some Patchwork On It!

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: boroboroclothing

#30 Upcycled 3 Old T-Shirts Into 1 New One

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: Bydanielpearce

#31 Found A Little Table On Fb Marketplace With So Much Potential. As A First Furniture Painting Project I’m Pretty Happy With The Result!

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: chol-xoxo

#32 The Drink Tray I Got From A Cafe Is A Reused Milk Carton

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: myfacelookslikeafoot

#33 Not The Usual Post Here But I Love Kitschy Art Avant Garde Clothes, As I Can’t Afford My Own I Made My Own Version Of A Runway Piece

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: RadicalFaces

#34 Used Denim Scraps From Shortening Jeans To Make A Dog Toy

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: BodyLotionInTheOcean

#35 I Find Discarded/Broken Wicker Furniture And Weave Over The Broken Areas To Give It New Life

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: weavemealone

#36 I Turned An Old Dresser Into A Microwave Stand!

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: shasha_neequa

#37 Not Perfect But I Am Pretty Pleased With My First Upcycling Project

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: Keggs123

#38 Used Grandma’s Old Wool Coat To Make A New One

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: lucernalnight

#39 Swater Not Won Since 1996 And A Zipper From An Old Bag = Wool Overall For My Kid

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: InsanitySuitsMe

#40 A Retro Tea Trolley From Facebook Marketplace Given A Colourful Makeover With Paint And Fabric

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: knittedowl88

#41 Goodwill Find Given New Life And Reupholstered By Me!

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: redsam86

#42 Upcycled These Old Lamps As Vases For My Plants. I Think They Look Cool, Especially The Middle One

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: xJCruz

#43 IKEA Backpack

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: bitanica

#44 A Bit Of A Silly One But I Love Them. 1960s Folding Stools That Have Been Reupholstered And Painted With Dixie Belle Chalk Paint With A Cheeky Fried Egg Theme

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: knittedowl88

#45 Ready To Be Made Into A Bag :)

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: Educational_Target56

#46 Commissioned Paintings On Old Hand Mirrors

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: N-loc

#47 My Sister Upcycled This Stove Top That I Caught Magnet Fishing A Few Months Back

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: gaz_de_la_raz

#48 I Upcycled A Thrifted Blouse & Lace Scraps Into A Silk Lace Cami. I Drafted The Pattern Myself. The Cami Has Adjustable Straps & Lace Applique. I Hand Dyed The Lace With Botanical Dyes (Coffee And Charcoal). I Love The Final Product

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: transformedbytracy

#49 IKEA Bags Into Windbreaker

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: bitanica

#50 Before And After Refreshing My Worn Office Chair Using Old Clothes/Textiles That Were Destined For Donation. Also Added Some Nice Roller Blade-Style Wheels For Extra Weeeeeee

50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would&#8217;ve Been Thrown Away

Image source: xiakpr

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Casual Vacancy
The Casual Vacancy Review
3 min read
May, 11, 2015
The Differences Between Prehistoric And Today’s Cats Explained In A Hilarious Comic
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Maisie Williams Described What it Was Like to Find Out How ‘Game of Thrones’ Ends
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2018
Guy Tries To Pay Back Girl $1, Turns Into A Back-And-Forth That Ends Up With Them Married With 3 Kids
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
62 Posts From “90s Kids Nostalgia” That Will Instantly Transport You Back In Time
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
30 Surprising, Unsettling, And Sweet Moments Captured On Nanny Cams, As Shared In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.