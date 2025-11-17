50 Times People Made Something Out Of Things That Would’ve Been Thrown Away

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure! And when it comes to unique furniture pieces, clothing items that don’t fit quite right and literal trash that would otherwise be in the recycling bin, some creative individuals out there are great at seeing the potential these items hold.
If you’re not already familiar, allow us to introduce you to the Upcycling subreddit. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite photos from the group featuring incredible transformations that items have undergone, thanks to the innovative minds of the world’s best recyclers, as well as a conversations with Kristen Hubert of Upcycle My Stuff and Judy Rom of Upcycle That. Enjoy getting some inspiration for what that dusty, old chair in your attic could be turned into, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find most impressive!
#1 Upcycled An Old Suit Jacket And Curtains For My Daughter. I Love Everything About It
Image source: KittenSludge
#2 I Take Plastic Shipping /Bale Straps From Hardware Store Waste, And Make Sturdy, Functional & Fashionable Baskets! (My Cats Also Love Them At Every Stage)
Image source: lycorisette
#3 Found An Old Piano With Severe Waterdamage. Would‘Ve Been A Pity To Throw It Away
Image source: Confident_Order_899
#4 My Continued Exploration Of Quilting Methods Through The Use Old Denim Jeans And Corduroy Pants. Which Colours Your Favourite??
Image source: noah10293
#5 Earrings Who Lost Their Mates Turned Into A Charm Bracelet
Image source: MartoufCarter
#6 Pulled Out Of A Trash Heap. It Was One Part Of A Military File Cabinet. Thorough Cleaning, Paint And A Little Shining Up Followed By Wrapping It In Wood From My Scrap Pile. Added Some Legs And Bingo Bango!
Image source: PigwidgeonWeasley
#7 Not Eating With My Fingers, Luckily I Had A Supply Of Charity Shop Cutlery, I Planned To Experiment With Stainless Steel Before Lockdown
Image source: ioanese
#8 Coffee Bag Jacket By Me
Image source: noah10293
#9 If It Works, It Ain’t Stupid. Made From Glued Together Delivery Boxes
Image source: Psychosispersonified
#10 Boring White Cups, Not So Boring Anymore After They Met Me
Image source: Julianatalia
#11 Picked Up A Free Cardigan That Looked Much Better In Photo Than In Person, So I Turned It Back Into Yarn And Crocheted A Cat Bed Out Of It
Image source: couchpotatolady
#12 Broken Umbrellas Into A Parkas
Image source: hero_to_0
#13 I Turned An Old Microwave Cart Into A Rolling LEGO Stand For My Daughters For Christmas
Image source: SweetHeidiJo
#14 I Made A 3pc Denim Dress Out Of 8 Pairs Of Jeans
Image source: ktkn0423
#15 Hello! I Turned Bifold Doors Being Given Away On My Local Free Site Into Holiday Decor For My Front Porch (Hand Painted)
Image source: swanli4
#16 Made These Two Tone Pants Out Of A Pair Of Pants With A Busted Crotch And The Other Pair From The Thrift Store That Didn’t Quite Fit Right. I’m Very Please And Proud Of The Outcome! $6 For The Whole Project! All Of The Pockets Are Functional Too
Image source: safety_pin_era
#17 Turned A Thrifted Blanket Into These Ridiculous Sweats
Image source: dopamiineonline
#18 I Made A Carpet From Old Clothes And Bedsheets
Image source: annabellinchen
#19 My Mom Was Throwing Out These Curtains So I Made A Dress Out Of Them
Image source: RezraRoze
#20 I Upcycled Scraps From Wool Blankets Into A Hoodie
Image source: kozak3
#21 I Do Custom Wooden Furniture Re-Finishes
Image source: OhOkThatsDope
#22 My Daughter Has A New Dress. I Made It From An Old One I Found For 50 Cents In A Yard Sale. Not Perfect, But We Really Liked It!
Image source: RaqlEa
#23 Upcycled Antique Boiler Door Turned Electric Fireplace/Liquor Cabinet
Image source: OldStuff1909
#24 Scored Some Gold Curtains (With Some Slight Wine Damage) And Turned Them Into The Belle Gown!!
Image source: stephmiche
#25 My Grandpa’s Refrigerator Died. My Grandma Got New Shelves For Her Sewing Threads
Image source: Hauser747
#26 I Upcycle Bulbs, Vacuum Tubes And Watch Parts To Make Steampunk Inspired Insect Brooches And Sculptures
Image source: Spankyspanglerdesign
#27 Before And After: These Were Being Tossed. Knew They Had Potential
Image source: dieselpuma
#28 I Upcycled A Thrifted Men’s Polo Into A Two-Piece Set. I Drafted The Pattern Myself, The Mini Skirt Has A Yoke, Box Pleats, And An Elastic Waistband. I Kept The Collar On The Top And Made It Into A Halter With A Lettuce Hem! Everything Is Sewn With An Overlock & Finished With A Double Needle
Image source: transformedbytracy
#29 What Do You Think About This Upcycled/Reworked Patagonia Jacket? It Was Completely Destroyed And Falling Apart So We Did Some Patchwork On It!
Image source: boroboroclothing
#30 Upcycled 3 Old T-Shirts Into 1 New One
Image source: Bydanielpearce
#31 Found A Little Table On Fb Marketplace With So Much Potential. As A First Furniture Painting Project I’m Pretty Happy With The Result!
Image source: chol-xoxo
#32 The Drink Tray I Got From A Cafe Is A Reused Milk Carton
Image source: myfacelookslikeafoot
#33 Not The Usual Post Here But I Love Kitschy Art Avant Garde Clothes, As I Can’t Afford My Own I Made My Own Version Of A Runway Piece
Image source: RadicalFaces
#34 Used Denim Scraps From Shortening Jeans To Make A Dog Toy
Image source: BodyLotionInTheOcean
#35 I Find Discarded/Broken Wicker Furniture And Weave Over The Broken Areas To Give It New Life
Image source: weavemealone
#36 I Turned An Old Dresser Into A Microwave Stand!
Image source: shasha_neequa
#37 Not Perfect But I Am Pretty Pleased With My First Upcycling Project
Image source: Keggs123
#38 Used Grandma’s Old Wool Coat To Make A New One
Image source: lucernalnight
#39 Swater Not Won Since 1996 And A Zipper From An Old Bag = Wool Overall For My Kid
Image source: InsanitySuitsMe
#40 A Retro Tea Trolley From Facebook Marketplace Given A Colourful Makeover With Paint And Fabric
Image source: knittedowl88
#41 Goodwill Find Given New Life And Reupholstered By Me!
Image source: redsam86
#42 Upcycled These Old Lamps As Vases For My Plants. I Think They Look Cool, Especially The Middle One
Image source: xJCruz
#43 IKEA Backpack
Image source: bitanica
#44 A Bit Of A Silly One But I Love Them. 1960s Folding Stools That Have Been Reupholstered And Painted With Dixie Belle Chalk Paint With A Cheeky Fried Egg Theme
Image source: knittedowl88
#45 Ready To Be Made Into A Bag :)
Image source: Educational_Target56
#46 Commissioned Paintings On Old Hand Mirrors
Image source: N-loc
#47 My Sister Upcycled This Stove Top That I Caught Magnet Fishing A Few Months Back
Image source: gaz_de_la_raz
#48 I Upcycled A Thrifted Blouse & Lace Scraps Into A Silk Lace Cami. I Drafted The Pattern Myself. The Cami Has Adjustable Straps & Lace Applique. I Hand Dyed The Lace With Botanical Dyes (Coffee And Charcoal). I Love The Final Product
Image source: transformedbytracy
#49 IKEA Bags Into Windbreaker
Image source: bitanica
#50 Before And After Refreshing My Worn Office Chair Using Old Clothes/Textiles That Were Destined For Donation. Also Added Some Nice Roller Blade-Style Wheels For Extra Weeeeeee
Image source: xiakpr
