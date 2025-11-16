Hey Pandas, AITA For Getting Mad At My BF? (Closed)

Recently my bf broke up with me, and I refuse to talk to him. He asks me why and I don’t answer, I tell my friends why. He keeps on lying. He lied about his mom hating me cause when his mom shows up, she magically doesn’t hate me. Another time he admits he fakes being sui**dal and depressed for attention. I tell him I refuse to date a liar, and people are mad at me for it. AITA?
I had a boyfriend that wanted to talk after we broke up. We broke up because we wanted different things, and we still cared for each other. But, even though we broke up on pretty good conditions, I couldn’t talk to him. It just didn’t work for us. As for you, well, he broke up with you, so I think it’s perfectly reasonable that you don’t want to talk to him. Why the hell should you? You are no longer a couple! I’m assuming there aren’t children involved so there’s no obligation. I’m not sure how your relationship was, who’s right or wrong, but that doesn’t matter. So, you are NTA. Why does he want to talk to you anyway?
NTA, he is incredibly manipulative and quite obviously believes that he can use you like a doormat. Get out of there while you still can and be safe.
NTA You are under no obligation to him. Him and the friends who think you are wrong are the AH’s. If you have children together then you must communicate about the child’s welfare.
I was married to a habitual liar. It got to where I didn’t know fact from fiction. I left and took our kids. We didn’t talk much after that except to arrange his visitation and if something big was happening with the kids.
Good riddance to yours and mine. NTA
No! He sounds like a manipulative jerk!
You are NTA in any shape or form! Someone who lies like that is someone who needs to cut out of your life. Good for you and stay true to yourself!
NTA. He lied to purposely make you feel bad about yourself over his mother and fakes depression and being suicidal for attention. He sounds like a selfish manipulative jerk. WALK AWAY. He’s not worth talking to.
If he broke up with you, you are under no obligation to talk to him.
NTA. Your ex is trying to keep you hostage emotionally. You are absolutely right in not speaking to him.
NTA, someone who fakes being sui**dal and depressed is not someone you want in your life.
You aren’t. He is lying and being an attention seeker. Find a non-toxic relationship to be in.
