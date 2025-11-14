33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

by

Philipp Weber is a talented artist who paints realistic portraits of women in traditional magazine poses. The artist, who lives and works in Kassel and Berlin, Germany, looks for inner truth so instead of bringing empty perfection to life, he portraits their minor imperfections and their deep human stories—whether that be the sadness in their eyes or wounds on their faces.

More info: philippweber.com | Instagram | Facebook

“Bless Resistance”

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

Weber’s artistic journey began when he was just a 3-year-old boy and since then, he hasn’t lost his path. Through the years, you can see a clear artistic progression in his works. His inspiration comes from books, movies, fellow artists, other creative people, and people’s personal stories about their lives: the stories that reveal their dreams and aspirations that are beyond fancy faces and flawless skin.

“New Birth”

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

“Philipp started painting when he was 3 years old as a present to give his mum and grandmother to make them happy and smile. He says that he cannot imagine his life without painting. When he was a high school student, he painted portraits that he sold to people directly and made enough money to buy a small car,” says Philipp’s business manager Kiki Kim to Bored Panda.

“Bless” series

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

“Philipp studied his Master’s degree at Berlin University of the Arts and he has always been interested in realistic or super-realistic art, regardless of what stage of his career he has been in, as he believes that his viewers can engage with his paintings the best with a super-realistic art form.”

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

“The Fury-Mona”

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

Some more of his works:

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

“Contemplation”

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

“Creatura” series

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

“The Rivals” series

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

“White Heart” series

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

“Red Sunset”

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

“The Hunt”

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

“Cheerleaders”

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

“Princess”

33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Image credits: Philipp Weber

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Designed A “Heroshelf”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Berlin Rat Pack Makes One Crazy Family
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Demi Lovato Removes All Her Makeup In Video, And The Result Speaks For Itself
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet The Cast of We’re Here Season 2
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2021
10 Things You Don’t Know About Mescal Wasilewski
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2022
Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson for Bridgerton season 4
‘Bridgerton’ Officially in Production for Season 4
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.