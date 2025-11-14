33 Hyper-Realistic Women In Magazine Poses With Their Flaws And Imperfections That Look Like Photographs

Philipp Weber is a talented artist who paints realistic portraits of women in traditional magazine poses. The artist, who lives and works in Kassel and Berlin, Germany, looks for inner truth so instead of bringing empty perfection to life, he portraits their minor imperfections and their deep human stories—whether that be the sadness in their eyes or wounds on their faces.
More info: philippweber.com | Instagram | Facebook
“Bless Resistance”
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Weber’s artistic journey began when he was just a 3-year-old boy and since then, he hasn’t lost his path. Through the years, you can see a clear artistic progression in his works. His inspiration comes from books, movies, fellow artists, other creative people, and people’s personal stories about their lives: the stories that reveal their dreams and aspirations that are beyond fancy faces and flawless skin.
“New Birth”
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
“Philipp started painting when he was 3 years old as a present to give his mum and grandmother to make them happy and smile. He says that he cannot imagine his life without painting. When he was a high school student, he painted portraits that he sold to people directly and made enough money to buy a small car,” says Philipp’s business manager Kiki Kim to Bored Panda.
“Bless” series
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
“Philipp studied his Master’s degree at Berlin University of the Arts and he has always been interested in realistic or super-realistic art, regardless of what stage of his career he has been in, as he believes that his viewers can engage with his paintings the best with a super-realistic art form.”
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
“The Fury-Mona”
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Some more of his works:
Image credits: Philipp Weber
“Contemplation”
Image credits: Philipp Weber
“Creatura” series
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
“The Rivals” series
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
“White Heart” series
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Image credits: Philipp Weber
“Red Sunset”
Image credits: Philipp Weber
“The Hunt”
Image credits: Philipp Weber
“Cheerleaders”
Image credits: Philipp Weber
“Princess”
Image credits: Philipp Weber
Follow Us