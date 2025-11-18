Netizens Put Mom On Blast After She Reveals She Puts Her Baby In Shower While Traveling

When it comes to parenting styles, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. This is especially true when it comes to babies and getting them to sleep. Rest-starved parents know their baby best and will do whatever it takes to get some precious recovery time, as long as it’s safe.
For one couple, they’ve discovered the ultimate hack to traveling with their 5-month-old son: putting his crib in the shower while they sleep in the main room. The first-time mom claimed on TikTok that the baby doesn’t mind that he’s in a bathroom and they get to save money on renting another room.
More info: TikTok
Getting a baby to sleep can be a hack, but this woman has the hack to end all hacks
Image credits: chloeemolinaa
When she and her partner travel, they put their baby’s crib in the shower and sleep peacefully in the main room
ChloeeMolinaa begins her TikTok by telling the community that, when she and her partner travel, their baby sleeps in the shower. She goes on to explain that he sleeps in his crib in the shower and the reason for this is because, when he sleeps in the same room as his parents, he can smell them and see them and will keep them up all night.
So, she goes on, they give him his own room, aka the bathroom. She says that usually the bathrooms are too small, but showers fit the crib perfectly. After they put the crib in the bathroom, they’ll typically crack the door open so they can feel like the baby has his own space. The setup is apparently perfect.
Image credits: chloeemolinaa
She says that her baby doesn’t know he’s in a bathroom, the couple gets much-needed rest, and they’re close enough if baby really needs them
She adds, “It’s honestly just way better to put him in the shower because you can slightly close the curtain, and you can still pee without them seeing you there. It’s our number one travel hack because your baby gets his own room without paying for another room.”
In an interview, the first-time mom went on to say, “You were chosen to be this baby’s parent, so if you feel that the best decision is to put them in the shower in the bathroom, it’s great. Everyone has their own parenting style and you’re able to choose what is right based on what you believe is right for your child.”
Image credits: chloeemolinaa
She adds that another benefit of the shower setup is that her baby gets his own room without the couple having to pay for an extra one
In her article for Mayo Clinic, Candace Nelson writes that parenting is about supporting children while they make their own mistakes, take on age-appropriate responsibilities, think for themselves and solve their own problems. How you do that is up to you.
Hannah L. Mulholland, LICSW, MSW, and a Mayo Clinic pediatric social worker says, “As parents, we are all doing the best we can each day. Our intentions are always good, but we struggle to execute depending on our own capacity in the moment. Give yourself a break as a parent and recognize your own limits.”
Nelson goes on to add that there are four distinct parenting styles: authoritarian, authoritative, permissive and neglectful.
Watch the full video here
The woman says that the baby doesn’t smell them or see them, leading to more rested nights for the whole family
In her article for Parents, Lauren Pardee writes that the authoritarian style of parenting focuses on obedience, discipline, and strict rules. Authoritarian parents have high expectations, and they don’t hesitate to punish when their children don’t follow guidelines.
With an authoritative parenting style, parents validate their kid’s feelings while also making it abundantly clear that the adults are ultimately the ones in charge. Parents who adopt this style invest energy and time into preventing behavior problems before they begin.
Permissive parents pander to their children’s needs without providing much discipline. When they do resort to consequences, they may not stick. As an example, they’ll give privileges back if a kid whines, or they may let a child get out of a time-out sooner if they promise to be well-behaved.
Finally, neglectful or uninvolved parents expect their children to raise themselves. They don’t devote much energy or time to meeting their children’s basic needs. At times, neglectful parents lack knowledge about proper child development—or they may assume that their kid will do better without their oversight.
Image credits: Paul Hanaoka / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
It might be too soon to pick a parenting style for these first-time parents, but they definitely seem to have a handle on finding a balance that works for everyone in the name of some precious downtime.
What do you think of the TikToker’s parenting style? Would you let a baby sleep in the shower? Let us know your opinion in the comments!
In the comments, some TikTokers asked to see the setup, others wondered about issues like mold, while one even commented that he leaves his baby to sleep in the car in the hotel parking lot
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Follow Us