Do Dogs Like Kisses? How Dogs Feel About Human Affection

We all can’t resist showering our dogs with kisses. But have you ever wondered if dogs actually like kisses? After all, we want to ensure that our babies are comfortable.
Just like us, dogs have their preferences when it comes to affection. Some researchers propose that kissing your dog increases the oxytocin levels- the love hormone.
However, oxytocin release in dogs can vary based on personality, prior experiences, and your relationship with the dog.
Do dogs even understand human affection?
Dogs aren’t called man’s best friend for no reason. Dogs have evolved alongside humans, adapting to our lifestyles. Over the centuries, they’ve learned to interpret our cues and gestures, becoming skilled at recognizing our emotions.
Dogs are incredibly attuned to actions associated with affection, and this gets better the more we interact with them. According to Online Dog Trainer, dogs are good at reading beyond literal words, instead placing greater emphasis on our tone and body language.
Image credits: Pixabay
Do dogs understand kisses?
Well, dogs don’t understand kissing the way that humans do. However, they are clever animals who recognize patterns. Over time, they learn that human kisses often mean something good by picking up on our body language.
While kissing is a normal form of display of affection in humans, dogs simply cannot relate. Our furry buddies don’t perceive kisses the same way because kisses aren’t a part of their natural social behavior.
According to Elle Vet Sciences, dogs show affection to humans in ways other than hugs and smiles. These include nuzzling, licking, and various body cues.
Dogs may not fully understand the concept, but they associate kisses with love from their owners.
Are dog licks the same as dog kisses?
Image credits: Pixabay
Not exactly! Dogs lick one another to greet, show submission, and sometimes show affection. Oftentimes, dogs have learned that we appreciate kisses and do it to make us happy.
Other times, your best friend could be licking you because you smell sweet. However, most dog owners refer to these licks as dog kisses.
While it’s tempting to see dog licks as a sign of affection, they are rooted in natural instincts. Licking is a way dogs gather information about their surroundings. Dogs also possess a unique sensory organ, the Jacobson’s organ, in the roof of their mouth. It lets them detect pheromones from humans, gathering extra information when they lick people.
Additionally, licking could also be a show of affection.
Kiss your dog: Five signs your dog loves human kisses
Some dogs absolutely love human kisses, while other dogs tolerate them. Here are some clear signs your dog likes kisses:
1. Your dog responds with the tail wag
Tail wags are a universal sign of canine affection. If your dog is wagging his tail when being kissed or hugged, he definitely enjoys the attention.
2. Your dog shows a relaxed body language
During kisses, does your dog have loose muscles? When you lean in to kiss a dog, and they respond like this, it shows that he is having the time of his life. For dog owners, there’s no better feeling than knowing that your pup is relishing moments of kisses and cuddles.
3. Your dog is licking you back
When your dog responds to your kisses with a return lick, it’s a sign that they want to kiss you back. According to Danna Ebbecke, an animal behavior counselor at the ASPCA adoption center, long, slurpy kisses that are accompanied by a soft, wiggly body are usually affectionate gestures.
4. Your dog maintains soft eye contact
Soft eye contact is like a secret language of love in dogs. When your dog maintains a gentle gaze during kisses, it’s their way of saying, “I’m right here with you, and I’m loving every moment of this.”
Every dog has their unique way of expressing their feelings, and these soft, adoring eyes let you know if your dog is truly savoring those moments you share.
5. Your dog is cuddling up to you
If your dog snuggles up to you after a kiss, it’s a clear indication that they want to be closer to you. According to Dr Chyrle Bonk, a veterinarian at Hepper, when your dog cuddles with you, they’re showing their complete trust in your relationship.
When dogs may not like kisses and hugs
Image credits: Unsplash
Okay, so we’ve established that dogs and kisses can be like avocados and toast – not always a perfect match. Here are some situations where most dogs don’t want to be kissed:
1. Do not kiss a dog if you are a stranger
You wouldn’t love it if a stranger shoved their face into yours now, would you? It’s the same with our fur pals! They might not be into kisses if you’re not someone they know. In fact, some dogs may even feel threatened when they receive a kiss from a human they don’t know.
2. Don’t kiss a dog if it is sick
If your dog is feeling under the weather, he might not be open to receiving smooches. A sick dog is usually uncomfortable and stressed. Physical contact like hugging or kissing might add to their discomfort.
3. Don’t kiss a dog if he doesn’t like kisses
Some dogs are just plain picky when it comes to kisses, and that’s that! They may prefer belly rubs or even cuddles. Pay close attention to your dog’s behavior and learn to love your dog the way he wants. Dogs thrive in environments where they feel safe.
Other ways to show your dog affection
If your dog isn’t the kissing type, there’s no reason to worry. There are other ways to show your dog that you love him.
1. Belly rubs
Most dogs absolutely adore belly rubs, and chances are, so does your dog. Many dogs can’t resist belly rubs because the fur on their bellies is usually softer and thinner.
2. Ear scratches
Dogs adore ear scratches because they have a bunch of nerves in their ears. When you scratch, you’re stimulating these nerves, which send pleasure signals to their brain. It’s like turning on their personal happy button.
Ear scratches can also stimulate the pituitary and hypothalamus glands and cause them to release endorphins. These are hormones that act as natural painkillers and mood elevators. Ear scratches are a win-win for both you and your pet.
3. Reward-based training
When you use treats, praise, and even playtime as rewards during training, it’s like a round of applause for their hard work. Training sessions are like a special date for the two of you. It’s a chance to bond and grow even closer.
4. Grooming and pampering
Grooming sessions are quality time spent together, a health check, and a relaxation session rolled into one. When done right, grooming can be a bonding experience with your dog. This is a great alternative to showering them with kisses.
5. Respecting boundaries
Respecting your dog’s boundaries is a way of building trust with your furry friend. To do this, pay attention to your dog’s cues and learn what they don’t like. When you respect your dog’s boundaries, you’re also showing them that you understand and care about their needs.
Conclusion: Should you kiss a dog?
It depends on the individual dog and how they feel about being kissed. Some dogs enjoy receiving kisses and see it as a form of affection, while others may not be as comfortable with it. So, if you like kissing dogs, make sure the dog appreciates the gesture.
Frequently asked questions
Should you give kisses and cuddles to dogs?
Absolutely, if they’re into it! Just like us, our dogs are individuals, and the secret to a solid connection with them is respecting their signals. Whether it’s ear scratches or kisses, affection is all about making your furry friend feel absolutely loved.
Do dogs like to be hugged and kissed?
A dog’s personal preference for physical touch might vary. While one pup might adore kisses and hugs, another might find it overwhelming and annoying. Remember that dogs do not particularly understand hugs or kisses.
Some dogs may not associate kisses with affection, so watch for signs of discomfort. Growling, nipping, or turning away could mean they don’t like kisses. Ultimately, respecting your dog’s preferences is important in all physical interactions.
Do dogs feel love when you kiss them?
Dogs can feel loved when you kiss them, but it varies from one dog to the other. While some dogs respond well to getting kisses, others may not. Pay attention to their reactions – if they’re wagging their tails and enjoying it, that’s their way of saying they feel the affection and love.
How do you show your dog you love him?
You can show your dog you love him through gentle pets, kind words, and quality time together. Pay attention to cues and respond to their needs, whether it’s giving kisses or petting your dog. Your dog understands your love through the moments you share and the care you provide.
Dogs show affection in unique ways that differ from human gestures such as kissing. A similar behavior in dogs is licking, which might seem odd to us but has various interpretations within the canine world.
Interestingly, dogs licking each other’s ears can serve both social and health-related purposes, as explored in this detailed examination of canine ear-licking behavior.
Follow Us