Test How Broad Your Vocabulary Really Is By Defining 30 Tricky Words In This Language Quiz

It is said that the average speaker knows about 20,000 words. And that’s just the lower threshold! Some estimates say that the average educated person knows 35,000 words or more. Do you think you’re one of them?
Whether you’re here to broaden your vocabulary or just to flex your knowledge, you’ve come to the right place. From “equilibrium” to “supernova,” we’ve collected terms from different fields and other slices of life for you to match to their definitions. Think you’re ready?
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Photo credits: Snapwire
Follow Us