‘The Boys’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Show Who Really Profited From Amazon’s 8.6 IMDb-Rated Hit

When The Boys turned superhero TV into a blood-soaked satire machine, it didn’t just create one of Amazon’s biggest prestige-adjacent hits — it created a serious earnings platform for its cast. Some actors came in with decades of film and TV money already behind them. Others used the show as a breakout engine, turning franchise visibility into bigger paychecks, stronger leverage, and more bankable careers.
The net worth ranges below are compiled from widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, and they may not reflect exact or fully accurate figures.
That’s what makes this ranking interesting. It isn’t just about who got paid the most per episode. It’s about who had wealth before the show, who gained the most from its success, and who seems to have converted Vought-level visibility into lasting real-world value. Here are the ten cast members who appear to have profited the most, ranked from 10 to 1.
10. Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid’s reported net worth usually lands in the low single-digit millions, which fits the profile of an actor who was already working steadily before the show but became much more commercially valuable because of it. Hughie gave him lead-level visibility on a global streaming hit, and that kind of exposure tends to raise everything: salary power, casting interest, and overall industry standing.
What keeps him lower than the veterans above him is simple: his wealth story is still building. He has the kind of fame that converts well, but compared with actors who’ve been cashing major checks for decades, he’s earlier in the compounding phase. The long-term upside is obvious, though — being the emotional anchor of a franchise hit is exactly how a career scales.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jack Quaid
|$2M – $4M
|
|Lead-role exposure on a major streaming hit has clearly raised his career ceiling, even if his wealth is still in the earlier growth stage.
9. Erin Moriarty
Erin Moriarty is usually estimated in a similar low-to-mid single-digit range, and that makes sense given how central Starlight has been to the show from the start. Being one of the franchise’s most recognizable faces creates long-run value even when the public doesn’t always connect that to a giant headline net worth.
Her financial profile looks like the classic streaming-era lead arc: years of salary growth inside a successful series, plus the kind of visibility that helps with future film and television opportunities. She may not rank among the cast’s wealthiest overall, but she’s absolutely one of the clearest examples of a performer whose market value rose significantly because of the show.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Erin Moriarty
|$2M – $5M
|
|Core-cast status and long-term franchise visibility have likely done more for her earnings trajectory than for many side players on the show.
8. Karen Fukuhara
Karen Fukuhara tends to sit in the low single-digit millions as well, but her range benefits from something important: she was already tied to recognizable genre work before The Boys, and the series reinforced her value in the fan-driven franchise space. That matters because genre visibility often creates durable convention, casting, and voice-work opportunities.
Kimiko is also a role that travels globally even without huge speeches or monologues. Distinctive characters can become brand assets for actors, and Fukuhara’s career reflects that kind of value — a blend of on-screen presence, franchise credibility, and the kind of recognition that continues paying long after one season ends.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Karen Fukuhara
|$3M – $5M
|
|Genre credibility plus a distinctive fan-favorite role makes her a strong long-tail earner even without top-billing status.
7. Antony Starr
Antony Starr’s reported net worth often lands a little higher than several younger co-stars, which reflects the simple fact that Homelander is the show’s defining performance. Even if he wasn’t the most famous person entering the series, becoming the face of one of streaming’s most iconic villains creates enormous professional value.
His wealth story is also about timing. By the time The Boys became a full-scale franchise, Starr wasn’t just another ensemble actor — he was the guy audiences associated with the show’s whole identity. That usually means stronger salary leverage, more negotiating power, and a post-show résumé that will get viewed very differently than it would have before Homelander existed.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Antony Starr
|$3M – $6M
|
|Homelander turned him into one of the most recognizable villains in modern TV, which likely raised his long-term earning power considerably.
6. Chace Crawford
Chace Crawford ranks higher because he entered the series with meaningful preexisting fame and wealth from earlier television success. That matters in net worth terms because an actor who already has a high-value career base can use a new hit as a multiplier instead of a starting point. The Deep may be ridiculous, but the show gave Crawford a second highly recognizable TV identity — and that’s financially useful.
His range reflects that “career reset but from a high floor” advantage. He didn’t need The Boys to make him famous. He needed it to make him newly relevant in a major streaming-era way, and that kind of renewed visibility tends to increase both fees and long-term staying power.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Chace Crawford
|$5M – $8M
|
|Already had a strong fame/earnings foundation before joining; the series boosted his value by giving him a second signature role.
5. Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles ranks high even with less screen time than many main cast members because he entered The Boys with an enormous career base already built. Joining the franchise didn’t create his wealth — it refreshed and expanded it by putting him into another heavily online, fandom-driven property with instant audience enthusiasm.
That’s one of the more important truths in cast net worth rankings: the person who profits most from a show isn’t always the person who appears most. Sometimes it’s the person who adds a giant hit to an already valuable career and benefits from the fan overlap. Ackles fits that pattern perfectly.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jensen Ackles
|$10M – $16M
|
|Wealth is largely prebuilt, but the show clearly amplified his already-strong market value and fan monetization potential.
4. Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito’s net worth ranks high because his wealth profile is built the old-fashioned way: a long, durable career stacked over decades. The Boys added another premium franchise credit to a résumé that was already one of the most financially resilient on the cast list. That’s why he can outrank younger or more central cast members despite not being the show’s original lead.
He also benefits from something rare: prestige villain value. Once an actor becomes the go-to presence for dangerous intelligence, cold authority, and scene-stealing menace, the roles keep coming. That makes his earnings profile unusually stable and scalable, especially compared to performers still building from one breakout.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Giancarlo Esposito
|$12M – $18M
|
|Career-built wealth plus another elite franchise role keeps him well above most ensemble co-stars in total estimated net worth.
3. Dominique McElligott
Dominique McElligott is sometimes underestimated in public net worth discussions because Queen Maeve is not always the first character casual viewers think of when they think of the series. But reported estimates often place her in a stronger bracket than people expect, thanks to a combination of long-running series salary, prior acting work, and being attached to one of the show’s most important arcs.
Her financial profile looks like what happens when a performer sits at the center of a successful ensemble without necessarily being the loudest face of the brand. It’s quieter than the Homelander or Butcher effect, but that doesn’t make it smaller. It just means the earnings story is less flashy and more professionally consistent.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Dominique McElligott
|$12M – $20M
|
|Often undervalued in fan conversations, but reported estimates suggest a stronger total wealth position than many assume.
2. Karl Urban
Karl Urban ranks near the top because he represents the perfect combination of preexisting franchise credibility and ongoing series centrality. He came into The Boys with years of film and genre earnings already in place, then added a lead role on one of streaming’s most recognizable adult franchises. That’s a very powerful combination in net worth terms.
His wealth isn’t only about Butcher’s salary. It’s about being the kind of actor who can move between films, major TV, genre fandom, and voice/appearance work with almost no drop in audience recognition. The show didn’t build him from zero — it gave an already valuable actor another high-impact revenue chapter.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Karl Urban
|$18M – $25M
|
|Lead status on the show plus an already robust genre résumé makes him one of the cast’s clearest high-net-worth names.
1. Simon Pegg
Simon Pegg ranks No. 1 because his wealth foundation is simply on a different scale from most of the cast. The Boys added another strong franchise credit, but his reported net worth comes overwhelmingly from a long career in film, writing, directing, producing, and globally successful studio franchises. In pure “who has the highest estimated wealth?” terms, he’s the clearest top pick.
That also makes him the best example of how a cast ranking can be different from a “who gained the most from the show?” conversation. Pegg did not need The Boys to become wealthy. But once you’re ranking the cast by total public net worth, preexisting film-franchise money is hard to beat — and that’s why he finishes at No. 1.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Simon Pegg
|$20M – $30M
|
|Top ranking is driven mainly by wealth built long before the show, with The Boys serving as another valuable franchise credit rather than the base.
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