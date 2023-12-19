The Boys Season 4: Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know

The Boys Season 4 returns to Prime Video to answer all the questions fans had after the shocking events of the previous season. In The Boys Season 3, Soldier Boy and the Boys try to kill Homelander and fail. Rumour has it that Maeve is dead, and Starlight is officially out of The Seven. With Butcher risking his life by taking temporary V, his future in the Boys’ team is uncertain. And so is the fate of the world.
The next diabolical chapter of this series focuses on Victoria Neuman, The Boys’ future, and Homelander’s plan to take over the world. The Boys and Vought will fight again as Butcher tries to get Becca’s son, Ryan, back to the good side. With more fights, revealed secrets, and gory scenes, below is everything about The Boys Season 4 fans should know.
Who Is Starring in the Boys Season 4?
While some characters like Black Noir and maybe Queen Maeve met their end in The Boys Season 3, the recently released trailer shows they may still be alive. Some of the characters fans should expect to see again include Antony Starr as Homelander, Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Jessie T.Usher as A-Train, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Tomer Capone as Frenchy, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Cameron Crovetti as Ryan, and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett.
New characters are also joining the series and The Seven, including Firecracker, a gun-loving Supe with unknown powers. Valorie Curry plays Firecracker in the upcoming season. Another Supe joining the Seven is Sister Sage. According to the teaser trailer, Sister Sage has a huge role in the series, with rumors that she has magical powers. Sister Sage is played by Susan Heyward, becoming another African American to join The Seven after A-Train.
One character that fans know little about but are excited to join this talented cast is Walking Dead and Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Although it’s unclear who he is, the few scenes in the teaser trailer imply that he is friends with Butcher, and he even mocks him for choosing such a tacky name for their group.
What Is the Plot of the New Season?
In The Boys Season 4, Homelander faces the consequences of killing a starlight fan, hinted at in Gen V. As suspected, he will likely only face a slap on the wrist. He is consolidating power as Victoria Neuman, who many don’t know is a Supe, is getting closer to the Oval Office. The teaser trailer implies they won, but with Homelander also eyeing to rule America, she may have to fight him off to stay at the top.
The Boys Season 3 was an epic yet tragic ride after Butcher took some temporary V to try and kill Homelander. This act of bravery, however, only left him with a few months to live. He no longer has Becca’s son, who is now under the tutelage of Homelander, and his team doesn’t trust him anymore. With the threat of Homelander getting more powerful, Butcher must bring his team together and stop Homelander if they are to survive.
According to speculations, The Boys Season 4 will focus on Butcher trying to get Ryan back from Homelander’s evil hold. But after Ryan kills a man, is he too far gone to be saved? Showrunner Eric Kripke also stated that this upcoming season would focus more on Neuman’s rise to power. She can kill anyone with just a thought, which will be a problem for Vought and The Boys. There could also be characters from Gen V appearing in this series because while Kripke says that you don’t need to watch the spinoff series, Gen V’s storyline ties into The Boys Season 4.
Is The Boys Season 4 Connected to Gen V?
The storyline of The Boys Season 4 is connected to Gen V, with characters appearing in both shows. After Homelander’s actions in The Boys Season 3, fans learn that Homelander is facing trial in Gen V, and Stralight and Maeve are no longer part of The Seven. Gen V also reveals that Vought knows about the experimentation on students at their superhero university, Godolkin. It is also where they train their heroes before releasing them into the world.
In Gen V’s finale, Moreau and the other Guardians of Godolkin are captured by Vought, and Neuman ends up with the Supe virus. With Neuman now being the most powerful Supe because she has the virus and is running for a top government position, will she use her influence to help Moreau? With The Boys Season 4 focusing on Neuman’s path to power, fans can expect some connections to Gen V because it gives a glimpse of her earlier life. Kripke also revealed that The Boys Season 4 will connect to Gen V Season 2.
When Will The Boys Season 4 Be Released?
The Boys Season 4 was announced in June 2022, but fans wouldn’t have to wait too long to see their favorite characters because the spinoff series, Gen V, would be released the following year, in 2023. While no release date has been shared with the public, the upcoming season will undoubtedly arrive in 2024. Since The Boys Season 3 premiered in June, Season 4 could come around the same time or in the Summer. Fans expect that the second season of Gen V will follow in 2025.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!