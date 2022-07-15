The Boys Season 4 is Going to be Epic

Did anyone else feel as though The Boys ended in a manner that was kind of heavy considering all the possibilities that it left open? Butcher now has an expiration date that’s about to draw closer with each episode, the gang is back together, Soldier Boy is back in the box, and Homelander is fully in control of Vought. At least it looks that way. Things are looking even bleaker than they did near the end of season 2, and they were looking pretty bad at that point. But with Butcher nearly done in, Homelander cleaning house, and any who could oppose him either shelved or in hiding, it’s very easy to think that any supe that’s going to be brought in at this point will need to be a world breaker if they’re going to be used to put Homelander on his heels. One has to think that a lot of the supes that were left in the world were eradicated at a Herogasm, and any who are left won’t want to mess around with Homelander unless they get desperate. It doesn’t help that the leader of the Seven, which is now more like the One and two Simps, has a following that won’t be turning on him any time soon.
Is the future of the Seven a bleak one?
It kind of looks that way, doesn’t it? Homelander has already made it clear that he doesn’t need anyone, and with his son Ryan at his side now it’s kind of tough to think that he’s going to value anyone even half as much as his kid. One can only hope that anything that Becca and Butcher taught this kid is going to come into play eventually since otherwise, that little smirk he gave near the end of the episode is going to develop into the superior attitude that his father carries everywhere with him. But thinking that A-Train and The Deep are the only real backup that Homelander has now that he’s gutted Black Noir and Maeve is going into hiding, it’s fair to think that the Seven are a faded dream that might not be coming back.
Is there any hope for Butcher?
It doesn’t look like it, does it? Butcher has kind of backed himself into a corner at this point since the compound he’s been using has been doing a serious number on him. It’s allowed Butcher to confront the supes on their own ground, but at the cost of his life. It does make one wonder whether or not the other stuff would be able to extend Butcher’s life and perhaps even allow his body to heal. Maybe he’s too far gone for that, or maybe not, but it does feel as though something could be written in to that effect. Or maybe, just maybe, Butcher will be allowed to do something that will finally redeem him in the eyes of the group and make it possible for him to be seen as a hero, rather than a vigilante with a few soft edges. It’s very easy to admit at this point that Butcher has a few soft spots for those on the team and that he’ll do what he can, in his own way, to keep them safe. But it would be great to see him experience an end or a development that might finally cap off his story.
Is Jeffrey Dean Morgan going to appear in season 4?
It’s a possibility that we’ll see Morgan, which would be interesting since Jensen Ackles was such a big part of season 3. But if Morgan is going to be a big part of season 4 it’s yet to be revealed, as right now it sounds like there’s more chance of a cameo than anything. But it would be great to see him show up, and even better would be if it’s in a flashback about Soldier Boy’s father, as he didn’t appear to care too much for his old man. How great would it be to see a flashback with Morgan as the guy who sired Soldier Boy? It might even explain a lot if such a thing were to happen. But there’s no telling if Morgan will be a part of season 4, and if he is, what part he might play.
How crazy will season 4 be?
Given how season 3 started and what happened during the show it’s fair to think that season 4 is either going to back off just a bit to deliver a heavier punch, or it will be nuts from the first moment the guys appear on the screen. With Annie now on their side and Kimiko getting her powers back they have a couple of weapons of their own that will be useful. But going against Neuman, who could be the next big bad quite easily, it’s bound to be kind of a crazed attempt to see who can reach the finish.