Could Jensen Ackles Play Batman?

Just to be clear, Jensen Ackles has voiced the Batman already, but it does sound as though he has some interest in taking on a live-action role if it were ever offered to him. But would he be any good in the role? That’s kind of tough to say considering that there have been a few individuals that have taken on this role, and there have been fans to support all of them. It’s not as though Jensen doesn’t have fans, he’s been a popular actor for years now, and his upcoming role in The Boys when season 3 hits could help to maintain that popularity. But what would he be like as Batman/Bruce Wayne? There’s a lot of guesswork involved in this question, but there is a reason to argue for it since Jensen has been around long enough to have earned a fanbase that will follow him no matter what role he decides to take on. But voice acting and live-action are different processes since voice-acting, despite being impressive, can be accomplished with a bit more ease. Taking on the live-action role is something that can damage or elevate a career.
The thing about playing the role of Batman is that it’s a risky part and has been for a while now. It means becoming the type of character that has to be seen as two different people in the same movie, especially if the ruse of Batman and Bruce Wayne being separate is to work. This is the kind of character that can challenge even the most dedicated actors since Batman is a truly disturbed individual on a couple of levels, which means that any actor taking on the role has to abide by the psychosis that the character endures. Anyone thinking that it’s easy to act like someone that doesn’t trust anyone, who plans for every situation, and basically doesn’t have a life other than that of a crime-fighting vigilante, might want to adjust that thought since several men have tried and only a couple have really succeeded thus far.
Some might want to argue that they’ve all been successful in their own way, but the truth is that only a couple have even come close to being universally accepted by fans. Michael Keaton has that distinction since he was one of those that kicked off the movement that would eventually see Batman become a big deal on the big screen, while Christian Bale became another individual that excelled in the role. The others, including Robert Pattinson, have been the subject of a lot of debate as to how effective they’ve been in the role. There are a few people that have been intent on becoming a part of the Bat-family, but only a few have ever been so convincing that they’ve been able to take on the role in some form and make it work without fail. Jenson Ackles is someone that appears as though he could be a well-rounded action star, but getting into the batsuit is a prospect that goes above and beyond since even with the idea that the suit and tech have changed over the years along with the effects, the acting is still a big part of it, and trying to act in a heavy suit of armor, even one that’s a prop, is kind of daunting.
Then there’s the idea of being able to perfect the act that has put a few actors to the test and found them wanting. For various reasons, a lot of people have their own idea of what Batman should be like. Some want to see the hard-hitting vigilante that knows how to hurt people and only has a couple of rules that he doesn’t want to break. Some want to see the detective side of Batman, which is what was shown in the most current movie starring Robert Pattinson. Combining these two sides has been done, and it’s been accomplished with success, but surprise, surprise, fans still have plenty to say about it since they might not see enough of what they want. It’s fair to wonder what type of Batman Ackles would portray, and whether or not he would be anywhere near as good as those that have come before.
In all fairness, all comers should at least be encouraged to audition for a role such as this, but not everyone is going to be right for it. Ackles is good for certain roles, much like anyone, but seeing him as Batman is kind of tough. That’s hard to say with a straight face since he has voiced the character, but at the same time, it’s not hard to believe since a few of the men that have played the role were thought to have it in the bag, and they dropped it. He can play the hero part, but Jenson Ackles might not be a great live-action, Batman.