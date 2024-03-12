The Boys Season 4 Release Date: When Does the Superhero Series Return?

After endless speculation, it’s finally been revealed that The Boys Season 4 will return in June 2024. This date is much sooner than fans expected since the SAG-AFTRA strike was assumed to have halted production of the series. With how The Boys Season 3 ended, Season 4 has a lot of questions to answer on what will happen to Butcher, his team, and Homelander.
The highly awaited season comes months after its spinoff, Gen V, aired in 2023 with rave reviews from fans and critics. The Boys Season 3 aired in 2022, and while Gen V filled several gaps in the storyline, fans still need to see what Vought is up to now that Homelander has taken over. Here is everything you need to know about The Boys Season 4 return.
The Boys Season 4 Release Date
It’s confirmed that Prime Video’s The Boys will return on June 13, 2024. A release date is one thing fans have been eagerly waiting for since the show’s renewal news a short while after The Boys Season 3’s premiere. Fans will get three episodes on the return date before the show goes back to releasing episodes weekly. So expect to see more mind-blowing, bloody, and eerie clips that make this show thrilling.
True to its nature, the rumored final season will only feature eight episodes, with the last one expected to air in early July. The press release was followed by a social media post on X, where the Boys fans constantly interact with the TV show’s main account in a statement reading, “Break out the f**kiin confetti’ with an image of Homelander.”
Is There a Trailer for The Boys Season 4?
Yes. A teaser trailer for The Boys Season 4 has been released, and it has all the blood and weird superhero powers that will disgust fans once the upcoming season airs. With how this show always wants to outdo its previous season, there will be more questionable events than herogasm and d**k explosions in The Boys Season 4.
The trailer reveals two new female supes joining The Seven and someone new, possibly in Black Noir’s costume. Homelander also goes through his trial while raising his son in his evil image. Jeffrey Dean Morgan also appears in the trailer and seems to be part of the good guys, so that fans could be in for a reunion of the Winchester father and son sooner or later. There will likely be another trailer before the show airs.
What Will Happen in The Boys Season 4?
There is little cause to speculate what will happen in The Boys Season 4 with Homelander’s cameo in the spinoff, Gen V, and the recently released trailer revealing details about his desire to be the United States’s next leader. The events of The Boys Season 4 are bound to change the world of The Boys as fans know it forever. The first trailer talks about the destruction of democracy, with a fight between the super and non-super supporters on the horizon. Homelander and Starlight supporters have picked sides, which could be fatal for people on both sides. Victoria Neuman is on the verge of becoming the next president, and with Homelander lurking around after his trial for killing an innocent in broad daylight, he is likely eyeing the same seat.
Soldier Boy is also expected to return for this season, even though his fate is unknown after being put on ice. And Jensen Ackles back on the screens is always a welcome treat. With only a few months left to live, Butcher has to do everything he can to kill the supes even though he knows Vought will create more before his six months to live are up. After taking Temp V and losing the fight against Homelander with Soldier Boy on his side, Butcher lost the trust of his team and no longer takes care of Becca’s son. So unless the show’s writers decide to change the comics storyline, this could be the last season for Billy Butcher.
It’s also possible that fans will see the kids from Gen V make an appearance in The Boys Season 4. The virus that can kill supes will be a big part of The Boys Season 4, so fans who’ve watched the spinoff series will better understand what’s at stake now that it’s in Neuman’s hands. The upcoming election is the primary backdrop of this upcoming season. Read on for The Boys Season 4: cast, plot, and everything we know.
