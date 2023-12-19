A teaser trailer for The Boys Season 4 was released this December, teasing what to expect from this group of sinister villains. The Prime Video hit prepares for its return after the first season of its hit spinoff series focused on the younger generation of Supes, Gen V. Homelander is still at the top of his game but is more evil than ever with his son by his side. He is bringing together a new team of The Seven, and with his human supporters, he feels unstoppable.
Although there is no exact date of when The Boys Season 4 will arrive, there is enough information about the storyline to know what will happen to the Boys after the stunt they tried to pull by killing Homelander in Season 3. The stakes are higher for everyone involved, with Victoria Neuman making her way to the Oval Office, which could prove mind-blowing for this universe and everyone in it. Here is a breakdown of what the teaser trailer means for The Boys Season 4 characters!
The Boys Season 4 Trailer Breakdown
The new teaser trailer for The Boys gives fans a glimpse of what The Boys have been up to and Homelander’s plans for the upcoming season. Showrunner Eric Kripke says that this new season will focus more on the Supe Victoria Neuman, who fans understood more in Gen V when she revealed she was sponsoring Marie because they have similar blood-bending powers. She is currently running for vice president, and from the trailer, she seems to be celebrating a possible win with her running mate. She is one step closer to the Oval Office, and if she wanted, she could kill her running mate and become the next president of the United States of America.
Two new Supes are also joining The Seven: Sister Sage and Firecracker. These new heroes replace Queen Maeve and Starlight, who were removed or killed from The Seven in The Boys Season 3. In Gen V, Vought needed new heroes, and they seem to have found them. A surprising bit in the trailer was the appearance of Black Noir, who Homelander killed in The Boys Season 3.
Black Noir seems to be alive and well and back in The Seven. Did Vought manage to resurrect him, or have they replaced him with another Supe like Sam from Gen V? Butcher has only a few months to live after taking temporary V, and with his team members not wholly trusting him, he called in a new friend, played by the talented Jeffrey Dean Morgan to help.
What Is Homelander’s Plan in The Boys Season 4?
In The Boys Season 4, Homelander is on trial for killing a Starlight fan in front of a crowd of people. A scene from the trailer shows supporters from Starlight’s and Homelander’s side about to fight outside the courtroom. Homelander looks on with a smirk because he loves the chaos it’s causing. Homelander, in this season, will be worse than fans have ever seen him, but probably more paternal because he has Ryan by his side. The trailer shows Ryan standing proudly beside his father at another Vought rally. While Butcher will try to bring Ryan back to the good side, in the trailer, the young boy throws a man and ends up smashing him into a wall, killing him instantly.
A voiceover from one of the new members of The Seven, Sister Sage, suggests that Homelander has plans to take over America and become the next president. With Victoria Neuman running as the vice president, Homelander could be planning to disrupt the elections and instead install himself as the president. These actions could lead to a storyline from The Boys comics playing out on the TV show. In the comics, Homelander tries to overthrow the government, but Vought sends in Black Noir, who happens to be a clone of Homelander, to kill him. The same thing happening in the show could be the perfect way for the writers to kill Homelander. Homelander will probably go head to head with Neuman, but her blood-control powers will likely cause problems for the hero.
When Will Season 4 Be Released?
The Boys Season 4 will hit Prime Video in Summer 2024. The Boys Season 3 and Gen V released their trailer a few months before the show’s episodes dropped. With the Writer’s strike, fans could have to wait slightly longer for The Boys Season 4 to drop. The next trailer, expected to be released in 2024, could have a definite release date.
