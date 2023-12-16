The Boys Season 4 returns in 2024, and with the teaser trailer, fans are in for a sinister ride of madness, death, and more Supes. Prime Video hit the jackpot when they adapted The Boys comic books into a live-action TV show. While the source material is much darker than what fans have seen on-screen, the TV show still pushes the boundaries, which makes it stand out from all the other Superhero shows. One of the show’s unique aspects is the portrayal of Homelander, an evil version of Superman and Captain America who pretends to be humanity’s long-awaited savior.
Butcher and other members of the Boys have seen his cruelty firsthand, and it is their mission to stop him no matter what it takes. In The Boys comics, this team manages to kill Homelander with the help of another Supe because they are only human. While the TV show has changed significantly from the comics, the upcoming The Boys season could borrow the comic book storyline that eventually led to Homelander’s death. With higher stakes for the heroes in The Boys Season 4, this could be their only chance to get rid of Homelander before he becomes too powerful to stop.
Homelander’s President Storyline in The Boys Comics
In The Boys comics, Homelander is even more cruel than what fans have seen in the Prime Video TV show. He is a sadist and doesn’t care about people at all, using his powers to wreak havoc in the United States and intimidate anyone who dares to go against him. Homelander gets out of line and plans a superhero uprising to take down the United States government, with him taking over as the president. Little did he know that Vought always had a secret weapon to take him down if he got uncontrollable. And the secret weapon has always been underneath his nose as Black Noir. Revealed only at the end is that Black Noir was a clone of Homelander who had committed even more sinister acts than the original Homelander.
Butcher and his boys had photographic evidence of these crimes that Homelander’s clone had committed and were using them to blackmail Homelander. The problem is that Homelander wasn’t the one who committed these heinous acts, but the thought that he might have done them pushed him to commit worse crimes, like targeting the president and wanting to overthrow the government. When Homelander gets too powerful with his plan to take over America, Black Noir is sent to assassinate him. While Black Noir is successful in killing Homelander, he is also severely injured, allowing Butcher and his boys to kill him, too, finally getting his revenge for the death of his family and other innocents.
Homelander’s Plans to Rule the World in The Boys Season 4
The Boys Season 4 could go in this direction if the recent trailer is anything to go by. Homelander is talking to one of the recruits of the Seven, who has the idea in his head that he could become an emperor. With the backdrop of the presidential elections underway and the building war between his supporters and those of Starlight, he sees this as the perfect opportunity to become the next president and maybe move on to rule the world after that.
The events of Gen V also support this plot because Victoria Neuman is running as the vice president. If something were to happen to his running mate, she could be the next president of the United States of America. Most of her supporters don’t know that she is a Supe, too. If Homelander starts a civil war between Supes and humans, it would be tragic but similar to the Comic book’s events. Because there is no Homelander clone as far as fans know in The Boys universe, there could be someone else who Vought has put in place as a secret weapon in case Homelander gets out of their control.
In The Boys Season 3, Black Noir was brutally killed by Homelander, but in The Boys Season 4 trailer, fans can see Black Noir posing with the other members of The Seven. So, did they resurrect him, or has he been replaced with someone else? A likely theory is that Sam is under Black Noir’s mask, and he could be there to keep Homelander in check. Either way, Homelander would know the man under the mask because he killed the original Black Noir. If Butcher could get his hands on the Supe virus Neuman has, he could be successful enough to kill Homelander and his Supe followers before their world is plunged into chaos. Whether he will get his revenge by killing Homelander himself or the new Black Noir Will play a role as he did in the comics, fans will just have to tune into The Boys Season 4 to find out.
