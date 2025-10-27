Pulse Cast Guide: Where You Know the Stars of the Cancelled Netflix Show From

Led by Willa Fitzgerald (Dr. Danielle “Danny” Simms), the Pulse cast line-up packed a promising punch of talented stars. The short-lived medical drama television series follows the personal and professional lives of the staff of Maguire Hospital in Miami, who face constant emergencies from both ends. Pulse cast also includes Colin Woodell (Xander Phillips), Jessie T. Usher (Sam Elijah), Justina Machado (Natalia Cruz), and Néstor Carbonell (Ruben Soriano).
Pulse set a record as Netflix’s first original English-language medical drama upon its premiere on April 3, 2025. However, the show was received with mixed reactions from audiences. Subsequently, on July 2, 2025, just three months after its premiere, Netflix canceled Pulse. Despite being axed after one season, the Pulse cast left a memorable impression on viewers. Below are details about the cast and where you know them from.
Willa Fitzgerald (Dr. Danielle “Danny” Simms)
Willa Fitzgerald led the Pulse cast as a third-year medical resident who’s promoted to her boss’s rank as chief resident after reporting him for sexual harassment. Fitzgerald is best known for her leading role as Emma Duval on MTV’s anthology slasher television series Scream (2015–2016). She made her television debut in 2013 in a recurring role on Alpha House. Fitzgerald has played other notable roles on TV shows, including Royal Pains, Dare Me, and Reacher. In 2023, she played a starring role in the psychological thriller film Strange Darling.
Colin Woodell (Dr. Xander Phillips)
Woodell’s Xander Phillips comes from a respected medical family and had risen to the rank of chief resident of emergency medicine before he was suspended for sexual harassment allegations. Despite Xander’s successful career, his personal life with Danny is a bit chaotic. Since his television debut in 2013, Colin Woodell has played major roles on shows such as Devious Maids, The Originals, Masters of Sex, The Flight Attendant, and The Continental: From the World of John Wick. His film credits include Unsane (2018), Searching (2018), and The Call of the Wild (2020).
Jessie T. Usher (Dr. Sam Elijah)
Fans of The Boys would recognise Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, a role he has played on the superhero television series since 2019. Before The Boys, Usher appeared in main roles on Level Up and Survivor’s Remorse. His film credits include Teenage (2013), When the Game Stands Tall (2014), Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), Shaft (2019), and Smile (2022). Usher’s character on Pulse is Danny’s best friend and fellow third-year Emergency Medicine Resident.
Justina Machado (Natalie Cruz)
One of the seasoned performers on the Pulse cast, Justina Machado played the Chair of Surgery and Emergency Medicine. Earlier in her career, she got her acting breakthrough in her award-winning role as Vanessa Diaz on HBO’s Six Feet Under. She has appeared in leading roles on TV shows such as Queen of the South, One Day at a Time, and The Horror of Dolores Roach. On the big screen, Machado is known for appearing in Final Destination 2 (2003), Torque (2004), The Call (2013), All Together Now (2020), and The Throwback (2024).
Jessy Yates (Dr. Harper Simms)
Jessy Yates played Danny’s younger sister, Harper Simms, who is in her second year as an Emergency Medicine resident. Like her character in Pulse, Yates is wheelchair-bound due to cerebral palsy. She graduated from Yale School of Drama in 2022, setting a record as the school’s first graduate in a wheelchair. Yates played a guest role alongside Mariska Hargitay in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Her other notable television credits include Me as Morgan and Skillsville as the voice of Rae.
Daniela Nieves (Camila Perez)
Portrayed by Daniela Nieves, Camila Perez is one of the enthusiastic third-year medical students at Maguire trying to make a difference. Nieves is known for playing Andi Cruz on the Nickelodeon series Every Witch Way, Talia in the Kitchen, and WITS Academy. Nieves has also played prominent roles on other shows such as El Rostro de Analía, Five Points, and Vampire Academy. Her acting credits are mainly on the small screen at this time.
Néstor Carbonell (Ruben Soriano)
As a senior surgeon, Néstor Carbonell‘s character commands respect for his commitment to the job. Carbonell has been acting since 1989, but he gained recognition for his portrayal of Luis Rivera in the NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan from 1996 to 2000. He is also known for playing Richard Alpert in Lost, Sheriff Alex Romero in Bates Motel, Mayor Anthony Garcia in The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), and Vasco Rodrigues in Shōgun (2024). The latter won him a Primetime Emmy Award.
Jessica Rothe (Cass Himmelstein)
Jessica Rothe‘s character is a senior ER nurse engaged in a workplace relationship with a student doctor. Cass has big dreams for her future and is not afraid to go after them. Before she appeared on the Pulse cast, Rothe gained recognition for playing Tree Gelbman in Happy Death Day (2017) and its sequel, Happy Death Day 2U (2019), earning the title of a scream queen for her performance. Rothe has also appeared in other movies and TV shows, including Mary + Jane (2016), La La Land (2016), Forever My Girl (2018), All My Life (2020), and Boy Kills World (2023).
