Meet The Cast Of “Shogun”

FX is set to drop a period drama TV series based on James Clavell’s work, titled Shogun. The upcoming drama is inspired by the 1975 novel of the same name and is considered a remake of the 1980 TV series also titled Shogun. Here’s a synopsis of the show, according to IMDb: “Set in the 17th Century, the story is told from the perspective of British hero John Blackthorne, a sailor who rises from outsider to samurai, while being used as a pawn in Japanese leader Toranaga’s struggle to reach the top of the ruling chain, or Shogun.” John Landgraf, the CEO of FX Networks and FX productions, expressed excitement for the project, according to Deadline, saying: “The story of Shōgun has captivated audiences since James Clavell first released his epic novel more than 40 years ago.” Shogun features an interesting cast promising to breathe life into the upcoming series. Here are the cast members set to appear in the upcoming FX period drama TV series Shogun.
Cosmo Jarvis
Cosmo Jarvis will be portraying John Blackthorne, the primary protagonist, in the upcoming series Shogun. Jarvis, an actor and musician, first gained prominence when he starred in Lady Macbeth in 2016. Since then, he’s worked in The Marker, Hunter Killer, Annihilation, Farming, Calm With Horses, and Funny Faces. He’s set to play a role in two upcoming movies, It Is In Us All and Persuasion. Shogun is Jarvis’ first starring role on TV. He previously appeared in shows like Raised by Wolves, Peaky Blinders, Vera, My Mother and Other Strangers, Humans, and Moving On.
Hiroyuki Sanada
Prominent Japanese actor and martial artist Hiroyuki Sanada will be portraying Lord Toranaga in Shogun. For fans of international film, Sanada would be recognized for his roles in Ninja in the Dragon’s Den, Ring, and The Twilight Samurai. He’s also played roles in The Last Samurai and Rush Hour 3. He played the character of Scorpion in the 2021 remake of the video game movie Mortal Kombat. Aside from his work on Japanese TV, Sanada has worked on shows like Westworld, the Last Ship, Extant, Helix, Revenge, and Lost.
Anna Sawai
Japanese-New Zealander actress Anna Sawai is set to appear in Shogun as Lady Mariko. Her film debut was in the movie Ninja Assassin, directed by James McTeigue. Everyone would recognize Sawai for her role in the hit Apple TV+ series Pachinko, portraying the character of Naomi.
Tadanobu Asano
Actor Tadanobu Asano will be playing Kashigi Yabushige in the upcoming FX series Shogun. Like Sanada, Asano also appeared in the 2021 remake of Mortal Kombat, portraying Lord Raiden. He’s appeared in movies like Detective Chinatown 3, Kate, Labyrinth of Cinema, Minamata, Midway, and Kasane. On TV, he’s worked on Okaeri Mone and Idaten.
Fumi Nikaido
Fumi Nikaido will be playing Ochiba No Kata in the FX series Shogun. An actress and fashion model, Nikaido has worked in multiple projects for Japanese media giants, like Fuji TV, NTV, TBS, and NHK. She also worked on dubbing two The Addams Family movies, voicing the role of Wednesday Addams for Japanese audiences.
Tokuma Nishioka
Tokuma Nishioka is a veteran Japanese actor who will be playing Toda Hiromatsu in Shogun. He has worked in Ultraman Mebius, Mega Monster, Battle: Ultra Galaxy Legends, and Ultraman Zero: The Revenge of Belial.
Takehiro Hira
Takehiro Hira will be taking on the role of Ishido Kazunari in Shogun. The actor mainly appeared in Japanese projects, but he’s also had a taste of working in movies and TV shows in the U.K. and U.S. as well. In 2005, he worked in the English stage production of Hamlet. He also played the lead role in the 2019 British TV series Giri/Haji. In American productions, he worked in Lost Girls & Love Hotels and Snake Eyes. Jarvis famously switched focus from music to acting recently. In an interview with Square Mile, however, he said he’s not exactly yearning for fame, describing himself as an “employee.” He said: “It’s a job. I just want to live and die quietly. I am an employee. Of what worth is fame when so many greater minds than mine, so many wiser, more honourable, more enlightening and enlightened, kind, forgiving, ingenuitive and braver men and women than me aren’t anointed with it – in the way which people in my line of work who pretend to be different people seem to be?”
Ako
Ako will be playing Daiyoin Lady Iyo in FX’s Shogun. She has appeared in movies like Pink Tush Girl, Pink Tush Girl: Love Attack, Woman with Red Hair, Wet Weekend, Eijanaika, and Peaceful Death.
Shinnosuke Abe
Shinnosuke Abe will be portraying Toda Hiroshige Buntaro in Shogun. Abe’s most recent TV appearances include Detective After 5, Another World Tavern “Nobu”, and I-turn.
Yasunari Takeshima
Yasunari Takeshima will be playing Muraki in Shogun. The actor has worked in Silence, Azumi, and Godzilla: Final Wars.
Hiroto Kanai
Hiroto Kanai will be playing the character of Koshigi Omi in Shogun. The young actor has appeared in projects like Lenses on Her Heart and Casting Blossoms to the Sky.
Toshi Toda
Veteran actor Toshi Toda will be playing Koshigi Omi in Shogun. The veteran actor has appeared in Just Married, Pearl Harbor, and Menace II Society.
Hiro Kanagawa
Hiro Kanagawa will be playing Igarashi in the upcoming FX series Shogun. A Japanese-Canadian actor, he has appeared in projects like Smallville, Caprica, Godzilla, The Man in the High Castle, Altered Carbon, iZombie, Legends of Tomorrow, Heroes Reborn, and Kim’s Convenience, in which he played the freeloading church pastor Pastor Choi.
Nestor Carbonell
Actor Nestor Carbonell will be playing Father Rodrigues in Shogun. Most recently, Carbonell gained recognition from his role as weatherman Yanko Flores in The Morning Show. He has also appeared in projects like The Good Wife, State of Affairs, Ray Donovan, and Midnight, Texas. On film he portrayed Anthony Garcia, the mayor of Gotham, in the movie The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises.
Other cast members
Other actors expected to appear in Shogun are Yuki Kura, Tommy Bastow, Moeka Hoshi, Yoriko Kouri, Gerardo Barcala, and Mako Fujimoto.