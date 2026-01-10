Moana Live-action Cast: Who Stars in the Adaptation?

Disney has officially released a teaser and the Moana live-action cast lineup, promising a thrilling remake of the Pacific adventure that continues to draw audiences to the original animated version. Directed by Thomas Kail, the live-action movie stars newcomer Catherine Laga‘aia as Moana, while Dwayne Johnson returns to his iconic role as Maui. Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced the titular role in the original animated film, is also working with the Moana live-action crew as an executive producer.
The teaser for the live-action remake of Moana was released on November 17, 2025, sparking online debate about certain details in the film, including familiar landscapes, color palette, and iconic characters. Nevertheless, one thing everyone seems to agree on is the promising cast led by a fledgling actress. Also, Johnson’s return as the demigod Maui assures fans that the beloved character’s charisma will be brought to life. Before the movie’s scheduled release on July 10, 2026, meet the Moana live-action cast.
Catherine Laga’aia as Moana
Like Cravalho, who voiced the animated version, Catherine Laga’aia is new to the spotlight. The live-action remake of Moana is Laga’aia’s film debut. However, it’s not her first acting role. Laga’aia made her acting debut in 2023, playing young Candy in the Amazon Prime series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. As an upcoming talent of Samoan descent, Laga’aia is excited to honor her heritage with the role of Moana, as reflected in her statement: “I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favourites… I’m honoured to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”
Despite checking all the boxes for authentic representation in Hollywood, Laga’aia’s casting as the courageous teenager who followed the ocean’s call raised a few eyebrows after the first teaser was released. Apparently, Disney missed one significant detail – Moana’s hair, and fans aren’t letting it slide without a fuss. The debate is around making Laga’aia’s naturally textured curls (which actually resemble Moana’s locks) a bit straighter for the role. According to critics, this sends the wrong message to young Polynesian girls.
Dwayne Johnson as Maui
Johnson reprises his role as the legendary shapeshifting demigod who sets off with Moana on her journey to restore the heart of the goddess Te Fiti and save her people. The role is special to Johnson, who comes from a Samoan background. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia,” he captioned his social media post announcing the Moana live-action adaptation in 2023.
John Tui as Chief Tui
Born in Auckland, New Zealand, John Tui is of Tongan descent and identifies with the rich Polynesian culture in Moana. The New Zealand actor plays Moana’s overprotective father, Chief Tui, who leads the Motunui Island. Temuera Morrison voiced the role in the original movie and its sequel, Moana 2 (2024). Aside from the Moana live-action cast, Tui has collaborated with Johnson on other Hollywood projects, including Hobbs & Shaw (2019) and Young Rock (2021-2023). He is also known for his roles in Power Rangers S.P.D. and Power Rangers Mystic Force.
Frankie Adams as Sina
Frankie Adams is stepping into the role of Sina, Moana’s mother, who doubles as Chieftess of Motunui, originally voiced by Nicole Scherzinger in the first two movies. Adams was born on the island of Savaiʻi in Samoa and began her career in her native New Zealand. She made her acting debut in 2010, appearing in the New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street. Adams has since garnered notable credits across films and television projects, including The Expanse (2017-2022) and Next Goal Wins. She stars alongside Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Maia Kealoha in the upcoming movie The Wrecking Crew.
Rena Owen as Gramma Tala
Previously voiced by Rachel House in the animated movies, Tala shares Moana’s passion for the ocean. As such, they have a deep connection, and Rena Owen has big shoes to fill. Owen is a seasoned New Zealand actress with notable credits across theater, television, and film. She is known for playing the leading role of Beth Heke in Once Were Warriors (1994) and Tau We in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. On the small screen, Owen has appeared in Shortland Street, The Orville, and Siren.
