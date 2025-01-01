‘Moana 2’ Box Office Passes Another Major Milestone, Increasing Its Chances Of Hitting $1 Billion

Moana 2 continues to dominate the box office after its premiere on November 27, 2024. During its five-weekend run, Disney’s animated sequel has earned over $882.5 million worldwide and is all set to cross the $1 billion mark going into 2025. With an estimated budget of $150 million, Moana 2 has already secured profitability and is one of the only 92 movies in cinema history to have passed the $850 million mark.
In the five-day holiday stretch from December 25, 2024, to December 29, 2024, Moana 2 grossed $28.3 million domestically. This brought the film’s North American total to $395 million. Universal’s Wicked overtook the Disney film and earned $31.7 million during the same time which pushed its domestic total to $424 million. However, globally, Moana 2 is the clear winner with Wicked’s worldwide collection only going up to $634 million.
If the worldwide collection for Moana 2 passes the $1 billion mark, the sequel will become the fourth Walt Disney Animation Studios movie to accomplish the feat. This will place the film alongside Disney’s billion-dollar animated hits including Zootopia with a collection of $1.02 billion, Frozen with $1.29 billion, and Frozen II which earned $1.45 billion.
|Rank
|Movie Title
|Days in Theaters
|Distributor
|Domestic Box Office
|International Box Office
|Global Box Office
|1
|Inside Out 2
|199
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|$652,980,194
|$1,045,785,422
|$1,698,765,616
|2
|Deadpool & Wolverine
|157
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|$636,745,858
|$701,327,787
|$1,338,073,645
|3
|Despicable Me 4
|180
|Universal Pictures
|$361,004,205
|$608,122,247
|$969,126,452
|4
|Moana 2
|33
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|$394,605,425
|$487,900,000
|$882,505,425
|5
|Dune: Part Two
|304
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|$282,144,358
|$432,300,000
|$714,444,358
|6
|Wicked
|38
|Universal Pictures
|$424,230,535
|$210,148,000
|$634,378,535
|7
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|276
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|$196,350,016
|$375,400,000
|$571,750,016
|8
|Kung Fu Panda 4
|297
|Universal Pictures
|$193,590,620
|$354,098,872
|$547,689,492
|9
|Venom: The Last Dance
|66
|Sony Pictures
|$139,711,809
|$336,680,069
|$476,391,878
|10
|Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
|115
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|$294,100,435
|$157,000,000
|$451,100,435
‘Moana 2’ Isn’t the Only Film Making Big Numbers at the Box Office
Another Disney film that’s taking over the box office is Mufasa: The Lion King. The Lion King prequel is currently going head-to-head with Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 for first place at the North American box office. The two films have brought in around $60 million over the holiday stretch. Mufasa: The Lion King claimed the top spot for the full five days with a domestic collection of $69.3 million. But Sonic the Hedgehog 3 narrowly beat it over the traditional weekend after earning $38 million compared to Mufasa’s $37.1 million during the same period.
On the other hand, Robert Eggers’s gothic horror remake Nosferatu starring Bill Skarsgård exceeded expectations with a $40.3 million debut over the holiday period. The film was released on December 25, 2024, and nearly doubled its pre-release projection of $25 million, as reported by Variety. The Timothee Chalamet starrer Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown wasn’t too far behind and earned $23.2 million over five days after releasing on the same day.
A24’s erotic thriller Babygirl starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson is also coming in strong after its Christmas release. The film earned $4.4 million over the weekend and since Christmas, it has grossed $7.2 million from 2,115 screens. As reported by Variety, senior Comscore analyst Paul Degarabedian believes the final six weeks of 2024 delivered the most “eclectic and irresistible” films that generated a huge amount of box office heads.
Moana 2 is currently playing in theatres worldwide. You can stream the first movie, Moana, on Disney+.
|Moana 2
|Cast
|Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson
|Release Date
|November 27, 2024
|Stream On
|Disney+ (after theatrical release)
|Directed by
|David G. Derrick Jr.
|Produced by
|Osnat Shurer
|Based On
|Characters from the original Moana (2016)
|Plot Summary
|Moana sets sail on a new adventure beyond the known seas, exploring new lands and facing new challenges.
|Musical Elements
|Score and songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina
|Current Status
|Moana 2 nears $1 billion milestone
