Maia Kealoha: Meet the Child Star From the Lilo & Stitch Live-action Animated Film

Maia Kealoha is a Hawaiian child performer making her dreams come true as the breakout star of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action remake. She went from dreaming of becoming an actress someday to starring in a beloved franchise. Kealoha reveres her Native Hawaiian culture and often shares videos that showcase her love for hula dancing. As such, Kealoha seems to be the perfect pick to play Disney’s Lilo Pelekai. Beyond their Hawaiian heritage, Kealoha shares several similarities with the character, including a passion for crafts.
Besides acting, Maia Kealoha is a multi-talented performer who enjoys singing, dancing, and crafting, all of which she has explored at a young age. The young star is making a statement on the international stage, as seen in her red-carpet debut at the 2024 Gold Gala. She was the youngest attendee at the annual event and presented awards to first responders who risked their lives to fight the Maui wildfires. Lilo might be her debut screen role, but the young star is eager to expand her horizons as an actress. As Kealoha continues her rise to fame, here’s everything you need to know about the young actress.
How Old is Maia Kealoha?
Maia Kealoha was born on December 14, 2016, on the Big Island of Hawaii in the United States. Born and raised on the beautiful island, Kealoha adores her heritage and doesn’t shy away from sharing it with the world. As a proud Hawaiian, she floods her social media pages with photos and videos of her hula dancing and enjoying the beach. Embracing her culture comes naturally to Kealoha, and she loves that about her Disney character.
Growing up seems to be fun for Kealoha as her vibrant personality makes her journey appealing to her growing fan base. Kealoha has nurtured dreams of becoming an actress since she participated in the Mini Miss Kona Coffee pageant. She began taking dancing classes as a child, further piquing her interest in the entertainment industry. The young star was an ordinary grade school student before her selection as Lilo changed her life, leading to her amassing fans on social media.
How Maia Kealoha Landed the Role of Lilo
Maia Kealoha impressed the casting crew beyond any doubt that she’s the one to play Lilo. The Hawaiian native was just 5 years old when she answered the open casting call for the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch in 2022. After sifting through several talented child actresses, Disney announced in March 2023 that Kealoha will be playing the lead role in the movie remake. Her audition tape for the beloved Disney role captivated casting directors for different reasons.
Director Dean Fleischer Camp told USA Today that Kealoha’s audition tape was “really promising.” However, the final decision was made when she returned for her callback. “When she walked into the room for her callback, it was very clear to all of us that she was the front-runner. Unlike a lot of the kids we saw, she was dragging her parents to these auditions and not the other way around,” he told the publication.
Although she landed the role at age 5, Kealoha was 7 years old when she filmed Disney’s live-action remake of the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch. She starred alongside Sydney Agudong as Nani and Chris Sanders, who returned as the voice of Stitch. Other cast members include Zach Galifianakis, Hannah Waddingham, and Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the original animated version. It was a career-defining experience for Kealoha, and she often shares her excitement with fans on social media.
She Shares a Strong Connection with Disney’s Lilo
Maia Kealoha has shown excitement about the traits she shares with her Disney character. From being a Hawaiian native to her passion for hula and love of the ocean, the young star is similar to Lilo in many ways. Both Lilo and Kealoha also love crafts, but the actress doesn’t share Lilo’s interest in toys. Overall, the young actress sees herself in the Disney role that shot her to fame.
Maia Kealoha is a Terrific Dancer and Singer
@flukestyler
The hula performance from your upcoming Lilo.Youtube clip from Kelsey Ezzo🔥❤. #liloandstitch #maiakealoha #lilo #Hawaii #Disney #hula #polynesian #pasifika #pacific
When she’s not on set, you can catch Maia dancing her heart out in front of an audience or alone. She also loves singing, as seen in many videos on her Instagram page. In May 2025, a video of Kealoha singing with American singers Anthony Gargiula and Jonathan Tilkin went viral. She had joined them in the kitchen ohana, showcasing her amazing vocal range in their rendition of Fight Song. Kealoha is also into crafting, especially with paper. Hanging out at the beach with her family is one of her favorite things, as she loves the ocean.
Follow Us