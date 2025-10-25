Georgie Farmer: Everything You Need To Know About the British Rising Star

From Disney Channel’s The Evermoor Chronicles to Netflix hit series Wednesday, Georgie Farmer is building an illustrious career one stunning performance at a time. The British actor gained widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Ajax Petropolus on Wednesday alongside Jenna Ortega, Emma Meyers, and Joy Sunday. However, it wasn’t his first time in the spotlight for a major role.
Before fame, he appeared in the music video for Jessie J‘s Who’s Laughing Now released in 2011. Shortly afterward, he landed his first television role, which led to more prominent appearances. In addition to his screen acting credits, Georgie Farmer has performed in a few stage productions in London. As Farmer’s journey into acting continues to unfold and unveil more exciting outings, explore his life before and after fame.
Georgie Farmer Hails From London
While his career takes him to different locations, Georgie Farmer has his roots in London. The Wednesday star was born on May 26, 2002, in Leytonstone, East London, England, where he grew up. Farmer grew up alongside three older brothers, including fellow British actor Harry Farmer, who is known for his screen and stage credits. Although he is younger, Farmer has gained more recognition as an actor than his brother.
Georgie Farmer began nurturing his interest in the performing arts at a young age. At age eight, he enrolled in Saturday classes at the Stage One Theatre School in London. Farmer also sharpened his acting skills at Sylvia Young Theatre School. Before his acting career began, Farmer appeared as a student in Jessie J’s Who’s Laughing Now music video in 2011. He has since gained global recognition for his acting credits.
Exploring Georgie Farmer’s Film and Television Credits
The British actor secured his first television role in 2012 with the CBBC series The Ministry of Curious Stuff. He appeared in 13 episodes of the show before joining the cast of The Evermoor Chronicles as Jake Crossley, his first main role. His brilliant rendition of Jake in The Evermoor Chronicles propelled Farmer to prominence as he starred across 36 episodes of the show between 2014 and 2017. He also played a gamer in the 2017 miniseries III Behaviour.
In 2019, Georgie Farmer made guest appearances in two television series. He portrayed Max Morgan in Doctors and Gabe Becker in two episodes of Treadstone, an action drama series based on the Bourne film franchise. Farmer landed a career-defining role in 2022 when he joined the cast of the Netflix hit television series, Wednesday, which premiered on November 23, 2022.
On the big screen, Georgie Farmer made his feature film debut with a minor role in the Steven Spielberg 2018 sci-fi film Ready Player One. The same year, he voiced Wolf in Andy Serkis‘ Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and played Samad in the short film Samira. In 2020, he appeared in the short film Of Wolves and Lambs. Georgie played a leading role in LifeHack, a 2025 screenlife action thriller film.
His Stage Credits
Beyond his thriving screen credits, Georgie Farmer has also performed on stage. His first professional stage performance was in the theater production of Rest Upon The Wind at the Unity Theatre in Liverpool and the Tristan Bates Theatre in London. In 2013, Farmer performed the role of Toots in the Royal National Theatre production of Emil and the Detectives in London. His most recent theater credit is as Mark Bradley in For the Sake of Argument at the Bridewell Theatre.
Playing Ajax Petropolus in Netflix’s Wednesday Made a Huge Impact on Georgie Farmer’s Career
Wednesday was renewed for a third season ahead of the second season premiere, and Georgie Farmer’s character may still have a spot on the cast list. Since 2022, Farmer has been playing Ajax Petropolus, the gorgon in the Netflix series. The role propelled him to international recognition, and working with Burton, whom he respects in the industry, is a milestone for him. In a candid interview with Vogue Singapore in August 2025, Farmer expressed his excitement to return to the set for the second season. He also spoke about how his character has evolved during the three-year break between seasons 1 and 2.
Wednesday centers on the titular character, Wednesday Addams of the eccentric The Addams Family. The show features an array of young stars led by Jenna Ortega in the title role. Others include Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), and Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille). Georgie Farmer also got to share the screen with seasoned actors like Gwendoline Christie (Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Donovan Galpin), Steve Buscemi (Barry Dort), and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams).
Follow Us