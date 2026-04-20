Simona Brown: 6 Things You Need To Know About The Behind Her Eyes Star

Simona Brown is a British actress known for steadily rising to fame with stunning performances across different genres. She first gained recognition for her portrayal of Gaia on HBO’s The Casual Vacancy and made several guest appearances on other shows. Brown’s other notable television credits include Grace on The Night Manager, Faith on Him, Tess on Kiss Me First, and Louise on Netflix’s hit psychological thriller Behind Her Eyes. The latter fondly stands out as one of her best television offerings yet.
Before fame, Simona Brown invested in her passion for the performing arts. Growing up in Peckham, London, she honed her acting skills for screen and stage works by studying at some of the best institutions. Brown has established her versatility and depth as a dynamic performer in high-profile productions. She has earned a reputation for playing intelligent and intense women in her growing portfolio across film and television. As her dynamic career continues to captivate audiences, explore these interesting details about Simona Brown.
1. Simona Brown is of Jamaican Descent, But She Grew Up in South-East London
Simona Brown was born on April 6, 1994, in Peckham, the south-east part of London. However, the talented English actress has Jamaican heritage. Growing up in Peckham, Brown experienced a bit of bullying and personal growth. Her early years were mostly spent reading and creating short stories of her own. She also picked an interest in the performing arts, but acting wasn’t her first choice of a career.
2. Before Acting, Singing Was Simona Brown’s Dream Career
While she has made a name for herself as an actress, the art form wasn’t her first pick. Growing up, Simona Brown wanted to sing professionally. She was hugely inspired by Whitney Houston as a child and wanted to tread the same career path as the legendary singer. She went on to study musical theatre for two years, covering singing, acting, and dancing. Along the line, her passion for acting took center stage.
3. Simona Brown is a BRIT School Alum
Having decided to pursue a career in the performing arts, Simona Brown made her move to hone her skills by enrolling in The BRIT School in Croydon, London. There, she studied musical theatre for two years. After learning singing, dancing, and acting, Brown admitted that the latter stood out for her. As such, she continued with theatre in sixth form. Brown also studied acting at the Identity School of Acting in London.
4. She Considers Roots Her First Big Break
Simona Brown told Essence she considers her role on Roots her first break in her acting career. In her interview with the magazine, Brown said Roots is “a project that challenged me, and I’m very proud to be a part of.” She appeared in the first part of the four-part 2016 remake of Roots, a miniseries originally released in 1977 and based on Alex Haley‘s novel Roots: The Saga of an American Family (1976). Set in the 18th-century, the plot revolves around Kunta Kinte (Malachi Kirby), a Mandinka man from The Gambia, and his descendants in an era rife with slavery and rivalry. Brown played Kunta’s love interest, Jinna, with whom he’s sold into slavery.
5. Behind Her Eyes Brought Simona Brown International Recognition
Simona Brown made her television debut in 2013, playing a minor role in one episode of the British drama Run. In 2015, she appeared in a main role as Gaia Bawden on The Casual Vacancy. Brown was seen in a guest role on Casualty in 2015 and later played a main role on Guilt. In 2016, she appeared in a recurring role on The Night Manager as Grace and played a main role as Faith on Him.
After making a guest appearance on Outlander in 2018, Simona Brown landed main roles on Kiss Me First as Tess and The Little Drummer Girl as Rachel. Her breakthrough role came in 2021 when she starred as Louise, a major character on Behind Her Eyes. Her performance in all six episodes of the psychological thriller miniseries gained critical acclaim and brought her international recognition.
6. Simona Brown is also a Writer
While she has mostly focused on acting since 2014, Simona also writes. She earned an MA in Writing for Stage and Broadcast Media from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and studied at the Soho Writers’ Lab. Brown also told Essence that she writes in her spare time, covering areas like mental health, sexuality, and modern-day dating through a comedic view.
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