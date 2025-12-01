High Potential Season 2: Burning Questions Season 1 Didn’t Answer

High Potential Season 2 is expected to deliver another exciting whodunit crime drama revolving around Kaitlin Olson’s Morgan Gillory. A single mother of three, Morgan’s high IQ gives her a rare insight to crack difficult cases with the LAPD. While she helps the Major Crimes Division solve baffling crimes, the department reopens an investigation that is close to Morgan’s heart.
Following the debut season’s overwhelming approval rating, ABC renewed the series for a second season in January 2025. The second installment has a September 2025 release date. When it premieres, fans anticipate it will pick up from Season 1’s ending and resolve lingering threads. The following are the biggest questions High Potential Season 2 should answer.
1. What Happened To Roman?
@highpotentialabc
If that’s not Roman, then where could he be? #HighPotential is now streaming on Hulu.
When Selena Soto (Judy Reyes), the head of LAPD’s Major Crimes Division, offered Morgan Gillory a consulting role with her department, one of Gillory’s demands was for Soto to look into the disappearance of her first husband. Roman vanished 15 years ago, and working for the LAPD presents a leverage for Gillory to find out what happened to him. Throughout the Season, Soto investigates his disappearance while Gillory helps her department solve puzzling crimes. In the finale, Morgan learns that Roman is alive. What happened to him? Will he reconnect with his family? That’s probably the foremost question fans expect High Potential Season 2 to answer.
2. Will Morgan And Tom Get Serious?
Morgan has a complicated love life and seems to be comfortable with being a single mom. Between caring for three children and consulting for the LAPD, she barely has enough time for herself to think of a romantic relationship. This was obvious when she met Tom (JD Pardo) at work. Despite their connection, Morgan couldn’t make time to explore what might be until Tom moved to San Diego to begin his nursing career in “The RAMs,” Episode 9. They reunited in the finale at the police gala, but OZ’s (Deniz Akdeniz) abduction got in the way.
3. Who Is The Game Maker And What Does He Want?
@highpotentialabc
David Giuntoli stopped by the set of #HighPotential to guest star on the season finale! Stream it now on Hulu!
High Potential Season 1 concluded without Morgan solving the mystery around the Game Maker, a maniac who kidnaps his victims to force the LAPD into playing his games. After rescuing OZ in the finale, Morgan encounters the Game Maker while shopping with her kids. The psychopath leaves a message that reads, “You’re the one Morgan. We Shall Play Again. Me and You.” Who is he, and what does he want with Morgan? High Potential Season 2 can’t ignore exploring and resolving this lingering thread.
4. Will Morgan Become A Real Member Of The LAPD?
@highpotentialabc
Morgan is her name, don’t you forget it. Stream a new episode of #HighPotential on Hulu now!
Joining LAPD’s Major Crimes Division, Morgan has proved her worth over and over again. She has helped the division crack multiple baffling crimes and has become indispensable to the team. Initially doubted, Morgan’s uncanny instincts have endeared her to her colleagues, who depend on her to solve cases. Having earned a badge and a desk with the division, it’s left for High Potential Season 2 to divulge what becomes of her consulting career with the LAPD. If it’s the only job she hasn’t abandoned, it feels right that she becomes a proper member of the LAPD.
5. Is Karadec Developing Feelings For Morgan?
https://www.tiktok.com/@disneyplusph/video/7477489499833044270?q=High%20Potential%20&t=1758907939900
Major Crimes Division lead detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) was skeptical about Morgan when Selena hired her. He warmed up to her as the series progresses, and has come to regard and respect her as his crime-solving partner. More than that, Adam cares for Morgan so much that he inserted himself into the investigation of Roman’s disappearance to ensure her safety. Will their relationship remain as it is or morph into a romance?
6. Will Ava Learn Her Father Is Still Alive?
https://www.tiktok.com/@highpotentialabc/video/7548181536357616951
Ava (Amirah J) is the sole reason Morgan is compelled to demystify Roman’s disappearance after 15 years. Ava was a kid when Roman vanished. Now a teenager, she’s convinced he abandoned her, even though Morgan argues otherwise. Ava has begun to embrace that she wasn’t abandoned. She hopes for a day she will reunite with Roman and catch him up on her childhood. In Season 1’s finale, Morgan learns that Roman is alive. Will she share that news with her daughter or keep it to herself to protect Ava from a painful letdown if Roman insists on staying off the radar?
7. Will Oz And Daphne Pursue A Romantic Relationship?
https://www.tiktok.com/@highpotentialabc/video/7517018169463033143
As partners at the LAPD Major Crimes Division, Oz and Daphne (Javicia Leslie) are quick to look out for each other. The duo has a strong chemistry that left viewers wondering if there’s more to their friendship than a work relationship. Daphne nearly unraveled when the Game Maker endangered Oz’s life. However, Season 1 ended with fans still guessing. Will Oz and Daphne become more than just colleagues in High Potential Season 2? Check out our ranking of 28 Years Later’s most intense moments.
Follow Us