Woman Refuses To Put On Makeup To Meet BF’s Friends For The First Time, Is Baffled By His Toxic Reaction

First impressions matter but you know what else does? Being at least half a decent human being to your partner. And by the looks of it, this guy wasn’t.
Judging by her account‘s bio, Lily Brown joined TikTok for the sole reason of exposing her toxic ex-boyfriend. While she has uploaded a few videos that explain why the couple broke up, one of them is particularly infuriating.
In it, you can see the conversation Lily and her ex had before she met his friends. The dude acted like a total douche and demanded she wore makeup. You know, because otherwise, his pals could think she’s ugly.
A woman named Lily Brown created a TikTok account to expose her ex-boyfriend, and it paints a vivid description of their relationship
Here’s the full video
Dr. Lillian Glass, a California-based communication and psychology expert, who says she coined the term ‘toxic relationship’ in her 1995 book Toxic People, defines it as “any relationship [between people who] don’t support each other, where there’s conflict and one seeks to undermine the other where there’s competition, where there’s disrespect, and a lack of cohesiveness.”
Which makes it obvious that this was a very toxic relationship indeed.
Dr. Kristen Fuller, a California-based family medicine physician specializing in mental health, told TIME that those who regularly undermine or cause harm to their partner often have a reason for their behavior even if it’s subconscious. “Maybe they were in a toxic relationship, either romantically or as a child. Maybe they didn’t have the most supportive, loving upbringing,” Fuller explained. “They could have been bullied in school. They could be suffering from an undiagnosed mental health disorder such as depression or anxiety or bipolar disorder, an eating disorder, any form of trauma.”
But in case it wasn’t enough to get an idea of how toxic the man is, there’s another one about Halloween
I don’t know why this guy thinks he has the right to say these things
Whatever the case might be, being in a toxic relationship with these people might even cause health problems similar to those caused by fast food or other toxic environments. “In fact, unhealthy relationships may contribute to a toxic internal environment that can lead to stress, depression, anxiety, and even medical problems,” author and psychologist Dr. Sherrie Bourg Carter wrote for Psychology Today.
To back up her claim, Dr. Carter highlighted a long-term study that followed more than 10,000 subjects for an average of 12.2 years. Eventually, it was discovered that subjects in negative relationships were at a greater risk for developing heart problems, including a fatal cardiac event, than counterparts whose close relationships were not negative.
So I guess it’s safe to say that Lily Brown dodged a bullet. And not just a metaphorical one.
But people are really appalled by his insecurities
