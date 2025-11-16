Hey Pandas, Which Horror Movie Villain Would You Be The Most Afraid Of If They Existed In Real Life?

by

I have always wondered what horror movie villain would people be most afraid of if they were. Tell who and explain why.

#1

Pinhead from hellraiser…

#2

the thing from the 1982 horror film the thing.
it can take any shape and match the same personality of your friend (who was probably killed by the creature) and then brutally kill you when you least expect it.

#3

The Beldam from Coraline.

#4

Annabelle, I don’t like kids in general, but that is SO much worse

#5

Gummar (Trollhunters)

#6

Freddy Kruger, I can barely get enough sleep as is, now I gotta worry about sleeping and be murdered , no thank you

#7

scream’s Ghostface Killer (all of them)

#8

Penny wise from It.

#9

Blair witch, pennywise, and anyone from fear street.

#10

Evil politicians… oh wait.

Patrick Penrose
