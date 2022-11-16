Andy Serkis Explains Why He Isn’t Returning To Venom 3

It was recently announced that writer/director Kelly Marcel would be helming the latest (and reportedly final) chapter in the Venom saga. Fresh off of doing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it was somewhat of a surprise that Andy Serkis didn’t return to finish off the series. It’s not particularly uncommon for multiple directors to step into a franchise, but it is interesting when another is confirmed to take over the reins over a previous regime.
Whether it’s creative differences, scheduling conflicts, or fatigue, there are plenty of reasons that directors often leave a franchise, but it appears that Serkis has too many projects going to take on the upcoming sequel, “Look, I had a ball doing [Venom: Let There Be Carnage]. Tom Hardy is such a good friend of mine, and I felt very proud of the work, we had such fun doing it,” Serkis told /Film. “To be the custodian of that franchise for a little while was great. I’ve got so many projects that I was just about to [work on], like ‘Animal Farm’ for instance. We were just about to go into production with that, and then we delayed as ‘Venom’ came up. I really have to be very on top of the ones that I’ve been building to do for such a long time. But I’m really delighted that Kelly’s doing that. She’s so in control of that material with Tom. The pair of them are such a great team to work with. I’m really excited to see what they’re going to come up with.”
Andy Serkis is certainly a busy talent these days. The director is mostly known for his acting works, notably showing up in J.J. Abrams’ The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. There’s no word on whether Serkis was considered for a return for the third installment, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was given the credit to his name. Serkis is definitely a talented filmmaker, so his touch in the latest Venom movie will be missed, though he’s not necessarily an important tool that keeps the franchise moving. As long as there’s an important focus in Venom 3 that expands the titular character that not only gives Eddie Brock/Venom some incredible dimension but the overall world as well.
This isn’t to say that Sony needs to focus on the future of the Spider-Man franchise. Hopefully, they learned that mistake with The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, considering the fact that the Venom feature is supposed to build to a larger universe with possible Sinister Six implications, it’s crucial that all the pieces of the puzzle make sense.
Thus far, the overall plot of the upcoming feature remains a mystery, though it does sound as if Tom Hardy has something exciting in store for audiences. At the moment, Venom 3 is currently in the pre-production stages, though it’s not clear when the actual production will begin. Hardy showcased the script back in June, indicating that the writing phase for Venom 3 is done.
However, before Venom 3 gets into theaters, the Spider-Man universe will expand with releases of Kraven the Hunter (January 13, 2023), Madame Web (July 7, 2023), and El Muerto (January 12, 2024). In terms of the main Spider-Man series, it’s currently unknown what the situation is between Tom Holland and Sony, but it’s rumored that Holland has signed a new deal for another Spider-Man feature. Of course, there are plenty of stories to tell should Holland venture back into the Spidey suit, but it’s interesting that it hasn’t been announced by Sony if Holland did sign a contract. It should be interesting to see how the future of Spider-Man shapes up.