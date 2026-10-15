‘Friends’ Cast Net Worth Rankings + Who Made the Most Per Episode

Few sitcoms have created a financial afterlife as powerful as Friends. The series ended in 2004, yet its main cast continued earning from a deal that became almost as famous as the show itself. Their salaries rose from ordinary sitcom money to record-setting television paychecks, and backend participation turned reruns, licensing, and streaming into a source of income long after the final episode aired. That foundation also gave several cast members the freedom to build major careers in film, television, producing, directing, and business.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
The six principal stars dominate this ranking because their contracts eventually placed them in a completely different financial category from the recurring cast. Four especially recognizable supporting performers round out the list. The salary story is equally unusual: although individual pay varied during the second season, the main six negotiated together from Season 3 onward and ultimately reached the same $1 million-per-episode peak. Ranked from the lowest estimated fortune to the highest, these are 10 of the most financially successful performers associated with the sitcom.
10. Maggie Wheeler
Maggie Wheeler turned Janice Hosenstein into one of the most instantly recognizable recurring characters on Friends. Chandler’s on-again, off-again girlfriend could easily have remained a one-joke guest role, but Wheeler’s voice, timing, and commitment made every unexpected appearance feel like an event. Before and after the sitcom, she worked steadily across television and voice acting, with credits including Everybody Loves Raymond, How I Met Your Mother, and numerous animated projects.
Wheeler’s net worth is generally estimated in the low single-digit millions, with approximately $2 million – $4 million providing a reasonable range. Her 19 appearances on Friends gave her enormous cultural visibility but never put her anywhere near the salary structure enjoyed by the six regulars. Her financial position instead reflects decades of guest acting, voice work, residuals, and continued demand for Janice-related appearances. Few recurring sitcom performers managed to create a character this memorable from relatively limited screen time.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Maggie Wheeler
|$2 million – $4 million
|
|Janice gave Wheeler exceptional long-term recognition despite appearing in far fewer episodes than the principal cast.
9. James Michael Tyler
James Michael Tyler played Gunther, the Central Perk manager whose hopeless affection for Rachel became one of the show’s longest-running background stories. Tyler appeared in 148 episodes, more than any other non-principal performer, and gradually evolved from a largely silent coffee-shop employee into a character audiences expected to see whenever the group returned to Central Perk. The role remained the defining part of his career until his death in 2021.
Tyler’s net worth was estimated at approximately $4 million at the time of his death. His large episode count made Gunther extraordinarily visible, but recurring status meant he never participated in the equal-pay negotiations that transformed the finances of the central six. His earnings came from the sitcom, other acting work, appearances, residuals, and the enduring commercial value of being associated with one of television’s most recognizable supporting characters. Financially, the gap between Gunther and the six friends illustrates how enormous the difference between recurring and principal contracts became.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|James Michael Tyler
|$3 million – $5 million
|
|Tyler appeared in 148 episodes as Gunther but did not share the principal cast’s extraordinary salary and backend structure.
8. Christina Pickles
Christina Pickles played Judy Geller, the mother whose effortless favoritism toward Ross helped explain several of Monica’s deepest insecurities. Pickles entered the sitcom with a substantial résumé already behind her, including the acclaimed medical drama St. Elsewhere, which earned her multiple Emmy nominations. Her career also stretched across Broadway, daytime television, films, and guest roles long before Judy became one of the show’s most memorable parents.
Reliable information about Pickles’ private finances is limited, so a broad estimate of approximately $5 million – $10 million is more responsible than the extreme figures sometimes circulated online. Her wealth reflects a career lasting more than six decades rather than her recurring sitcom work alone. Friends nevertheless gave her enormous exposure to another generation and remained one of her most recognizable later roles. She appeared frequently enough to become part of the show’s family structure without receiving anything resembling the regular cast’s million-dollar episode fees.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Christina Pickles
|$5 million – $10 million
|
|Pickles built her wealth across decades of television and theater, with Judy Geller becoming one of her best-known later roles.
7. Elliott Gould
Elliott Gould played Jack Geller, bringing decades of movie-star experience to Ross and Monica’s father. Gould had already earned an Academy Award nomination for Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice and starred in films such as M*A*S*H and The Long Goodbye before the sitcom premiered. Later appearances in the Ocean’s Eleven films added another commercially successful chapter to a career spanning more than half a century.
Gould’s net worth is widely estimated at around $10 million, with a $10 million – $15 million range allowing for the uncertainty surrounding private assets. His financial foundation was established well before Jack Geller entered the picture, making Friends a late-career visibility boost rather than the source of his fortune. Television, film, producing, residuals, and decades of work all contribute. His comparatively modest placement also demonstrates just how financially extraordinary the sitcom’s six regulars eventually became.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Elliott Gould
|$10 million – $15 million
|
|Gould’s fortune comes primarily from a decades-long Hollywood career that was already established before he became Jack Geller.
6. Matt LeBlanc
Matt LeBlanc became internationally famous as Joey Tribbiani, the struggling actor whose confidence, appetite, and surprising sweetness turned him into one of the show’s most popular characters. Joey’s appeal was strong enough to produce the spinoff Joey, while LeBlanc later earned major acclaim playing a fictionalized version of himself on Episodes. He also starred in Man with a Plan and spent several years presenting Top Gear.
LeBlanc’s net worth is currently estimated around $85 million. The remarkable part is how much of that financial foundation can be traced back to the original sitcom. Like the rest of the central six, he reportedly earned $22,500 per episode in Season 1, joined the equal-pay negotiations beginning with Season 3, reached $750,000 per episode in Seasons 7 and 8, and received $1 million per episode in Seasons 9 and 10. That means LeBlanc ultimately tied every other principal cast member for the highest documented per-episode salary on the series.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Matt LeBlanc
|$80 million – $85 million
|
|LeBlanc eventually earned $1 million per episode on Friends, tying the other five principal stars at the show’s salary peak.
5. David Schwimmer
David Schwimmer played Ross Geller, whose long-running relationship with Rachel became one of the sitcom’s defining stories. After the series, Schwimmer concentrated on a mixture of acting and directing rather than chasing constant celebrity visibility. He voiced Melman in the Madagascar films, directed television and film projects, worked extensively in theater, and earned renewed acclaim as Robert Kardashian in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
Schwimmer’s current net worth is estimated at roughly $120 million. His role in the show’s salary history is especially important because reports indicated that he and Jennifer Aniston were among the better-paid performers during Season 2, when individual contracts still varied. From Season 3 onward, Schwimmer joined the others in negotiating equal salaries, ultimately reaching the same $1 million-per-episode rate in the final two seasons. His fortune therefore combines the enormous sitcom payday and backend participation with directing, acting, voice work, and decades of post-show earnings.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|David Schwimmer
|$110 million – $120 million
|
|Schwimmer was reportedly among the higher-paid stars before the cast standardized its salaries and later reached $1 million per episode.
4. Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry made Chandler Bing’s defensive sarcasm one of the defining comic voices of 1990s television. After the sitcom, Perry starred in shows including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On, and The Odd Couple, while films such as The Whole Nine Yards expanded his career beyond television. His 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, became another major commercial success before his death in October 2023.
Perry’s net worth was estimated at approximately $120 million at the time of his death, although probate filings represented only a portion of assets because much of his wealth was held through a living trust and other arrangements. His Friends salary followed the same equal-pay path as the rest of the ensemble from Season 3 forward. By Seasons 9 and 10, Perry was earning $1 million per episode, matching all five co-stars. His estate also retained contractual rights associated with the show’s continuing backend value.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Matthew Perry
|$110 million – $120 million
|
|Perry reached the same $1 million-per-episode peak as the other five leads, while much of his wealth was held outside the public probate estate.
3. Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow turned Phoebe Buffay into the ensemble’s strangest character without allowing her eccentricity to erase the loneliness and resilience underneath it. Kudrow won an Emmy for the role and later built one of the most creatively adventurous post-sitcom careers among the six leads. She co-created and starred in Web Therapy, led the cult favorite The Comeback, and continued working across film, streaming television, animation, and producing.
Kudrow’s net worth is currently estimated at around $130 million. Her sitcom earnings followed the same collective bargaining structure established in Season 3: $75,000 per episode that year, $85,000 in Season 4, $100,000 in Season 5, $125,000 in Season 6, $750,000 in Seasons 7 and 8, and finally $1 million in Seasons 9 and 10. The final deal also made Kudrow, Aniston, and Cox the highest-paid women on television at the time. Long-term backend participation added another exceptionally valuable layer to that salary history.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Lisa Kudrow
|$120 million – $130 million
|
|Kudrow reached $1 million per episode in the final seasons and continued building wealth through acting, producing, and creator-driven projects.
2. Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox was already recognizable before Monica Geller through Family Ties, Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” video, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. The sitcom transformed her into a global star, but Cox kept another major franchise running alongside it through Gale Weathers in Scream. She later led Cougar Town, expanded into producing and directing, and launched the Homecourt home-care brand.
Cox’s net worth is currently estimated around $150 million. Like the other five leads, she eventually reached $1 million per episode for Seasons 9 and 10 after years of collective salary negotiations. Those final 41 episodes alone represented approximately $41 million in base salary before backend earnings were considered. Cox then layered film salaries, television work, production income, property, and business ventures onto the same syndication foundation shared by her co-stars. That diversified career places her second in the ranking despite the six-way tie at the show’s salary peak.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Courteney Cox
|$140 million – $150 million
|
|Cox tied the other principal stars at $1 million per episode before adding decades of film, television, producing, and business income.
1. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston turned Rachel Green into a career that continued expanding long after the character left Central Perk. She became one of Hollywood’s most reliable comedy stars through films including Bruce Almighty, Marley & Me, Horrible Bosses, and We’re the Millers. She later returned to prestige television as both star and executive producer of The Morning Show, while endorsement deals and production work added significant income outside acting.
Aniston’s estimated net worth now stands around $320 million, making her clearly the richest member of the cast. She was reportedly among the better-paid performers during Season 2, but the answer to who ultimately made the most per episode on Friends is a six-way tie. From Season 3, the principal cast negotiated together, and Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer all reached $1 million per episode for Seasons 9 and 10. Aniston ranks No. 1 because of what she earned after and beyond the sitcom, not because she received a larger final Friends episode salary than her co-stars.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jennifer Aniston
|$300 million – $320 million
|
|Aniston is the richest cast member, while the six principal stars jointly hold the show’s peak salary record at $1 million per episode each.
Follow Us