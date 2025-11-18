Jennifer Aniston Gives Rare Peek Inside Her $21M Mansion Amid Emmys 2024 Prep

Before Jennifer Aniston arrived at the 76th Emmy Awards, she showed off the unseen corners of her $21 million Los Angeles mansion to her Instagram family.
The Friends star, known for keeping her personal life away from the eyes of social media, posted a rare tour of her home on Tuesday while getting ready for the red carpet.
“Emmy’s last night @themorningshow,” read the caption, honoring the series’ 16 nominations from Sunday night.
Jennifer Aniston gave fans a rare peek into her $21M mansion before the 2024 Emmys
The video began with a close-up of her strapless Oscar de la Renta gown, seemingly built from seashells, before panning to her spacious living room. Aniston was seen hugging longtime friend and The Morning Show producer Kristin Hahn.
The beloved star later gave viewers a closer look at her luxurious lifestyle, getting shots of her massive floor-to-ceiling windows, mid-century bookcase, and dark hardwood floors.
She also highlighted her library, which was decorated with gold-bound books, bronze sculptures, and of course, the many awards she’s received over the years. This collection included the Emmy she won for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Friends.
While Aniston was giving the house tour to her nearly 45M followers, fans were quick to comment on her dress
Viewers were gushing about the movie star’s gown in the comments.
“I bet that dress was heavy, but it was gorgeous,” one admirer said while another added, “The most stunning dress, I believe.”
Aniston’s dress was adorned with extravagant beading and accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.
Aniston had a specific aesthetic in mind when she purchased her home back in 2011
The American actress brought in Stephen Shadley to customize her mansion, adding earthy textures to make the space feel more like hers.
“It’s much cozier,” she says, “and I’m all about cozy.”
Shadley also added in an interview to Architectural Design, “Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting.”
Aniston later reveals that she would have been a designer, if not for her current path, saying it “feeds her soul.”
The actress posted the video on Tuesday while glamming up for the Emmys
