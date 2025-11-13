My 50 Comics To Brighten Up Your Days And I Hope It Can Inspire You To Love And Care For Yourself

by

Hello, I am Eckyo! I am an artist and also an online drawing teacher. I started this comic project about positive words because I believe that the words you say to yourself become your mindset. And a good and strong mindset is a very powerful energy.

All these positive words in my comics are very important to me and I hope these positive vibes can help others too like they help me going through my life.

Enjoy!

#1 Not To Quit

When bad things happen in our lives, we get tired and feel hopeless. Don’t give up, my friend. Learn to rest and start again.

#2 Use The Brain

Hey, Brain! Where are you?!

#3 Get Stronger

Life is never easy. I know it, You know it, We all know it.

#4 Your Hero Is Yourself

Why not?

#5 No Doubt

I need more power!

#6 Do Good

I believe in karma. Good kitty!

#7 Heal Your Wound

I am trying to focus my energy on the other useful things than just dwelling in my sadness. Sometimes I succeed and sometimes I fail. But keep trying!

#8 Old Flame

Never ever!

#9 Quality Not Quantity

Circle of love!

#10 Self-Respect

Don’t waste your time and energy on negativity, guys. Move forward.

#11 Prove Them Wrong

The best satisfaction of them all. I am still working on it!

#12 I Choose

Many people in my life doubted about what I do. That’s alright because that means more power for me. Go-go-go!

#13 The Key To Happiness

Happiness apparently is a choice. I know it’s easier said than be done. I am still learning and this comic is also a reminder to myself.

#14 Find A Way

Every time we hit the rock bottom, try to find a way to go up again.

#15 Grateful Heart

Let’s start the day!

#16 Good Personality

It is what it is!

#17 Just A Little Each Day

Laziness is an enemy. When it hit me, I try to do something towards my goal, even though just a little bit…it’s better than nothing. Trust me.

#18 Let’s Start

#19 Louder Than Words

Good action will bring us to another level.

#20 Don’t Give Up

Yellow birdie is back!

#21 You Deserve It

#22 Laugh And Feel Loved

Life is too short to spend with the wrong people.

#23 Build Your Strength

#24 Enjoy More

After the hectic day, a cup of warm tea and a book is the best.

#25 Just Perfect

#26 Just Focus On Your Goals

#27 Simple Things

…it’s also the sweetest things.

#28 My Favorite

The beauty of falling in love…

#29 Just Be Yourself

#30 Train Your Mind

My mind is still in training, guys. Wish me luck!

#31 Strength

Yup, stronger than you think.

#32 Enjoy The Ride

Be more patience with everything in our lives and enjoy the moments.

#33 No More Afraid Of My Own Shadow

#34 All I Want

All I want is you!

#35 Do Sweet Efforts

#36 Stay Strong

#37 Peace Of Mind

Yup, sometimes it’s important to not care about everything…for our sanity.

#38 Create Opportunities

#39 Don’t Give Up

One of my favorite words. Increase the effort!

#40 The Good

So, I hope you enjoy my comics and…focus on the good, my friend!

#41 Be Happy

I know in this digital world, everything seems glowing and attractive. But it’s very important to be happy with what we have while pursuing the goals in our life.

#42 Stand Out

#43 My Own Happiness

#44 Find The Way

#45 Smile

#46 Everything Grows You

Keep on fighting and never give up on your future.

#47 Try To Observe

#48 Stay Positive

You can win! Don’t lose!

#49 Smile

#50 Got It

