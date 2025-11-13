My 50 Comics To Brighten Up Your Days And I Hope It Can Inspire You To Love And Care For Yourself

Hello, I am Eckyo! I am an artist and also an online drawing teacher. I started this comic project about positive words because I believe that the words you say to yourself become your mindset. And a good and strong mindset is a very powerful energy.
All these positive words in my comics are very important to me and I hope these positive vibes can help others too like they help me going through my life.
Enjoy!
More info: Instagram
#1 Not To Quit
When bad things happen in our lives, we get tired and feel hopeless. Don’t give up, my friend. Learn to rest and start again.
#2 Use The Brain
Hey, Brain! Where are you?!
#3 Get Stronger
Life is never easy. I know it, You know it, We all know it.
#4 Your Hero Is Yourself
Why not?
#5 No Doubt
I need more power!
#6 Do Good
I believe in karma. Good kitty!
#7 Heal Your Wound
I am trying to focus my energy on the other useful things than just dwelling in my sadness. Sometimes I succeed and sometimes I fail. But keep trying!
#8 Old Flame
Never ever!
#9 Quality Not Quantity
Circle of love!
#10 Self-Respect
Don’t waste your time and energy on negativity, guys. Move forward.
#11 Prove Them Wrong
The best satisfaction of them all. I am still working on it!
#12 I Choose
Many people in my life doubted about what I do. That’s alright because that means more power for me. Go-go-go!
#13 The Key To Happiness
Happiness apparently is a choice. I know it’s easier said than be done. I am still learning and this comic is also a reminder to myself.
#14 Find A Way
Every time we hit the rock bottom, try to find a way to go up again.
#15 Grateful Heart
Let’s start the day!
#16 Good Personality
It is what it is!
#17 Just A Little Each Day
Laziness is an enemy. When it hit me, I try to do something towards my goal, even though just a little bit…it’s better than nothing. Trust me.
#18 Let’s Start
#19 Louder Than Words
Good action will bring us to another level.
#20 Don’t Give Up
Yellow birdie is back!
#21 You Deserve It
#22 Laugh And Feel Loved
Life is too short to spend with the wrong people.
#23 Build Your Strength
#24 Enjoy More
After the hectic day, a cup of warm tea and a book is the best.
#25 Just Perfect
#26 Just Focus On Your Goals
#27 Simple Things
…it’s also the sweetest things.
#28 My Favorite
The beauty of falling in love…
#29 Just Be Yourself
#30 Train Your Mind
My mind is still in training, guys. Wish me luck!
#31 Strength
Yup, stronger than you think.
#32 Enjoy The Ride
Be more patience with everything in our lives and enjoy the moments.
#33 No More Afraid Of My Own Shadow
#34 All I Want
All I want is you!
#35 Do Sweet Efforts
#36 Stay Strong
#37 Peace Of Mind
Yup, sometimes it’s important to not care about everything…for our sanity.
#38 Create Opportunities
#39 Don’t Give Up
One of my favorite words. Increase the effort!
#40 The Good
So, I hope you enjoy my comics and…focus on the good, my friend!
#41 Be Happy
I know in this digital world, everything seems glowing and attractive. But it’s very important to be happy with what we have while pursuing the goals in our life.
#42 Stand Out
#43 My Own Happiness
#44 Find The Way
#45 Smile
#46 Everything Grows You
Keep on fighting and never give up on your future.
#47 Try To Observe
#48 Stay Positive
You can win! Don’t lose!
#49 Smile
#50 Got It
Follow Us