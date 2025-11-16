This Vietnamese Hairstylist Creates Intricate Hairstyles That Sometimes Take Up To 2-3 Months To Finish (37 Pics)

Nguyen Phat Tri is a well-known hairdresser from Vietnam, who recently went viral on social media doing her amazing flower-shaped hairstyles. The professional graduated in biotechnology but in the end, decided to follow her heart by doing makeup and hair.

Bored Panda reached out to Nguyen to find out a little bit more.

“I love my country and I want to create hairstyles that represent the country and people of Vietnam.

I am very much a perfectionist in creating a new hairstyle, I need time and a lot of creativity, meticulous research. The journey to complete a hair model from the initial idea to the actual product is not a simple one. I have to sketch the design, calculate the layout, shapes and then find materials, accessories.

So the time it takes me to create each hairstyle will also be different depending on the difficulty level of that job. Sometimes it only takes 3-5 days, but sometimes it takes 2-3 months for a new hair sample to be completed.

In addition, I also pay close attention to the accessories that come with it, which are an important part of making my work stand out more.”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#2

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#3

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#4

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#5

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#6

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#7

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#8

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#9

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#10

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#11

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#12

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#13

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#14

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#15

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#16

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#17

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#18

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#19

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#20

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#21

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#22

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#23

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#24

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#25

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#26

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#27

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#28

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#29

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#30

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#31

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#32

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#33

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#34

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#35

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#36

Image source: phattri_nguyen

#37

Image source: phattri_nguyen

